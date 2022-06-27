13 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

HOUSEWIFE - "BONES (GOD LIKE YOU)"

Toronto duo Housewife are sharing a new single, "Bones (God Like You)" that was co-written with Day Wave's Jackson Phillips. "Bones is about struggling with ongoing mental health issues and feeling like you won't get better, like a broken bone that can’t heal properly," Housewife say. "It always seems like everyone around you is doing better and it reminds you of how lost you are in your own illness. There's also an interesting juxtaposition with this track that Jackson helped us create; lyrically it's quite dark and touches on suicide, but it has this bright rhythm to it."

--

RINA SAWAYAMA - "CATCH ME IN THE AIR"

Rina Sawayama's new album Hold The Girl is due out in September on Dirty Hit, and the latest single is "Catch Me In The Air." "I really wanted to write about this weird relationship with single parents – you do catch each other in the air,” Rina says. "'Catch Me In The Air' was written in between lockdowns with Oscar Scheller and Gracey. I wanted the whole song to sound like it was on an Irish coastline, like a Corrs video. We put in a key change to go into the chorus, at the end of the pre-chorus to make it lift and soar like a bird. I then worked on it more with Clarence before taking it to Stuart Price. This was the first song that Stuart and I worked on together, and it was the most incredible experience. I'm such a huge fan of his work with Madonna and Kylie so it was a dream come true. We would send each other stock images of coastlines, people doing yoga on a pier, meditating in the middle of a field, hay bales, etc. to get inspired sonically."

--

HEALING POTPOURRI - "WHAT DO I DO NOW?"

Healing Potpourri, aka Oakland-based artist Simi Sohota, will release new album Paradise on August 5 via Run For Cover. He made it with producer Sean O'Hagan of The High Lamas whose baroque, orchestral fingerprints are on new single "What Do I Do Now?"

--

JOHN MORELAND - "CHEAP IDOLS DRESSED IN EXPENSIVE GARBAGE"

John Moreland's new album Birds In The Ceiling is out next month, and the third single is "Cheap Idols Dressed in Expensive Garbage." "Here is a song about end-stage capitalism," he says of the track.

--

ON MAN - "UNITED (WHY CAN'T WE SAY ENOUGH)"

Andrew James Gannon records as On Man and will release his self-titled new album on July 15 and has shared to simmering new single and video. "I wrote 'United (Why Can't We Say Enough)' with [vocalist] Tailor as a kind of unspoken dialogue between two people as they find themselves in a position they never expected, both of them trying - and failing - to communicate, the same question repeating over and over again," says Gannon. "I took that theme and ran with it for the video, where we find two people trapped in a space, trying to figure out how and why they got there, connected - united - through violence, love, history, blood."

--

SON LITTLE - "DEEPER" & "STONED LOVE"

Son Little announced a new album, Like Neptune, due out September 9 via ANTI-, and he's shared the first two singles, the soulful "Deeper" and "Stoned Love."

--

FRANKLIN GOTHIC - "MR. HANGMAN"

Portland's Jay DiBartolo will release his solo debut as Franklin Gothic on August 19 via Very Jazzed & Pleasure Tapes. He made the album was producer Erik Blood (Shabazz Palaces, Tacocat, more) and "Mr Hangman" is the the shimmering first single. "The original version we intended to record for 'Mr. Hangman' was this sweet, little boppy tune, which had been bugging me because it felt inauthentic," Jay says. "After laying down the drums in the studio, I took the song back home and experimented a bit on guitar by noodling with various phrasings over the existing chord progression. That’s when this dissonant feeling emerged that juxtaposed the original version and captured what the song’s about. I sent it to Erik and he replied back with a champagne emoji, so I knew that was it."

--

PINK BLOB - "FRIDAY ROCKER"

Former Weaves members Morgan Waters and Spencer Cole released their debut single as Pink Blob, "Waiting For Your Call," in April, and now they've followed it with the garagey "Friday Rocker." "The lyrics started with a Melissa Etheridge reference and unfolded from there, a song about aging but not wanting to grow up," Waters says. "A song about finding common ground with my dad who loves smoking weed and turning up the stereo till his eyes water."

--

WILDER MAKER - “A PROFESSIONAL” FT FELICIA DOUGLASS

Wilder Maker will release new album Male Models on July 29 and they've just shared this track from it that features Felicia Douglass (Ava Luna, Dirty Projectors). "It's inspired by this recurring experience I have, usually traveling, where I’ve been alone all day and I suddenly want to connect very badly with people I care about," says frontman Gabriel Birnbaum. "I fire off several texts and sit there waiting for the phone to light up, with this strange feeling that everyone I know might have vanished. As soon as I imagined Felicia singing this song, I knew she’d be perfect for it, and she was. I'm so happy and grateful she was able to do it."

--

TOO MUCH JOY - "WE YELL AT 8"

Too Much Joy have announced a new album, All These Fucking Feelings, which will be out October 21 via Propeller Sound Recordings. This follows a mere two years after Mistakes Were Made, which was the band's first new album in 24 years. Full details of the new album have not been shared, but you can check out the first single, "We Yell at 8," a swaying anthem that's an ode to routine.

--

PETE ASTOR (THE LOFT / THE WEATHER PROPHETS) - "ENGLISH WEATHER"

Pete Astor of The Weather Prophets and The Loft will release a new solo album, Time on Earth, on October 7 via Tapete. The first single from Time on Earth is the melancholic, horn-flecked "English Weather," which Pete says "somehow feels like it’s a long time coming. I wanted to write something that made some sideways sense of things."

--

JANE REMOVER - "ROYAL BLUE WALLS" & "CAGE GIRL"

Jane Remover, formerly known at dltzk, released a pair of new singles, which you can read more about here.

--

THE FRONT BOTTOMS - "MORE THAN IT HURTS YOU"

The Front Bottoms announced the third EP in their "Grandma series," Theresa, and shared the lead single, which features strummy power chords, rolling drums, and lyrics as poignant as ever.

--

