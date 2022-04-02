14 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in the heavy music world we got new albums from Meshuggah, Wolf, Satan, and you can read up on those over at Invisible Oranges. We also recommend the new LPs from Eunoia and Yume, and the new Candescent A.D. EP. On top of that, we got singles from Tombs, Haunt, God Mother, Last Wishes, The Lord, Opeth, Devil Master, Thoughtcrimes, FAIM, Municipal Waste, and more. Read on for all the metal, hardcore, and adjacent stuff we posted this week...

INHUMAN CONDITION - "RECYCLED HATE"

Inhuman Condition, the new band of recent/former Massacre members Jeramie Kling and Taylor Nordberg and legendary Massacre member Terry Butler (also of Death, Obituary, and Six Feet Under), will release their sophomore album Fearsick on July 15 via self-release, and lead single "Recycled Hate" hearkens right back to the OG death metal era.

--

TOMBS - "EX OBLIVION"

NY/NJ metal band Tombs announced a new EP, and you can read more about the title track here.

--

HAUNT - "WINDOWS OF YOUR HEART"

Heavy metal traditionalists Haunt will release their new album Windows of Your Heart on May 14 via Iron Grip / Church Recordings, and they sound as retro as ever with the '80s-style pomp of lead single "Windows of Your Heart."

--

GOD MOTHER - "TEETHING"

Swedish band God Mother have announced a new EP, Obeveklig, due May 6 via self-release. Previous releases were on Party Smasher Inc, the label run by The Dillinger Escape Plan guitarist Ben Weinman, who calls God Mother "an undeniable 'force majeure' that demands attention like bands did in the old days, by just being that fucking good." The EP was mixed and mastered by Cult Of Luna drummer Magnus Lindberg, and it's easy to see why someone like Ben Weinman would speak so highly of it; the chaotic, grindy hardcore of lead single "Teething" has some shared DNA with the music Ben wrote in DEP.

--

LAST WISHES - "LOYALTY"

UK metallic hardcore band Last Wishes will release a new album, Organized Hate, on April 29 via DAZE (US) / The Coming Strife (UK), and new single "Loyalty" is a brutal rager with a little Turnstile-style melodicism in the chorus. "The song is about staying true to your friends, which is the foundation of what hardcore means to us," the band says. "Also giving respect when it's due, and not expecting anything you didn’t earn."

--

THE LORD - "TRIUMPH OF THE OAK" (ft. MAYHEM'S ATTILA CSIHAR)

Sunn O)))/Goatsnake member and Southern Lord founder Greg Anderson is releasing his debut solo album as The Lord, Forest Nocturne, on April 23 via Southern Lord. It was produced by Brad Wood, and the creepy first single "Triumph of the Oak" features croaked guest vocals from Mayhem's Attila Csihar.

--

OPETH - "WIDTH OF A CIRCLE"

Opeth will release an extended version of 2019's In Cauda Venenum on May 13 via Moderbolaget/Atomic Fire, and that'll feature three bonus tracks, including the proggy "Width of a Circle."

--

RLYR - "WRACK"

Chicago post-metal trio RLYR (members of Pelican, Cleared, Locrian, Bloodiest, and more) have announced a new self-titled album, due May 13 via Gilead Media. First single "Wrack" is out now and you can read more about it here.

--

MOTHMAN - "DON'T EVER LET ME CATCH YOU"

Austin's Mothman have announced a new album, Cancer Withdrawal, due June 3 via Dark Trail Records, and new single "Don't Ever Let Me Catch You" is a mind-melting dose of chaotic hardcore/mathcore.

--

DEVIL MASTER - "THE VIGOUR OF EVIL"

Blackened punks Devil Master, who have upcoming shows with My Chemical Romance, have shared the second single off their upcoming album Ecstasies of Never Ending Night, and it's as raw, rippin', and evil as you expect from this band.

--

THOUGHTCRIMES - "THE DROWNING MAN"

Thoughtcrimes have shared a new single and it's a chaotic metalcore/mathcore rager that fans of drummer Billy Rymer's former band Dillinger Escape Plan should not sleep on.

--

FAIM - "TIME IS NOW"

Denver hardcore band FAIM have reissued their 2018 7" and it includes this new bonus track. Read more here.

--

SEER - "CHILDREN OF THE DYING LIGHT" & "LUNAR GATEWAYS"

Vancouver post-metallers Seer are releasing their three-song Vol. 7 single on April 15 via Hidden Tribe, with two new original songs and a Soundgarden cover. Both originals are out now, and they're both towering post-metal epics that fans of anything from Deafheaven to Neurosis to Godspeed You! Black Emperor should be checking out.

--

MUNICIPAL WASTE - "GRAVE DIVE"

Municipal Waste announced their first album in five years, Electrified Brain, and shared new single "Grave Dive," which vocalist Tony Foresta says is "an inspirational song for our fans to cause bodily harm to themselves, but in a loud and healthy way, of course."

--

For even more new songs, browse the ‘New Songs’ archive. For new metal albums, browse ‘Upcoming Metal Releases’ on Invisible Oranges. And browse our ‘Metal’ category for even more heavy music news.

Browse the metal section of our online record store for new metal vinyl.