So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

LITTLE MAZARN - "DEW NEARS YAY"

Austin folk band Little Mazarn will release new album Texas River Song on August 19 via Dear Life Records, and the first single is the lovely, vintage-sounding "Dew Nears Yay."

--

SKA PUNK INTERNATIONAL - SONGS FOR MOMS VOLUME 2

Ska Punk International has released a second volume of their Songs For Moms covers compilation, which benefits the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Highlights include Hans Gruber and the Die Hards' a cappella rendition of the Ary Barroso-penned "Brazil," Millington's pop-punk/ska cover of The Beach Boys' "Fun, Fun, Fun," Common Sense Kid ska-punk cover of Imagine Dragons' "Radioactive," Young Costello's trad-ska cover of Eddie Murphy's "Party All the Time," and more.

--

ZEGEMA BEACH RECORDS - NOT JUST A PHASE VOL. 1

Zegema Beach Records is one of the best labels around for screamo and other screamo-adjacent subgenres, and they've just dropped this new 16-track comp featuring previously unreleased material from To Be Gentle, Warren Of Ohms, Our Future Is An Absolute Shadow, Gillian Carter, Demersal, Letterbombs and Piet Onthel.

--

ED ASKEW - MYSTERIOUS NIGHT

The great, prolific, long-running singer/songwriter Ed Askew is back with five new lo-fi piano songs.

--

BLOODFURY - THE DEMO

Bloodfury dropped a new demo via The Coming Strife, with an intro track and two proper songs, and both are brutal doses of death metal-informed hardcore.

--

DUA SALEH - "CHOSEN"

Dua Saleh is back with a new single, "chosen," and it finds them offering up atmospheric indie-soul with skittering electronic beats.

--

CRANE LIKE THE BIRD - "LAZY EEL RIVER" FT. JASON LYTLE

Crane Like The Bird, aka drummer and songwriter Kyle Crane, is back with another unique collaboration, this time a expansive bit of twangy pop featuring Grandaddy's Jason Lytle.

--

JONATHAN PERSONNE (CORRIDOR) - "ROCK & ROLL SUR TON CHEMIN"

Corridor's Jonathan Personne will release his new self-titled solo album on August 26 via Bonsound. This new terrific new single has just a little Dire Straits vibe to it.

--

THE PARTY DOZEN - "FRUITS OF LABOR"

Here's the skronky/groovy title track from Australian sax-and-drums duo The Party Dozen's new album Fruits of Labour. "One side of Fruits of Labour is about the rewards of effort," they say. "There’s an idea there about learning to love the feeling of work and leaning into it without hesitation as it can ultimately lead one to infinite glory. The other side is a little more lighthearted. Work can be fun, it can be dumb and it should always be undermined."

--

MUSH - "GROUP OF DEATH"

UK band Mush say their new single got its start as anti-World Cup Anthem. "In my warped imagination it just sounds like a Paul McCartney song but it won’t to others," says the band's Dan Hyndman. "I initially had the idea of doing a World Cup song called Group of Death, but by the time it was written nothing beyond the title had any relevance to football, and anyway the next world cup is in Qatar so fuck that shit." Mush's new album Down Tools is out July 8 via Memphis Industries.

--

TONY MOLINA - "I DON'T LIKE THAT HE"

Power pop aficionado Tony Molina has shared another earworm from his forthcoming album In The Fade. "I Don't Like That He" gently bounces along via rolling piano.

--

MAXWELL FARRINGTON & LE SUPERHOMARD – "I HAD IT ALL"

Maxwell Farrington & Le SuperHomard follow up their lush 2021 debut album with the I Had It All EP that offers up more orch-pop in the style of Lee Hazlewood or Scott Walker's first four albums. Check out the title track.

--

ELVIS COSTELLO - "HERE, THERE, AND EVERYWHERE" (THE BEATLES COVER)

For Paul McCartney's 80th birthday, Elvis Costello covered "Here, There, and Everywhere" and he also named his favorite Paul song. For more on all that, head here.

--

