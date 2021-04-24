14 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This week in the universe of hip hop, we got the new rap/funk/soul hybrid from Topaz Jones and the hip hop-inspired jazz album from Alfa Mist, both of which you can read about in Notable Releases, and we also got a Cordae EP and new singles from Little Simz, Jorja Smith, Wiki & NAH, The Alchemist (ft. Earl Sweatshirt & Navy Blue), AKAI Solo & Navy Blue, Kool Keith, YG & Mozzy, Smoke DZA, and more. Read on for all the rap and R&B we posted this week...

LITTLE SIMZ - "INTROVERT"

UK rapper Little Simz has announced a new album, and judging by lead single "Introvert," it might turn out to be even more stunning than her great 2019 LP GREY Area. Read more here.

--

JORJA SMITH - "GONE"

UK soul/R&B singer Jorja Smith has announced a new eight-song project and shared this new song. Read more about it here.

--

WIKI & NAH - "HIP HOP"

NYC rapper Wiki has announced a new project, Telephonebooth, entirely produced by NAH (the industrial rap project of Mike Kuhn, who was previously the drummer/vocalist of emo revival band 1994!). Read more about lead single "HIP HOP" here.

--

THE ALCHEMIST - "NOBLES" (ft. EARL SWEATSHIRT & NAVY BLUE)

The Alchemist has a guest-filled new EP on the way, and you can read more about this excellent lead single here.

--

AKAI SOLO & NAVY BLUE - "INCURSIO FUR"

Two staples from NYC's thriving underground/experimental rap scene, AKAI SOLO and Navy Blue, have announced a collaborative album, True Sky. Read more about this lead single here.

--

KOOL KEITH - "EXTRAVAGANCE"

The highly prolific abstract rap legend Kool Keith is releasing a new album, Keith's Salon, on June 4 via Logistic Records, and new single "Extravagance" is an infectious, groovy song fueled by classic Kool Keith tongue-twisters.

--

YG & MOZZY - "BOMPTON TO OAK PARK"

YG and Mozzy are two of the best West Coast rappers around right now, and they both brought their A game to this new track, which finds them trading bars over rubbery G-Funk production.

--

SMOKE DZA - "NO REGRETS" (ft. DOM KENNEDY)

The prolific and underrated rapper Smoke DZA is prepping a new album, The Hustler's Catalog 2, and he sounds as great as ever over this triumphant, horn-fueled beat from Harry Fraud.

--

CORDAE - JUST UNTIL... EP

While Cordae continues to work on his proper followup to his 2019 debut album The Lost Boy, he dropped off this four-song EP that finds him continuing to hone his craft and get better and better. Guests include Q-Tip and Young Thug.

--

BOBBY DIGITAL (RZA) - "PUGILISM"

RZA, who you might have seen recently alongside Bob Odenkirk in Nobody, is gearing up to release a solo album under his recently revived Bobby Digital moniker. It's titled Digital Potions and "Pugilism" is the hard-punching, kung-fu-informed first single.

--

GEORGIA ANNE MULDROW - "UNFORGETTABLE"

Georgia Anne Muldrow has shared another taste of her mostly-instrumental VWETO III, and this one's a dose of syrupy, retro-futuristic psych-funk that does include a bit of vocals. "I made the song ‘Unforgettable’ with the hope that people can make themselves unforgettable in a positive way," Georgia says.

--

Q-UNIQUE - "VERRAZZANO VILLIANS" (ft. CAPPADONNA & TAKING BACK SUNDAY)

Q-Unique of veteran Brooklyn rap group Arsonists and alternative metal band StillWell has combined his love of rap and rock again on a new solo song, "Verrazzano Villains," featuring the Wu-Tang Clan's Cappadonna and three members of Taking Back Sunday. Read more about how this collaboration came to be here.

--

NATE HUSSER - "TERIYAKI" (ft. MICK JENKINS)

Montreal rapper Nate Husser has tapped Mick Jenkins for his new single, and it's a very appealing dose of jazzy, laid-back rap.

--

KOTA THE FRIEND - "OUTSIDE"

Fresh off releasing the very good Statik Selektah-produced album To Kill A Sunrise, prolific Brooklyn rapper KOTA The Friend is already back with a new song. It finds him exploring his warm, melodic side.

--

