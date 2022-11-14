13 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

JOHN GRANT - "GOD'S GONNA CUT YOU DOWN" (TRADITIONAL FOLK SONG COVER)

John Grant has shared his cover of traditional folk song "God's Gonna CUt You Down" -- which has been covered by everyone from Elvis to Odetta to Johnny Cash -- which he recorded for Netflix series Inside Man with composer/producer David Arnold.

--

TVOD - "GOLDFISH"

Brooklyn post-punks TVOD have shared this pounding new single. "Our guitar player Jason and I were messing around before band practice one day and started hammering out these very primal bass & drum beats," says frontman Tyler Wright. "I couldn't help but use my goldfish 'Phoebe' who had passed the day before as the writing inspiration for this song. I felt guilty about her biting the big one under my watch so I decided to write a song in which my friend Ted is actually is the one that murders her. RIP Phoebe. I blame Ted." Watch the animated video:

--

IMMATERIAL POSSESSION - "SEE THROUGH STARES"

Athens, GA psych-folk group Immaterial Possession, who are led by Cooper Holmes and Madeline Polites and includes John Kiran Fernandes of Olivia Tremor Control and Circulatory System, will release their self-titled debut album on January 20 via Fire Records. If you dig Syd Barrett, you might want to check out "See Through Stares."

--

WEEPING ICON - "TWO WAYS"

Brooklyn punks Weeping Icon release their Ocelli EP this week and just ahead of that have shared this new ripper and its video which parodies daytime talk shows. "'Two Ways' is about people who want to appear virtuous in their public facing personality, but live a contradictory shadow life in which they do whatever they please, no matter how harmful their actions are to others," says the band's Sara Fantry.

--

SILITHYST - "CHEKHOV'S GUN, UNLOADED"

NJ electronic post-hardcore band Silithyst have announced a new EP, One Bone Broken for Every Twig Snapped Underfoot, due December 2 via Outcast Tape Infirmary Records, and new single "Chekhov's Gun, Unloaded" is a great example of this band's ability to offer up unpredictable genre fusions and be super catchy all at once.

--

TKAY MAIDZA - "NIGHTS IN DECEMBER"

Wintertime in New York is very much a vibe, and it's a vibe that Australian artist Tkay Maidza aimed to recreate with her new experimental pop single "Nights In December."

--

THE LINDA LINDAS - "GROOVY XMAS"

It's been a minute since we've heard a genuinely good original punk Christmas song, but The Linda Lindas' "Groovy Xmas" is exactly that. The band says, "There are so many cool Christmas songs that we love to dance to, and a lot of them are by our favorite punk bands: Alice Bag, Redd Kross, Shonen Knife... We were inspired by them to write our own carol that you can add to your jolly playlist and enjoy at holiday gatherings! Please sing along and share: and we hope you have a very Groovy Xmas and an awesome new year!"

--

DEATH VALLEY GIRLS - “WHAT ARE THE ODDS”

Death Valley Girls will release new album Islands in the Sky in February via Suicide Squeeze and this is the anthemic first single.

--

KEVIN DEVINE - "LIAR, LIAR"

As he gears up for his 20th anniversary shows, Kevin Devine has shared a new song and you can read about it here.

--

LAST GASP - "GROUND DOWN CANINES"

Cleveland hardcore band Last Gasp have a new three-song promo and a video for "Ground Down Canines," which you can read more about here.

--

PANDA BEAR AND SONIC BOOM - "EVERYTHING'S BEEN LEADING TO THIS (SONGBOOK INSTRUMENTAL)"

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom have announced an expanded edition of their collaborative album Reset, coming out this Friday (11/18). Alongside the announcement, they released a "songbook instrumental" version of album track "Everything's Been Leading To This." Read more about it here.

--

ANDY SHAUF - "WASTED ON YOU"

Andy Shauf has released the opening track and lead single of his just-announced album Norm, a synth-driven lilt called "Wasted On You." The song comes with a cheeky music video featuring cartoonish depictions of God and Jesus, and Andy as a janitor angel. Read more about it here.

--

REBECCA BLACK - "CRUMBS"

Over a decade after she had a viral hit with "Friday," Rebecca Black announced her debut album, and shared the first single.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.