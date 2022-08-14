14 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

It's been another great week for heavy music, with the debut EP from Power Trip offshoot Fugitive, the debut album from Dark Tranquillity/In Flames supergroup The Halo Effect, and the new Boris Heavy Rocks album, all three of which you can read about in Notable Releases. Also check out IO's review of the new Locrian. On top of that, we got new singles from Razor, Mortality Rate, Hitbox, Russian Circles, Acephalix, Intensive Care, Sigh, Boundaries, 156/Silence, and more. Head below for all the metal, hardcore, and heavy-adjacent tracks we posted this week...

RAZOR - "FLAMES OF HATRED"

Canadian thrash/speed metal legends Razor have announced their first new album in 25 years, and you can read more about lead single "Flames of Hatred" here.

--

MORTALITY RATE - "ROSEMARY" & "SALT WATER"

Canadian hardcore band Mortality Rate have returned with two new songs and you can read about them here.

--

HITBOX - "GET FUCKED" & "DON'T FUCKING TOUCH ME"

Tulsa, Oklahoma's Hitbox, who The Callous Daboys' Carson Pace hyped in our recent interview with him, saying, "Hitbox is like this ignorant as fuck chiptune beatdown band with like breakbeats, so sick," have just dropped two new songs. Carson's description is spot on for these two new ragers, which I'd also add are a little like lo-fi Slipknot.

--

RUSSIAN CIRCLES - "GNOSIS"

Russian Circles have shared the title track off their upcoming album Gnosis, and this one's a gradual slow-burner that starts out quiet and somber before reaching a sludgy climax. It also comes with the band's first-ever music video.

--

ACEPHALIX - "GODHEADS"

Acephalix have shared another rager off their upcoming LP Theothanatology, and this one finds them adding some tornadic black metal into their usual brew of death metal crust punk.

--

INTENSIVE CARE - "BEHIND EVERY CLOSED DOOR"

Toronto duo Intensive Care are following a string of EPs and splits (with Full of Hell, Unearthly Trance, and Incinerated) with their first full-length, That We Be Made Worthy, on September 23 via Closed Casket Activities. First single "Behind Every Closed Door" is caustic, noisy, sludgy industrial metal. It kinda scratches a similar itch as early Godflesh, and it rips.

--

SIGH - "SATSUI"

Japanese avant-metal vets Sigh have shared a new track off their upcoming album Shiki (due 8/26 via Peaceville), and it's a totally nuts sounding sound that finds Sigh's Mirai Kawashima offering up views on the death penalty.

--

BOUNDARIES - "HEAVEN'S BROKEN HEART"

Connecticut metalcore band Boundaries have announced a new album, Burying Brightness, due October 14 via 3DOT Recordings. The album was produced by Randy Leboeuf, and they've now got three members sharing vocal duties, and they're bringing in more clean vocals without toning down the aggression. Lead single "Heaven's Broken Heart" is a great example of that.

--

156/SILENCE - "SAY THE PHRASE"

Pittsburgh metalcore band 156/Silence have shared another rager off their upcoming LP Narrative, and it finds their balance of melody, aggression, and emotion sounding as impactful as ever.

--

CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX - "BONEFIRE"

Heavy rock band Crippled Black Phoenix have shared a new song off their upcoming LP Banefyre, and it's a soaring, sludgy, melodic song that singer/percussionist Belinda Kordic says is "targeted at the politicians, who’re some of the wealthiest people around, and also the most un-empathetic sons of bitches towards the poorest and most vulnerable in our society. These people in government have the power to change things around, make a difference, but they choose not to."

--

SPIRITWORLD - "MOONLIT TORTURE" (ft. INTEGRITY'S DWID HELLION)

Stu Folsom's metallic hardcore band SpiritWorld have followed their debut LP Pagan Rhythms with a new single, "Moonlit Torture," and it's truly pulverizing stuff that sounds like Slayer at their punkest, and it features Integrity vocalist Dwid Hellion.

--

REGULATE - "WHY CAN'T WE?"

New York hardcore band Regulate have announced their self-titled sophomore album, due in September via Flatspot Records, and you can read more about lead single "Why Can't We?" here.

--

FALLFIFTYFEET - "MEET ME OVERBOARD"

West Virginia chaotic metalcore/post-hardcore band fallfiftyfeet will follow their great 2021 debut LP Twisted World Perspective with a new EP, Lonely If You Go, and you can read more about lead single "Meet Me Overboard" here.

--

VIRGIN MOTHER - WOE EP

Virgin Mother continue their rollout of three EPs and one LP with Woe, which offers up three sludgy, noisy ragers before ending with the nearly-eight-minute slow-burner "Benevolent Grey."

--

For even more new songs, browse the ‘New Songs’ archive. For new metal albums, browse ‘Upcoming Metal Releases’ on Invisible Oranges. And browse our ‘Metal’ category for even more heavy music news.

Browse the metal section of our online record store for new metal vinyl.