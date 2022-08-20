14 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy, we got the Century Media debut from Nashville nu-metalcore band Orthodox (which you can read about in Notable Releases), plus new ones from Russian Circles, Conan, Spirit Adrift, Heilung, and more. We also got the debut EP from hardcore supergroup No Souls Saved, and new songs from Ripped to Shreds, Tribal Gaze, Daeva, Mortuous, Gillian Carter, Labyrinth of Stars, Escuela Grind, Glassing, Holy Fawn, Dr. Acula, Thoughtcrimes, and more. Read on for all the metal, hardcore, and heavy-adjacent stuff we posted this week...

NO SOULS SAVED - NOT ONE SAVED EP

No Souls Saved -- Vein.fm bassist Jon Lhaubouet (lead vocals), guitarist Andrew “Lumpy” Wojcik (Sanction, King Nine), bassist Jesse Sutherland (drummer of All Out War), and Mindforce members Mike Shaw (guitar) and Jay Petagine (drums) -- just dropped their debut EP, featuring five brutal tracks that toe the line between hardcore and death metal. We've got an exclusive coke bottle clear variant of the 7", limited to 100.

--

RIPPED TO SHREDS - "REEK OF BURNING FREEDOM"

San Jose death metallers Ripped To Shreds have announced their Relapse debut, 劇變 (Jubian), and you can read more about lead single "Reek of Burning Freedom" here.

--

TRIBAL GAZE - "AND HOW THEY WEPT FOR ETERNITY"

Texas hardcore-tinged death metallers Tribal Gaze will release their debut LP The Nine Choirs on 9/16 via Maggot Stomp (which is while they're in the midst of a tour with Creeping Death and 200 Stab Wounds), and the first taste is the killer "And How They Wept for Eternity." Read more about it here.

--

DAEVA - "ARENA AT DIS"

Philly's Daeva have announced a new Arthur Rizk-produced album, Through Sheer Will And Black Magic​.​.​., due October 14 via 20 Buck Spin, and lead single "Arena At Dis" is a venomous blend of black, thrash, and death metal.

--

MORTUOUS - "GRAVEYARD RAIN"

San Jose death metallers Mortuous have announced their sophomore album, Upon Desolation, due September 16 via Carbonized Records. Check out the brutal lead single "Graveyard Rain" and catch them opening the Full of Hell/Blood Incantation tour.

--

GILLIAN CARTER - "THE PAIN OF BEING AWAKE"

Ontario screamo trio Gillian Carter have announced their first album in four years, Salvation Through Misery, and you can read more about the killer lead single here.

--

LABYRINTH OF STARS - "DISSOLVING INTO THE ETERNAL NOTHINGNESS"

In 2019, Markus Siegenhort (Lantlôs), Christian Kolf (Valborg, Owl) and Dirk Stark came together to form the death metal project Labyrinth of Stars, and they're now set to release their debut album Spectrum Xenomorph on 9/30 via Translation Loss. Read more about the latest single here.

--

ESCUELA GRIND - "ALL IS FORGIVEN"

Escuela Grind are gearing up to release their new Kurt Ballou-produced LP Memory Theater on 9/30 via MNRK Heavy, and today we premiered new single "All Is Forgiven." Read more about it here.

--

GLASSING - "SULK"

Austin trio Glassing have announced a new EP, Dire and Sulk, due August 26 via Brutal Panda, and new single "Sulk" is a chaotic-yet-beautiful dose of atmospheric black metal.

--

HOLY FAWN - "VOID OF LIGHT"

Holy Fawn's anticipated new LP Dimensional Bleed drops 9/9 via Wax Bodega, and judging by the singles, this is gonna be a really, really good one. The newly-released "Void of Light" is no exception; it's a suspense-building slow-burner that builds to a black metal-infused climax, defying expectations at every turn. We've also still got copies of our exclusive coke bottle clear/black splatter vinyl variant in stock.

--

DR. ACULA - "WELCOME TO DEAD HOUSE"

Dr. Acula have shared another taste of their first album in 10 years. The "party grind" band have said this new album has a "party's over" vibe, and looks at some of the darker parts of life, and this one's a chaotic metalcore rager that deals with grief. "'It all ends and starts with death' is the hopeless thought that consumes your brain," bassist Rob Guarino told Revolver. "What is this new chapter going to bring, that is in any way better than what I just had? Any positive experience will immediately be diminished by the fact that you can't share it with them. The song is selfish, erratic, and confused. Exactly how I felt after my mom passed."

--

THOUGHTCRIMES - "MIRROR GLUE"

Long Island chaotic hardcore band Thoughtcrimes (whose lineup includes former Dillinger Escape Plan member Billy Rymer on drums and guitar) have shared another track off their upcoming debut LP Altered Pasts, which comes out next week (8/26) via Pure Noise. You can also grab our deep purple galaxy vinyl variant of the album, limited to 150.

--

RAW BREED - "G.D.K."

Denver hardcore band Raw Breed have announced a new LP, Universal Paranoia, due September 23 via Convulse Records, and here's the raw, venomous, 81-second scorner "G.D.K."

--

CRIME LIGHT - CRIME//SHAME//ILLUMINATION EP

The Ohio hardcore scene and the Delayed Gratification Records family have been on fire lately, and Crime Light is no exception. In a recent No Echo feature, they cited an array of influences, from their own local scene to the late garage punk hero Jay Reatard to Scandinavian bands like The Vicious, Masshysteri, and Gorilla Angreb to Japanese bands like Lip Cream to NYHC bands like the Cro-Mags, Antidote, and Breakdown, and their new EP crime​/​/​shame​/​/​illumination will probably appeal to fans of any and all of the above. It's a ripper, and it's never tied down to one particular sound.

--

