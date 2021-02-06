14 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music we got new records from Cult of Luna and The Ruins of Beverast (which you can read about in Notable Releases), and we also got the first single off the first Bongzilla album in 16 years, as well as tracks from Cannibal Corpse, Every Time I Die, Serj Tankian, The Armed, Wode, Eyehategod, Drip-Fed, Fucked Up, Culted, Purgatory, and more. Read on for all the heaviness we posted this week...

BONGZILLA - "SUNDAE DRIVER"

Wisconsin stoner metal greats Bongzilla have announced their first album in 16 years, and you can read more about the weedtastic first single here.

CANNIBAL CORPSE - "INHUMANE HARVEST"

Death metal vets Cannibal Corpse (who now officially count Erik Rutan as a member) have announced their 15th album, and you can read more about lead single "Inhumane Harvest" here.

EVERY TIME I DIE - "AWOL"

Every Time I Die's highly anticipated ninth LP is on the way, and here's their third new single. Read more about it here.

SERJ TANKIAN - "ELASTICITY"

System Of A Down's Serj Tankian has announced a new solo EP of music that was originally intended for SOAD, and you can read more about the EP and the just-released title track here.

THE ARMED - "ALL FUTURES"

Experimental punk collective The Armed have announced their first album for Sargent House, and you can read more about the killer new single "ALL FUTURES" here.

WODE - "VANISH BENEATH"

UK black metallers Wode have signed to 20 Buck Spin and announced a new album, and the killer lead single goes way beyond typical "black metal." Read more about it here.

EYEHATEGOD - "BUILT BENEATH THE LIES"

Eyehategod have shared "Built Beneath the Lies," the third single off their anticipated new album A History of Nomadic Behavior, and you can read more about it here.

Pre-order Eyehategod's new album on limited (to 300) brown swirl vinyl, exclusively in the BV shop.

DRIP-FED - "MOVE RIGHT THROUGH ME"

Austin's Drip-Fed make hardcore punk that's heavy and furious but still approachable and melodic, as you can hear on their rippin' new single "Move Right Through Me." It's off their upcoming album Kill The Buzz, which is their first with new drummer Colton Siegmund (their previous drummer was Portrayal of Guilt's James Beveridge), and which comes out March 26 via Head2Wall/I, Corrupt Records. Read more here.

FUCKED UP - "YEAR OF THE HORSE - ACT ONE"

The latest installment of Fucked Up's experimental, expansive Zodiac series is the nineteen-minute "Year of the Horse - Act One," which the band dedicates to Riley Gale and Wade Allison.

CULTED - "MAZE"

Blackened doomers Culted have shared another offering of their upcoming album Nous (due 2/26 via Season of Mist), and it's as creepy and evil as you'd hope.

DEFACTO EN SCRIPTURE - WHAT HAPPENS, HAPPENS

Screamo three-piece defacto en scripture dropped a new four-song EP on the trusty Middle-Man Records, and if you like screamo that can be as harsh and aggressive as it is melodic and beautiful, you should definitely check this out.

O - ANTROPOCENE

If you dig that defacto en scripture EP, you should also make sure you check out this album by Italian blackened post-hardcore band O, which actually came out last year but got a North American release on Zegema Beach Records today. Intense stuff.

DIGITAL EULOGY - CEMETERY FLOWERS EP

Grungy Connecticut post-hardcore band Digital Eulogy have just released their debut EP Cemetery Flowers on No Sleep (including a song featuring former Defeater member Jay Maas). If you're into the heavy side of Balance & Composure, you'll probably dig this.

PURGATORY - "NO ONE GETS OUT ALIVE"

Midwest metallic hardcore crew Purgatory will release their sophomore LP Lawless To Grave on April 9 via Unbeaten Records, and it features recent single "Stack 'Em Up" as well as the equally hard af "No One Gets Out Alive."

