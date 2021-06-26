14 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, I highly recommend the new Amenra album (read my review and pick it up on limited gold vinyl), and this week also brought the new Darkthrone LP (pick that one up on limited oxblood vinyl), the first Iceburn album in over 20 years, Hellish Form, and more. And it's not exactly metal, but if you like heavy music, don't sleep on the new Backxwash album. We also got new singles from Between The Buried and Me, Employed To Serve, TEETH, Ænigmatum, Sculptured, Quicksand, and more. Read on for all the metal and hardcore songs we posted this week, plus a few projects we hadn't written about yet...

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME - "FIX THE ERROR"

Progressive metal shapeshifters Between The Buried and Me have announced a new album, Colors II, a sequel to their classic 2007 album Colors. First single "Fix The Error" features drum solos from Mike Portnoy, Navene Koperweis, and Ken Schalk, and it finds the band starting out in melodic hard rock/heavy metal territory before going way off into prog space.

--

EMPLOYED TO SERVE - "EXIST"

UK metalcore band Employed To Serve announced a new album, Conquering, and shared this killer lead single, which you can read more about here.

--

TEETH - "CONCUBINE"

LA's TEETH will release their new album Finite on November 26 via Translation Loss, and lead single "Concubine" finds the middle ground between ferocious death metal and atmospheric sludge. It's very cool.

--

ÆNIGMATUM - "FORGED FROM BEDLAM"

Ænigmatum will release their sophomore album Deconsecrate on August 13 via 20 Buck Spin, and they've shared lead single "Forged From Bedlam." As on their 2019 self-titled debut, Ænigmatum are offering up melodic, blackened death metal, but they sound even tighter and more whiplash-inducing than they did two years ago.

--

SCULPTURED - "THE ORDEAL OF UNDECIDABILITY"

Sculptured, who shared members with the now-defunct Agalloch, have announced their first album in 13 years, The Liminal Phase, due August 27 via BMG. The proggy, nine-minute single "The Ordeal of Undecidability" is out now.

--

QUICKSAND - "MISSILE COMMAND"

NYC post-hardcore legends Quicksand have announced their fourth album and second since reuniting, Distant Populations (which you can pre-order our hot pink/cyan blue vinyl variant of), and you can read more about new single "Missile Command" here.

--

INFINITY LAND / HEEL TURN / VIRGIN MOTHER - UNDER LIGHT

Infinity Land, Heel Turn, and Virgin Mother each contribute one track each to this new split on The Ghost Is Clear Records, with chaotic hardcore from the first two and sludgy post-metal from the latter.

--

BAND OF BASTARDS (TRAIL OF DEAD, ex-SPARTA) - "RUINED"

Band of Bastards is a new Austin hardcore band made up of members of Trail of Dead, ex-Sparta, and more, and you can read more about their new ripper "Ruined" here.

--

--

AGENT MULDER / BAD ACID TRIP - WHEN THE GOING GETS WEIRD, THE WEIRD TURN PRO

Ontario chaotic hardcore trio Agent Mulder released their killer debut EP earlier this year (recommended if you like The Chariot, Every Time I Die, The Dillinger Escape Plan, etc), and now they've followed it with a split with maniacal grind/powerviolence vets Bad Acid Trip, out now on Tomb Tree Tapes.

--

GEL - LIVE!

Gel's Violent Closure 7" is one of the best hardcore releases of the year so far, and the band sounds even more intense on this new EP, which was recorded live in a living room in NJ this past April. Out now on Convulse Records.

--

TENACE - DES MARQUES SUR NOS MAINS

Tenace hail from the always-thriving French screamo/post-hardcore scene, and their new 8-song release Des Marques Sur Nos Mains does a lot of justice to France's homegrown style of screamo/post-hardcore. It's bold and clean and melodic, and full of the kind of raw passion that all the best screamo records are.

--

VAMACHARA - LIVE FROM THE PIT

California metalcore band Vamachara have released a new EP, Live From The Pit, and as the title implies, it was recorded live at Taylor Young's The Pit Recording Studio in Van Nuys, CA. It's noticeably rawer than their proper studio work, but it also really gives you a feel for how tight this band is when they all lock in together.

--

For even more new songs, browse the ‘New Songs’ archive. For new metal albums, browse ‘Upcoming Metal Releases’ on Invisible Oranges. And browse our ‘Metal’ category for even more heavy music news.

Browse the metal section of our online record store for new metal vinyl.

--

15 Seminal Albums From Metalcore's Second Wave (2000-2010)