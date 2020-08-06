14 must-hear emo, screamo, and post-hardcore albums from 2020 (so far)

We're more than halfway through 2020 and this year is moving at a strange pace, but sometimes you need to take a minute, look back on the good parts of the year, and/or lose yourself in some great music. We recently posted some of our favorite punk albums of 2020 (so far), and here's a list of 14 emo, screamo, and/or post-hardcore albums released so far this year that we love. If you're looking for something new in this realm -- or just looking for something to dive back into -- these albums may be a good place to start. Read on for our picks (in no particular order) and let us know what other new emo/screamo/post-hc albums you've been digging in the comments...