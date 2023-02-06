13 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

BURNER - "HURT LOCKER"

UK metal/hardcore band Burner have just shared the new single "Hurt Locker," and you can hear from this song alone why Katie Davies of Pupil Slicer just highlighted them on our list of metal bands to watch in 2023. It's as beastly as it is tuneful, and Burner really sound like an in-your-face force to be reckoned with.

OBJECT OF AFFECTION - "CON-MAN"

Object of Affection (members of Fury, Lock, Death Bells, and more) have shared another upcoming taste of debut LP Field of Appearances, a mopey, Ride-ish song called "Con-Man."

EMBITTER - "REINVENTING GRAVITY," "CURSIVE" & "PEN-AND-PAPER TRACINGS"

Poland's Embitter will release their new album Reinventing Gravity this week on The Coming Strife Records, and while you wait for the full LP to drop, you can hear three tracks. If you like mathcore at its heaviest, don't miss out on this.

THIN - "REAR VIEW"

Thin's sophomore LP Dusk arrives this Friday (2/10) via Twelve Gauge, and new single "Rear View" shows off more of a slower, sludgy noise rock vibe before turning into the band's usual screamo-mathgrind.

GWENNO - "HEOL FANOG"

Gwenno, who released her great third album Tresor last year, wrote and performs the theme to new BBC podcast 'The Witch Farm' which has also just hit streaming services. “It was brilliant to work with Danny Robins for this track," Gwenno says. "We had great conversations on what the piece needed to be and I was really interested in trying to embody the spirit of what the ghosts in the story were trying to communicate, and being that there was talk of a Celtic burial site at the house in the Brecon Beacons it felt fitting to sing in Welsh with it being so closely linked to the Brittonic language which the Celts of Britain spoke, and that Welsh has evolved from. The lyrics are 'From where, from where. from where did you come from? Why are you calling me?' and I always viewed it as a two-way conversation between the spirits of Heol Fanog (the house) and the couple who lived there with their children.”

PICKLE DARLING - "KING OF JOY"

New Zealand artist Pickle Darling has signed with Father Daughter and released their first single for the label. "King of Joy" is a gentle, intimate and inviting slice of indie pop.

JOHN ANDREWS & THE YAWNS - "CHECKS IN THE MAIL"

John Andrews & The Yawns have announced new album Love for the Underdog, which will be out April 28 via Woodsist. Andrews, who's played in Woods, Quilt, Cut Worms, Purple Mountains and more, recorded the album live to tape in a few NY studios with his Cut Worms bandmates Max Clarke, Keven Lareau, and Noah Bond. This first single is string-laden gorgeousness.

SHONEN KNIFE - “MUJINTO ROCK”

Japanese trio Shonen Knife will release new album Our Best Place on February 15 and this is the new single.

BDRMM - “IT’S JUST A BIT OF BLOOD”

UK shoegazers bdrmm will release I Don't Know, their first album for Mogwai's Rock Action Records, in June. Here's the first single.

LUCIAS MALCOLM (CALL ME MALCOLM) - "NO SPOILERS, BUT EVERYONE DIES AT THE END"

Lucias Malcolm, vocalist/guitarist of UK ska-punk band Call Me Malcolm, is gearing up to self-release his solo album in March, and you can read about this new single here.

INITIATE - "ALONE AT THE BOTTOM"

California hardcore band Initiate have confirmed a new LP for Triple B Records, and you can read about lead single "Alone At The Bottom" here.

