14 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This week in hip hop, we got the new album that the late, legendary MF DOOM recorded with Czarface before his passing, the psychedelic Wiki/NAH album, and the '90s West Coast revival of ALLBLACK's new LP, all three of which you can read about in Notable Releases. I also talk a little bit about the new Tee Grizzley album below, alongside singles from the late Phife Dawg, Little Simz, Isaiah Rashad, Saweetie, YG/Mozzy, J. Cole, and more...

TEE GRIZZLEY - BUILT FOR WHATEVER

Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley is staying busy and following last year's great The Smartest with another new LP, Built For Whatever. The Smartest felt like a course correction after Grizzley tried catering to the mainstream, and this new one picks up right where The Smartest left off, with features from the late King Von, Quavo, Young Dolph, Lil Durk, Lil Tjay, Big Sean, Tee's brother Baby Grizzley, and more.

--

PHIFE DAWG - "FRENCH KISS DEUX" (ft. ILLA J)

The late Phife Dawg's posthumous album Forever is on the way, and here's another song from it. You can read more about it here.

--

LITTLE SIMZ - "WOMAN" (ft. CLEO SOL)

Little Simz has followed the excellent "Introvert" with the second single off her anticipated new album I Might Be Introvert, "Woman." Read more about what Simz had to say about the song here.

--

KASH DOLL - "THUMBIN"

Detroit rapper Kash Doll toes the line between hard-hitting bars and catchy hooks with this new track.

--

BUDDY - "SHIT DON'T FEEL RIGHT"

Here's another song from the Epix series Godfather of Harlem, and this one features tongue-twisters from Compton rapper Buddy.

--

YOUNG M.A - "HELLO BABY" (ft. FIVIO FOREIGN)

Young M.A has announced a new project, Off The Yak, and shared this new song from it featuring Fivio Foreign. Read more here.

--

ISAIAH RASHAD - "LAY WIT YA" (ft. DUKE DEUCE)

Isaiah Rashad has announced his first album in five years (and second ever), and shared this song featuring crunk revivalist Duke Deuce. Read more about it here.

--

SAWEETIE - "FAST (MOTION)"

Saweetie has shared the fourth single off her anticipated debut album Pretty Bitch Music, and you can read more about it here.

--

J COLE - "I N T E R L U D E "

Here's the first taste of J Cole's new album The Off-Season, which will be out next week. Read more about it here.

--

YG & MOZZY - "PERFECT TIMING" (ft. BLXST)

After teaming up on the very fun "Bompton To Oak Park," West Coast rappers YG and Mozzy have now announced a collaborative project Perfect Timing, due later this month. Along with the announcement comes the title track, a more laid-back, R&B-tinged track than the previous single, and featuring Blxst.

--

HAVIAH MIGHTY - "WAY TOO FAST" (ft. JALEN SANTOY)

Toronto rapper Haviah Mighty continues her run of 2021 singles with the slow-burning, minor-key "Way Too Fast."

--

MEREBA - "RIDER"

In addition to being a member of Spillage Village, who released a great album last year, R&B singer Mereba continues to lead her solo career and now she's back with the great, breezy new song "Rider."

--

AMXXR & PETE ROCK - "NO JUSTICE NO PEACE"

New York rapper AMXXR (pronounced "Ameer") has teamed with the legendary producer Pete Rock for a new album 21 Grams: Worth Its Weight In Soul due May 15 via Pete's Tru Soul label. First single "No Justice No Peace" puts a fresh spin on the style of New York rap that Pete helped define in the early '90s.

--

ODDCOUPLE - "ENEMIES" (ft. THEMIND)

Chicago producer/musician oddCouple has announced his new album Reflections and shared the second single, which features theMIND. Read more about it here.

--

For even more new songs, browse our daily 'New Songs' lists. For more hip hop news, browse our 'Hip Hop News' category.

--

10 Best Rap Albums of 2020

See the full top 50 here.