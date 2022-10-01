14 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got the new Slipknot album, the first City of Caterpillar album in 20 years, OFF!, Regulate, and Acephalix, all of which you can read about in Notable Releases. You can also head to Invisible Oranges' New Metal Releases for more, including Autopsy, ColdWorld, Mamaleek, and Gonemage. We also got a bunch of new singles, including from Agriculture, High Command, The Otolith (ex-SubRosa), -(16)-, Dead Cross, Tim "Ripper" Owens, Ruby the Hatchet, Restraining Order, Jivebomb, Thotcrime, and more. Read on for all this week's heavy tracks...

AGRICULTURE - "THE CIRCLE CHANT"

Los Angeles black metallers Agriculture (whose guitarist is also in Ehnahre) recently dropped their new EP The Circle Chant and now they've got a video for the very cool title track. Read more about it here.

HIGH COMMAND - "SIEGE WARFARE"

Worcester, MA thrashers High Command have announced their sophomore LP, and you can read more about lead single "Siege Warfare" here.

THE OTOLITH (ex-SUBROSA) - "HUBRIS"

The great doom-folk band SubRosa are no more, but four of the members have continued on with likeminded band The Otolith, and here's the second single from their anticipated debut album Folium Limina. Read about it here.

-(16)- - "MISFORTUNE TELLER"

Sludge vets -(16)- have announced a new album, Into Dust, due November 18 via Relapse, and the bone-crushing riff feast "Misfortune Teller" finds them doing what they do best.

DEAD CROSS - "CHRISTIAN MISSILE CRISIS"

Metalpunk supergroup Dead Cross -- Mike Patton (Faith No More, Mr. Bungle, etc), Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer), Justin Pearson (The Locust, Deaf Club, Retox, etc), and Michael Crain (Retox) -- have shared another taste of their upcoming sophomore album, and it's another chaotic rager with Mike and Justin splitting lead vocal duties over a pummeling, thrashy backdrop.

TIM "RIPPER" OWENS - "RETURN TO DEATH ROW"

Tim "Ripper" Owens sang for Judas Priest in the late '90s and early 2000s, and now he sings in Priest offshoot KK's Priest, and he's also got a solo EP under the name Ripper on the way. New single "Return to Death Row" is cut from a very Judas Priest-y cloth.

RUBY THE HATCHET - "DECEIVER"

Ruby the Hatchet's new LP Fear Is a Cruel Master arrives October 21 via Magnetic Eye, and here's the catchy, doomy new single "Deceiver."

RESTRAINING ORDER - "FIGHT BACK"

Massachusetts hardcore band Restraining Order are about to embark on a bunch of tour dates (with Citizen, Prince Daddy * the Hyena, Militarie Gun, Scowl, and Anklebiter, varying by date) and they've just dropped this new single. It's a ripper that hearkens back to the period when hardcore was just coming out of first-wave punk, and it sounds fresh today too.

JIVEBOMB - "ILLUSION OF CHOICE"

Baltimore hardcore band Jivebomb have shared the second taste of their upcoming Flatspot Records debut Primitive Desires. It's a 48-second ripper and here's what vocalist Kat says about it: "It’s just chaos and words that are meant to evoke some sort of feeling or reaction. All in the name of thinking we’ve ever had an original thought or stance. There’s no true normal/right decision-making when the circumstances were not normal or right to begin with."

LAW OF POWER - "BORN INTO WAR"

LA metallic hardcore band Law of Power have announced a new EP, Born Into War, recorded by Taylor Young and due October 14 via Flatspot Records. The title track is out now, and both the song and its video are truly menacing.

THOTCRIME - "THIS IS MY BREAKDOWN, I GET TO PICK THE MUSIC" (ft. CARSON PACE OF CALLOUS DAOBOYS)

Cybergrinders Thotcrime have shared another taste of their anticipated Prosthetic debut D1G1T4L_DR1FT, and this one gets a killer assist from Carson Pace of mathcore maniacs The Callous Daoboys.

CAGES - "A SIGHT FOR SORE EYES"

German emotive hardcore band Cages (ex-We Had A Deal) have shared a new track off their upcoming debut EP Second Thoughts and you can read about it here.

FOLLY - "WALTER WHITE WHALE" & THE BEST OF THE WORST - "GATEKEEPER"

Folly, the incredibly unique 2000s-era NJ band that mixed ska with metallic post-hardcore, have released their first new song in 14 years on a split with a band who are definitely influenced by them, The Best of the Worst. Read about it here.

SONJA - LOUD ARRIVER

After leaving Absu on bad terms, Melissa Moore turned her attention to her band Sonja, whose debut album Loud Arriver is out now. It's an anthemic, triumphant record that toes the line between classic heavy metal and goth rock.

