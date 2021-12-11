14 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got new albums from Malignant Altar, Funeral, Andrew Lee (of Ripped to Shreds), Pyrexia, and more, which you can read about at Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases, and we also got the debut album by Scenario A (members of Closer, Lord Snow, and Coma Regalia), the Boneflower/Lang split, and more. We also got new singles from Napalm Death, Crowbar, Immolation, Author & Punisher, Gloves Off, Gel, Age of Apocalypse, Underoath, and more. Read on for all the metal and hardcore songs we posted this week...

NAPALM DEATH - "NARCISSUS"

Napalm Death announced a new mini-LP and you can read more about lead single "Narcissus" here.

CROWBAR - "CHEMICAL GODZ"

Crowbar have finally announced their first album in over 5 years, Zero and Below, and shared this lead single. Read more about it here and pre-order it on limited "clear with blue and black ice splatter" vinyl.

IMMOLATION - "APOSTLE"

Yonkers death metal vets Immolation have announced their 11th album, Acts of God, and you can read more about lead single "Apostle" here.

AUTHOR & PUNISHER - "DRONE CARRYING DREAD"

One-man industrial band Author & Punisher has announced a new album featuring two members of Tool and a Portishead cover, and you can read more about the excellent eight-minute lead single "Drone Carrying Dread" here.

GLOVES OFF - "CONQUEROR WORM"

Pennsylvania metallic hardcore crew Gloves Off will release their new album, Life...And Everything After, on January 28 via Upstate Records, and lead single "Conqueror Worm" will beat your fucking ass but it's got a tasteful, more atmospheric side too.

GEL - "MENTAL STATIC"

NJ band Gel released one of the year's best hardcore EPs with Violent Closure, and before 2021 wraps up, they've got one more new song: "Mental Static." It's a ripper that proves they're continuing to expand their sound and only getting better.

AGE OF APOCALYPSE - "GHOST (HART ISLAND)"

Age of Apocalypse, the rising, Life of Agony-ish band who fuse hardcore with bellowing clean vocals, have shared the second single off their upcoming debut full-length Grim Wisdom (due 1/21 via Closed Casket Activities), following "The Patriot," which we named one of the best punk songs of November. If you've been enjoying this band's output thus far, you'll like "Ghost (Hart Island)," which is cut from that same distinct cloth.

UNDEROATH - "NUMB"

Underoath have shared a new single off Voyeurist, which they say "feels like a classic They’re Only Chasing Safety song done with adult minds and ideas" and we agree. Read more about it -- and also read year-end lists from Spencer Chamberlain and Tim McTague -- here.

GRAPHIC NATURE - "DRAIN"

If you like the new Underoath song, you should check out the new song by UK band Graphic Nature too. Read more about it here.

BRICK BY BRICK - "EVIL REMAINS" (ft. TESTAMENT'S CHUCK BILLY)

Modern NYHC staples Brick By Brick are releasing a new album, Dismal Existence, on February 18 via Upstate Records, and this bone-crushing new single features thrash legend Chuck Billy of Testament.

NEW GRASS - "GRAYLAND PACK"

New Grass are releasing a double EP (with one previously released EP and one previously unreleased EP), Scordatura Perforations, on December 13 via Zegema Beach. First single "Grayland Pack" puts a mathy spin on screamo/post-hardcore, and it's pretty great stuff.

DEAF CLUB - "PLANET BOMBING"

Deaf Club (mem The Locust, ACxDC, etc) have shared another single off their upcoming album Productive Disruption (due 1/6 via Three One G), and it's exactly the kind of chaotic hardcore you want from a Justin Pearson-fronted band.

BATTLESEX - STRIKE WITH PRECISION EP

Battlesex are a relatively new band from Portland who pull influence from classic Swedish crust punk/D-beat bands like Anti-Cimex and Totalitär, and this extremely raw, extremely rippin' EP on Convulse Records does a lot of that justice to that sound.

SATARAY - "THE LAKE"

Olympia one-woman dark ambient project Sataray will release her Blood Trine Moon EP on February 11 via Scry Recordings, and the first single is "The Lake," which she says "explores the desire to sooth the ferocity of one's inner landscape through the energy of a deep, dark body of water."

