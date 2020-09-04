14 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This week in hip hop we got the new Big Sean album, plus new singles from SZA, Chloe x Halle/Doja Cat/City Girls/Mulatto, Sech/Rosalía/J Balvin/Daddy Yankee/Farruko, Mozzy, Monica, Buddy/Tinashe, and more, and you can check out all that stuff and more below.

You can also head to Notable Releases reviews of the new Ian Isiah and the new Bbymutha (which came out very late last week).

BIG SEAN - "FRRIDAY NIGHT CYPHER" (ft. TEE GRIZZLEY, KASH DOLL, CASH KIDD, PAYROLL, 42 DUGG, BOLDY JAMES, DREGO, SADA BABY, ROYCE DA 5’9” & EMINEM)

Big Sean's 21-song, guest-filled new album Detroit 2 is out now, and its most guest-filled moment is this nine-and-a-half minute cypher featuring multiple generations of Detroit rappers, from vets like Eminem and Royce Da 5'9" to rappers that have recently had breakthrough moments like Boldy James, Tee Grizzley, 42 Dugg, and Sada Baby.

SZA - "HIT DIFFERENT" (ft. TY DOLLA $IGN, prod. THE NEPTUNES)

SZA finally released her first proper solo single since her instant-classic 2017 album CTRL, and you can read more about it here.

OZUNA - "DEL MAR" (ft. DOJA CAT & SIA)

Puerto Rican Latin trap giant Ozuna surprise-released his new album ENOC mid-day today, and among its 20 songs is this highlight with Sia and Doja Cat.

CHLOE X HALLE - "DO IT" (REMIX ft. DOJA CAT, CITY GIRLS & MULATTO)

Beyonce protégés Chloe x Halle have released a new remix of "Do It" from their new album Ungodly Hour featuring new verses from a stacked cast of guests: Doja Cat, City Girls, and Mulatto.

SECH - "RELACIÓN" (REMIX ft. ROSALÍA, J BALVIN, DADDY YANKEE & FARRUKO)

Speaking of all-star remixes, here's one of "Relación" of Sech's recently released album 1 of 1.

BUJU BANTON - "BLESSED" (REMIXES ft. JADAKISS, FARUKKO, more)

Speaking of remixes that feature Farruko, Buju Banton just put out a few new remixes of "Blessed" off his comeback album Upside Down 2020, and one of them is with Farruko. There's also one with NYC rap lifer Jadakiss.

MOZZY - "DEATH IS CALLIN"

Sacramento rapper Mozzy already put out the very good Beyond Bulletproof this year and he's gearing up for another new project, Occupational Hazard. New single "Death Is Callin" finds Mozzy exploring a darker side -- musically and lyrically -- over a classic West Coast bounce.

MONICA - "TRENCHES" (ft. LIL BABY, prod. THE NEPTUNES)

Last night, "The Boy Is Mine" collaborators Monica and Brandy went head to head in the latest Verzuz battle, and now Monica has released a new single. It's off her upcoming TBA album (which will be her first since 2015), it was produced by fellow hip hop veterans The Neptunes, and it features the currently famous Atlanta trap star Lil Baby. It's nostalgia-inducing, but it sounds fresh and inspired and it suggests that new album could be a serious comeback.

FRISCO - "RED CARD" (ft. SKEPTA, JAMMER, JME, SHORTY)

Five members of the veteran grime collective Boy Better Know have come together for this new posse cut that finds all five in fine form over some ominous production. It's off Fresco's upcoming album The Familiar Stranger, due October 16 via BKK.

GQ - "BIG LUTHA" (prod. 9TH WONDER)

Oakland rapper GQ will release a new EP, A Midsummer's Nightmare, entirely produced by the legendary 9th Wonder, on September 18 via 9th's Jamla Records. The first single is "Big Lutha," which finds 9th Wonder providing a rich, soulful backdrop and GQ navigates it expertly.

14 TRAPDOORS - "LOVE" (ft. CAMOFLAUGE MONK, DNTWATCHTV, MEDUSA)

Buffalo alt-rap trio 14 trapdoors have shared a psychedelic new single off their anticipated new LP Eileen, due September 18 via Hitmaker Music Group.

ELZHI - "JASON"

Former Slum Village member Elzhi is releasing new album Seven Times Down Eight Times Up on September 25 via Glow365, and lead single/closing track "Jason" is hard-hitting, head-nod-inducing rap that sounds like classic 2000s era Elzhi.

JPEGMAFIA - "LAST DANCE!"

JPEGMAFIA has been on a roll with great new singles this year, and here's another: the psychedelic, atmosphere, sing-rapped "LAST DANCE!"

BUDDY - "GLITCH" (ft. TINASHE)

Buddy continues to put out terrific singles this year, and here's an airy, moody new one with equally great guest vocals by Tinashe.

