MOZZY - "LURKIN" (ft. EST GEE)

Sacramento meets Louisville on this hard-hitting collab from rappers Mozzy and EST Gee.

MUNI LONG - PUBLIC DISPLAYS OF AFFECTION TOO EP

Right before the long weekend, R&B singer Muni Long dropped this new EP, the sequel to last year's Public Displays of Affection. It's a short-but-sweet EP that includes her recent single with Saweetie, "Baby Boo," and four other great ones.

DEFCEE AND BOATHOUSE - "CASH"

Chicago rapper Defcee and producer BoatHouse recently put out the great collaborative album For All Debts Public and Private, and there's more magic where that came from on new single "Cash."

MITSKI - "LOVE ME MORE" (CLARK REMIX)

Electronic wiz Clark reworked "Love Me More" from Mitski's great new album Laurel Hell. "Clark’s music, specifically his album Death Peak, was what opened my eyes to contemporary electronic music," Mitski says. "It showed me how emotive it could be. So when I was asked to do a remix, he was the first and only person that came to mind for the job."

HUMOUR - "YEAH, MUD!"

Glasgow band Humor have just shared their debut single for So Young Records. "yeah, mud!" is a since piece of shouty post-punk for fans of Yard Act and Fontaines DC. Say the band: "This song was one that just came to us. I think it came together in less than an hour and everything just seemed to fit first time. A lot of the lyrics are inspired by an old book Andreas read. In this book a soldier realises he’s about to die and writes his mother a note. I think it’s interesting to think about what you might have to say if you realised you were going to die in a few minutes, and what you’d then say to your mother. Lots of pressure to come up with something important."

RUBY GOON - "SPICY SPACE PASTA"

Ruby Goon (Ivan Solimani-Leznhev) has shared another single from his upcoming debut album, Brand New Power, that's out on August 19 via Phantasy Sound. Ivan explains the title to this trippy track as “a space, on earth or otherwise, where the main thing is to have that person who will cleanse all your fears and just be happy”

KOKOKO! - "POLO MUNENI" & "NASSANILNI"

“Our new tracks are represented both on the record and stage by the duo of 'The Lingwala Devil' Makara Bianko and 'The Mysterious' Débruit," Congolese band KOKOKO! say of their two new singles. "More electronic and percussive, they focus on the night time atmospheres of Kinshasa - filled with energy and everything from the equipment to the sound system pushed to their limit. With amps smoking, wires melting and the crowd losing it. It's a huge truck coming forward at you. Elongi na Elongi - face to face!”

ANDY BELL - "LIGHT FLIGHT" (PENTANGLE COVER)

Ride's Andy Bell just released "Lifeline," from this year's Flicker, as a new single. There's a distinct '60/'70s British folk vibe to it, so for a digital b-side he's covered "Light Flight" by British folk greats, Pentangle.

HEAVEN FOR REAL - "DO YOUR WORST"

Toronto band Heaven for Real just wrapped up a tour with Dehd and have just released this new single. "Do Your Worst" is jangly twee-pop with bite that single Mark Grundy describes as "a song that signals the counterpoints of affirmation. Someone’s best might be someone else’s worst and vice versa, everyone has their own vision and versions of these and we're often caught up trying to figure out which is which for ourselves." Heaven for Real's debut album, Energy Bar, is out September 16 via Mint.

EASY LIFE FT BENEE - "OTT"

UK band Easy Life will release their new album, Maybe in Another Life..., on August 12 via Geffen and have just shared this fizzy new single featuring New Zealand indie pop singer BENEE.

DAVE ROWNTREE (BLUR) - "LONDON BRIDGE"

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree has built a career as a film and television composer over the last few years, having scored Netflix's The One, BBC's The Capture, and more. He writes and records "pop" songs as well, and has just announced he's signed as a solo artist to Cooking Vinyl Records. His debut solo single is "London Bridge." The single is on the electronic side, sleek and dark, with a driving beat and a gnawing, very catchy chorus.

LESSER EVIL - "CONTEMPLATE"

Lesser Evil, the Montreal duo of Christophe Lamarche-Ledoux (Chocolat) and Ariane M, are finally following up their great 2018 self-titled EP with their debut album. First single "Contemplate" is dark, sinewy electronic pop with a vocal performance from Ariane that goes from a whisper to a wail. It's an arresting track, pulling from a variety of synthy influences from the past 50 years but sounding thoroughly modern.

KILLER MIKE - "RUN" (ft. DAVE CHAPPELLE & YOUNG THUG)

Killer Mike has released his first new solo single in 10 years. It was produced by No I.D. and features Young Thug and a spoken word intro by Dave Chappelle. Read more about it here.

