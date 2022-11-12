14 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music we got the amazing new Dream Unending album, which you can read about in Notable Releases (and which cracked Decibel's year-end list a day before it came out), plus new singles from Obituary, 200 Stab Wounds, All Out War, High Command, Massa Nera, Your Spirit Dies, In Flames, and more. Read on for those and other new tracks from metal, hardcore, and other adjacent stuff...

OBITUARY - "THE WRONG TIME"

Obituary call new single "The Wrong Time" "a true depiction of the sound, style and feel we went for in the studio and is a great taste of what you can expect from Dying of Everything," their new album. Read more about that here and pre-order our exclusive variant, on cyan blue vinyl and limited to 250 copies.

200 STAB WOUNDS - "MASTERS OF MORBIDITY"

One of the most-loved bands in the new wave of death metal, 200 Stab Wounds, have just signed to Metal Blade Records and released their first single for the label, "Masters of Morbidity." Read about it here.

ALL OUT WAR - "WRATH/PLAGUE"

Metallic hardcore vets All Out War sound as ruthless as ever on the latest taste of Celestial Rot.

HIGH COMMAND - "FORTIFIED BY BLOODSHED"

High Command's new album Eclipse of the Dual Moons is out later this month, and the latest single is "Fortified by Bloodshed," which you can read more about, along with an interview with the band, on Invisible Oranges.

MASSA NERA - "ADRIFT"

Year-end lists are already coming out, but there are still great 2022 albums on the way, like Massa Nera's Derramar | Querer | Borrar, which arrives on December 2 and is shaping up to be one of the year's finest screamo records. Here's another taste of it.

YOUR SPIRIT DIES - "2000 NEEDLES"

South Carolina metalcore newcomers Your Spirit Dies will release their sophomore EP in December, and you can read more about lead single "2000 Needles" here.

IN FLAMES - "FOREGONE PT. 2"

Swedish melodeath vets In Flames embrace their cleaner side on the latest taste of Foregone.

RIOT STARES - "RELIEF TECHNIQUE"

Charleston, SC band Riot Stares are back with their first new music in four years, "Relief Technique" out on DAZE. "We shot the video for this one with our friend Taylor Hickman," vocalist Brad Marino says. "It was cool to map out a story line and watch it evolve into something that compliments the track really well. Lyrically the song is about getting lost in all the minor details of life that don’t matter and trying to pull yourself out of that hole.”

WORMWITCH - "EXHUMED FROM FLAMING STARS"

Treat yourself to some J.R.R. Tolkien-inspired black metal from Wormwitch.

VOWWS - "WAIT" (ft. CHELSEA WOLFE)

Vowws tap Chelsea Wolfe for a dose of dark folk that fans of Chelsea's early material are probably gonna dig.

CITY OF INDUSTRY - SPIRITUAL WEST

City of Industry are a dark, heavy, boundary-pushing post-hardcore band from Seattle, and their new LP Spiritual West covers a lot of very appealing ground. It was mixed and mastered by Jack Shirley and it's out on No Funeral/Modern Grievance.

SHOCKPOINT - DEMO

Phillipines band Shockpoint's new demo is three tracks of raw, in-your-face metallic hardcore, and it rips.

BLACK CROSS HOTEL - HEX

Black Cross Hotel are a Chicago band with members of Stabbing Westward, The Atlas Moth, Minsk, Broken Hope, Whipped, and more, including the prolific Sanford Parker, who also produced their debut LP Hex. "Killing Joke is definitely our spirit animal band, but John Carpenter’s movies and music, and other classic horror movies, are where we found our inspiration," synth player Andrew Ragin (of The Atlas Moth) says.

WHO DECIDES - IS ANYBODY HEARING THIS?

Rochester hardcore band Who Decides is one of the many bands to feature Taking Meds' Skylar Sarkis, and Skylar's Taking Meds bandmate Ben Kotin is in this one too. It's no-frills, classic-style hardcore, and it's got a freshness that stops it from ever sounding retro.

