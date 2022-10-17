13 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

FRED AGAIN.. - "DELILAH (PULL ME OUT OF THIS)"

Fred again..'s sample-based style is in fine form on "Delilah (pull me out of this)," which is fueled by a sample of Delilah Montagu's 2021 song "Lost Keys." It's the latest taste of his upcoming album Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022).

GUIDED BY VOICES - "QUEEN OF SPACES"

Guided by Voices have shared another song from their upcoming album La La Land that Robert Pollard says "is somewhat of a companion piece to Tremblers and Goggles By Rank and continues to explore a path of diversity in styles and in longer, more adventurous song structures." This one is definitely a little different, moody, slow and orchestral.

SLAUGHTERHOUSE - "HALLOWEEN"

LA punks Slaughterhouse (not to be confused with the rap supergroup of the same name) are getting into the spooky season spirit with new single "Halloween." It's a dose of horror punk in the vein of the Misfits or TSOL (but nothing to do with the Misfits' song of the same name), and it's out now via Suicide Squeeze. Their upcoming shows include one in Ventura with Alkaline Trio on Friday (10/21), Punk In The Park Fest, and Joyce Manor's big Long Beach Arena show in January with PUP and Jeff Rosenstock.

REJECTION PACT - "HOLLOW ETHOS"

Rejection Pact are releasing their new LP Can We Wait? on November 11 via Safe Inside Records, and new single "Hollow Ethos" is a killer offering of melodic hardcore.

oOoOO - "GONE FISHIN'

Witch house pioneer oOoOO (Chris Greenspan) is back with a new record due in early 2023, and the first single is the trip-hop-ish "Gone Fishin'" which features lead vocals by Chris' Drab City bandmate Asia Nevolja.

PEARLA - "THE PLACE WITH NO WEATHER"

Pearla's debut album, Oh Glistening Onion, The Nighttime Is Coming is out on February 10 via Spacebomb, and the latest single is "The Place With No Weather." "I was thinking about outer space, and I was imagining all of the different possible ways for life to take form,” she says. “I was feeling really stuck in my body, and sensitive to my surroundings. I wondered what it would be like to be free from that, from all earthly limitations, to feel your soul stretch out and take on some other form. It’s in many ways about social anxiety, and being around someone who makes you feel very small. And wishing to be something other than human, maybe a light or a floaty cloud, if only for just a second."

GRADE 2 - "BRASSIC"

Hellcat-signed UK punks Grade 2 have shared another anthemic new song, "Brassic," and had this to say: "Brassic. Skint. Broke. On the bones of your arse. The feeling too many of us feel day in day out. When you're put on house arrest by your own bank balance, you have nothing to do but watch the world move while you stand still."

DESS DIOR - "STONE COLD" (ft. MARIAH THE SCIENTIST)

Dess Dior and Mariah the Scientist team up for this dose of trap-infused R&B.

BLACKLISTERS - "LEISURE CENTRE"

UK band Blacklisters make noisy post-hardcore in the spirit of '90s Touch & Go/AmRep, as you can hear on new single "Leisure Centre," a sneering track from their upcoming EP of the same name (due November 18 via Exploding In Sound).

SOPHIA HANSEN-KNARHOI - "THE SEA"

Australia's Sophia Hansen-Knarhoi is gearing up to release new EP Wildflowers on November 11 and she's just released a video for ethereal single "The Sea." “I wrote The Sea when I finally found the answers I needed from my younger self," she says. "I had been deeply wounded by some experiences in my late teens, before I had even started to find my feet as a woman. Following some relationship fallout in my life, I started to discover this damage I had left unexamined, and began to understand the hurt I’d held inside for a long time.”

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - "HATE DANCIN'"

I started writing a song about how I hate dancing, but then I realized that I love dancing,” says King Gizzard frontman Stu Mackenzie. "Hate Dancin'" is from King Gizzard's new album, Changes, which is their third this month, that's out Friday.

JAMES YORKSTON, NINA PERSSON & THE SECONDHAND ORCHESTRA - "HOLD OUT FOR LOVE"

James Yorkston and The Cardigans' Nina Persson have teamed up with The Second Hand Orchestra for new album The Great White Sea Eagle that will be out January 13 via Domino. This is the very pretty first single.

CAROLINE POLACHEK - "SUNSET"

Just over a week after releasing an operatic aria, Caroline Polachek is back with a flamenco-infused pop track, "Sunset." The song was produced by Sega Bodega and features Spanish guitar and Caroline's stellar vocal gymnastics. Read more about it here.

