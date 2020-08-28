14 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

It's hard to think about anything besides the heartbreaking and still-shocking death of Power Trip's Riley Gale, but in addition to leading the best modern-day thrash band, Riley was also constantly putting on for new bands and introducing older ones to new audiences, so he'd probably want you to listen to some of the many great metal and hardcore albums/songs released this week. You can read about the new Necrot LP, Pig Destroyer EP, and Venomous Concept LP over at Notable Releases, and read a full review of the new Ulver at Invisible Oranges. Scroll down for new singles from Soulside, Mastodon, Dying Wish, Boundaries, ROT, Ihsahn, and more...

SOULSIDE - THIS SHIP 7"

DC/Dischord post-hardcore vets Soulside are back with three new songs -- their first music in 31 years -- and their hard-hitting but angular sound is as great as ever.

MASTODON - "RUFUS LIVES"

Bill & Ted: Face the Music is out now on-demand, and the soundtrack is out too, including this killer new Mastodon song. Read more here.

DYING WISH - "INNATE THIRST"

Portland metalcore up and comers Dying Wish returned with this new rager, which you can read more about here.

BOUNDARIES - "CARVE"

Connecticut metalcore wrecking crew Boundaries are following 2019's killer My Body In Bloom EP with their first full-length album, Your Receding Warmth, in November via Unbeaten Records, and you can read more about lead single "Carve" here.

ROT - "SPIRIT"

Minneapolis hardcore up and comers ROT will release their debut LP ...As One in September via War Against Records, and you can read more about new single "Spirit" here.

IHSAHN - "MANHATTAN SKYLINE" (A-HA COVER ft. LEPROUS' EINAR SOLBERG)

Following the trad-black metal Telemark EP, Ihsahn will explore his softer side on the upcoming Pharos EP, which includes this faithful but slightly metallic cover of a-ha's 1987 new wave classic "Manhattan Skyline."

GREG PUCIATO - "A PAIR OF QUESTIONS"

The Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato has shared the fifth single off his upcoming debut solo album, and though a lot of the previous songs have been very heavy, this one finds him in synthpop territory.

RAVEN - "TOP OF THE MOUNTAIN"

NWOBHM vets Raven are releasing their new album Metal City on September 18 via Steamhammer, including lead single "Top of the Mountain." Still with original frontman/bassist John Gallagher and guitarist Mark Gallagher, Raven do what they do best on this new song, which sounds straight out of 1982 but rips pretty hard in 2020 too.

BUMMER - "FALSE FLOOR"

Bummer and The Body are releasing a split 7" on September 4 via Thrill Jockey, and the first taste is the caustic, noisy post-hardcore of Bummer's "False Floor."

UNIFORM - "SHAME"

NYC neo-industrial trio Uniform have shared the title track off their new album Shame which is out September 11 via Sacred Bones. Opening with the buzzing sound of high voltage electricity, "Shame" takes its time building intensity. “Shame is the song that sets the thematic tone for the rest of the record, which seems appropriate for a title track," says vocalist Michael Berdan. "It is a portrait of someone riddled with regret in the process of drinking themselves to death. Night after night they sit in dark reflection, pouring alcohol down their throat in order to become numb enough to fall asleep." Berdan adds, "“I took inspiration from a few stories of alcoholic implosion, namely Sam Peckinpah’s Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia and John O’Brien’s Leaving Las Vegas. The line 'That’s why I drink. That’s why I weep' appears in homage to Rod Sterling’s Twilight Zone episode Night of the Meek.”

HIRS - COVID COVERS VOL. 1 (EP STREAM)

Queer Philly grindcore collective HIRS share a new collection of coronavirus covers, including two takes on Garbage songs featuring Screaming Females' Marissa Paternoster.

BRIQUEVILLE - "AKTE XII"

Enigmatic, robe and mask-wearing Belgian post-metallers Briqueville are releasing a new album, Quelle, on October 2 via Pelagic, and you can read more about new single "Akte XII" here.

JELLO BIAFRA AND THE GUANTANAMO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE - "WE CREATED PUTIN"

Original Dead Kennedys frontman Jello Biafra will release Tea Party Revenge Porn, his first Guantanamo School of Medicine album since 2013's White People and the Damage Done, this fall, and you can read more about new single "We Created Putin" here.

COMEBACK KID - "REALITY IS A RIDE ON THE BUS" (SNFU COVER)

"The legendary SNFU are one of the world’s greatest punk rock bands," said Comeback Kid alongside the release of this SNFU cover to honor the band's late frontman Chi Pig. Reaad more here.

For even more new songs, browse the ‘New Songs’ archive. For new metal albums, browse ‘Upcoming Metal Releases’ on Invisible Oranges. And browse our ‘Metal’ category for even more heavy music news.

