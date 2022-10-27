13 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MOUNT KIMBIE - "DVD" (ft. CHOKER) & "SATELLITE 9"

Mount Kimbie have shared two new tracks from their upcoming double album, which is really two solo albums, one by each member. Dom Maker's "DVD" ropes in Choker for some airy alt-R&B, while Kai Campos offers up more of his heady beatwork with "Satellite 9."

BAD BOY CHILLER CREW - "RENEGADE"

Since releasing their great new album Disrespectful earlier this year, UK dance-rap party animals Bad Boy Chiller Crew have continued to roll out singles, and just about everything they touch is undeniable. "Renegade" is no exception.

HORSEGIRL - "HISTORY LESSON PART 2" (MINUTEMEN COVER)

Horsegirl released this cover of Minutemen's "History Lesson Pt 2" as the b-side to their debut 7" for Matador, but have now released it to streaming services. “‘History Lesson Part 2’ has always been a punk manifesto for us,” says Horsegirl. It was an unusual pick to cover considering the lyrics are so specific to Minutemen, but we thought there was something appealing too about recording a 'History Lesson' that doesn’t actually give you any history on us."

ALTIN GÜN - "LEYLIM LEY"

Turkish psych-folk group Altin Gün are back with a new single, their rendition of a classic from their home country, “Leylim Ley.” They explain, "The song is based on a poem from Sabahattin Ali's short story 'Ses' (1937), composed by Zülfü Livaneli, has been embraced by people from so many different walks of life that it became one of the most well known songs ever. Leyli means something that specifically belongs to the night but in this case Leylim Ley refers to a lover."

SNEAKS - "BOXED IN"

Sneaks is back with The Eva EP on November 18 via Merge. Eva Moolchan says “Boxed In” is "about the idea of staying in from COVID-19 pandemic quarantine but knowing that you want to travel at some point. I guess that was the idea of the whole EP. There are some songs about dancing, having fun, boundaries with relationships, and ultimately creating a better future for myself."

MIDNIGHT RODEO - "THE BIG MELT"

Nottingham, UK sextet Midnight Rodeo put just a little surfy twang and tropical groove into their big screen brand of psych. “We were once a bit out of sorts walking through town and accidentally joined a Brazilian drum parade," the band's Maddy Chamberlain says. "I'm sure it was entirely coincidental timing, but we felt like that dog who thinks the parade is for them. I feel like we tried to recreate that feeling of finding yourself lost in an awakening world within a mundane day. It’s a big old good time party tune”.

KINGS OF CHAOS (VELVET REVOLVER, GUNS N' ROSES) - "JUDGEMENT DAY"

Kings of Chaos reunites Guns N' Roses members Slash, Duff McKagan, and Matt Sorum with their former Velvet Revolver bandmate Dave Kushner on "Judgement Day," their first official single. It's a dose of sleazy hard rock and it'll appear on the band's debut album in 2023.

BERWYN - "PATH TO SATISFACTION"

UK rapper/singer BERWYN shares an earthy new single that shows off his continuously genre-defying sound.

NAKHANE - "DO YOU WELL" (ft. PERFUME GENIUS, prod. EMRE TÜRKMEN & NILE RODGERS)

South African artist Nakhane channels propulsive '80s synthpop on this awesome, guest-filled single. Read about it here.

MIRI DEVORA (QUEEN OF JEANS) - "IMAGINING IT"

Queen of Jeans singer Miri Devora has announced her debut solo EP, and you can read more about lead single "Imagining It" here.

KILLER MIKE - "TALK'N THAT SHIT!"

Killer Mike is talk'n that shit on his second solo single of 2022. Read about it here.

TAKEN BY TREES - "SAY YOU DON'T MIND" (COLIN BLUNSTONE COVER)

Former Concretes leader Victoria Bergsman is back with her first new music as Taken By Trees in four years. It's an EP / mini-album of Colin Blunstone (The Zombies) covers titled Another Year that also reunites her with her "Young Folks" collaborators Peter Bjorn and John. It's out December 9 via Rough Trade.

BSCBR - "CHILDREN OF THE GRAVE" & "ELECTRIC FUNERAL" (BLACK SABBATH COVERS)

BSCBR, aka Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsals -- the self-explanatory and seriously good tribute group that includes Angel Deradoorian (ex-Dirty Projectors), Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Mick Barr (Kralice), Brad Truax (Interpol, Home), and Greg Fox (Uniform, Ex Eye, Liturgy, Guardian Alien ) -- are releasing Master of Rehearsal Vol 2 on Friday, October 28 via Famous Class. The 7" includes their faithful, ripping versions of Master of Reality's "Children of the Grave" and Paranoid's "Electric Funeral."

