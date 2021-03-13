14 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This week in hip hop, we got the new Chika EP which I wrote about in Notable Releases, plus new songs from Benny the Butcher, Haviah Mighty, Oddisee, Kenny Mason, YBN Nahmir, Jazz Cartier/Cousin Stizz, Mozzy, Bankroll Freddie/Young Dolph, Drakeo The Ruler, Rod Wave, and more. Read on for all the rap and R&B we posted this week...

BENNY THE BUTCHER - "THANKSGIVING" (& 2 others)

Next week, Benny the Butcher releases the sequel to his beloved The Plugs I Met. Here's the first single, which you can read more about here.

Benny also dropped a new freestyle earlier in the week and he's on Capcity's new song "Poor Livin' Rich."

Als, his 2020 album Burden of Proof is also now on vinyl.

--

HAVIAH MIGHTY - "GOOD ON MY OWN TONIGHT" (ft. TOBI)

Toronto rapper Haviah Mighty has been rolling out new singles all year, and here's her latest. She says, "'Good On My Own Tonight' focuses on the moment of clarity when you realize that you’re better off on your own. Whether it’s a relationship that hasn’t been working, or a friendship that has made you feel weird for a while, this song speaks to those internal thoughts around finally putting yourself first."

--

ODDISEE - "NO TROUBLE"

Oddisee's "No Trouble" will appear on Mello Music Group's upcoming Bushido compilation, and you can read more about it here.

--

KENNY MASON - "PUP"

Atlanta rapper Kenny Mason will follow last year's Angelic Hoodrat with Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut and new single "Pup" is a fine example of Kenny's ability to put a fresh spin on early 2000s rap metal.

--

YBN NAHMIR - "FAST CAR MUSIC"

Alabama rapper YBN Nahmnir is gearing up for a new album, Visionland, and new single "Fast Car Music" finds him channeling a darker, more menacing sound than usual. He's a natural at this kinda thing too.

--

JAZZ CARTIER - "NOTHIN 2 ME" (ft. COUSIN STIZZ)

Canadian rapper Jazz Cartier and Boston rapper Cousin Stizz put their heads together for this relaxed, hypnotic new song.

--

MOZZY - "MY AMBITIONZ"

Sacramento rapper Mozzy remains highly prolific and highly consistent, and he now follows up recent single "Neva Said It" with another effortlessly great one, "My Ambitionz."

--

G4 JAG X MEPHUX - "LIVE RIGHT" (ft. FLEE LORD)

New York rapper G4 JAG has released his new album Regressions, and one of the highlights is this melancholic collab with Flee Lord.

--

BANKROLL FREDDIE - "RICH OFF GRASS" (REMIX ft. YOUNG DOLPH)

Arkansas rapper Bankroll Freddie has released a new remix of "Rich Off Grass" from his recently-released album From Trap to Rap (Quality Control/Motown), and this new version spices up the already-appealing song with a great verse from Young Dolph.

--

DRAKEO THE RULER - "JUST RETIRE" (ft. RALFY THE PLUG, SHORDIE SHORDIE)

The very prolific LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler has announced a new album/mixtape, Ain’t That The Truth, and it's prefaced by this minimal, ominous new single.

--

ROD WAVE - "STREET RUNNER"

Florida sing-rapper Rod Wave will release a new album, SoulFly, on March 26 via Alamo/Geffen, and new single "Street Runner" finds him navigating the middle ground between classic soul and modern trap.

--

IDK - "GRAVITY" (BRENT FAIYAZ & TYLER, THE CREATOR COVER)

Maryland rapper IDK has released a cover of Brent Faiyaz and Tyler, the Creator's recent single "Gravity," and he strikes a good balance between making it his own and staying faithful to the original.

--

--

