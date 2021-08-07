14 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This week in rap and R&B, we got a new Pink Siifu album and the first Abstract Mindstate album in 20 years (produced by Kanye West), both of which you can read about in Notable Releases. We also got new albums from Nas, Tinashe, Young Nudy, Fredo Bang, Queen Key, and more, and new songs from The Weeknd, Vince Staples, Rico Nasty, Tierra Whack, Joey Purp, Elcamino, Rick Hyde, Solemn Brigham, YUNGMORPHEUS, and more. Read on for those and other hip hop tracks we posted this week...

NAS - "NOBODY" (ft. MS. LAURYN HILL)

Nas' new album King's Disease II is out now, and one of its highlights is "Nobody," which reunites him with his "If I Ruled the World" collaborator Ms. Lauryn Hill, who delivers a stunning rapped verse.

--

THE WEEKND - "TAKE MY BREATH"

The Weeknd has released the first single off his upcoming new album, and you can read more about it here.

--

VINCE STAPLES - "GOT 'EM"

Vince Staples has released a new song in celebration of Pokémon’s 25th anniversary. Read more about it here.

--

RICO NASTY - "BUSS"

Rico Nasty is gearing up to put out a mixtape called Rx this year, and she's debuted this new song, an awesome blend of her punk-rap side and her future-pop side.

--

TIERRA WHACK - "WALK THE BEAT"

Shapeshifting rapper Tierra Whack delivers fashion-themed rhymes over a hypnotic, clubby beat on this new song.

--

JOEY PURP - "OUTSIDE"

Chicago rapper Joey Purp will follow 2018's Quarterthing with a new mixtape, UpLate, on September 24 via self-release. The project has no features and marks Joey's production debut, and it continues to embrace the Chicago house influence that was heard on Quarterthing. Read more about first single "Outside" here.

--

ELCAMINO - "FASHIONABLY LATE" (ft. KEISHA PLUM)

Griselda associate Elcamino is releasing a new album, Let There Be Light, and the first single is the soul-sample-infused boom bap of "Fashionably Late," which features Keisha Plum.

--

RICK HYDE - "ALONE" (ft. BENNY THE BUTCHER & G HERBO)

Rick Hyde has shared another song off his upcoming Plates 2, which arrives August 20 via Black Soprano Family/eOne. It features fellow BSF member Benny the Butcher, as well as G Herbo, and all three of them deliver gritty verses over the song's laid-back production.

--

SOLEMN BRIGHAM - "KEEP THE HOPE"

North Carolina rapper Solemn Brigham (who's one half of Marlowe with producer L'Orange) is releasing a new solo album, South Sinner Street, on September 24 via Mello Music Group. The first single is "Keep The Hope," a vintage yet timeless sounding track that'll take you right back to the mid' 90s.

--

YUNGMORPHEUS & EYEDRESS - "GEORGETTE'S TEA ROOM" (ft. PINK SIIFU)

Prolific underground rapper YUNGMORPHEUS has announced a new album, Affable With Pointed Teeth, due October 1 via Lex Records and entirely produced by Eyedress. It includes the pair's recent double single "Candyman" & "Four Week Cure," as well as the just-released "Georgette's Tea Room," which features Pink Siifu. It's a smoky, hazy song and a very promising taste of the LP.

--

DJ MUGGS & HOLOGRAM - "COLORS" (ft. ACTION BRONSON & MEYHEM LAUREN)

DJ Muggs and Hologram released the collaborative album American Cheese on Friday. Four songs feature Meyhem Lauren, two feature Action Bronson, and this one features both of them.

--

BAD BUNNY & AVENTURA - "VOLVÍ"

Latin trap king Bad Bunny and bachata group Aventura have put their heads together for this new mid-tempo jam which seamlessly fuses the two acts' sounds.

--

JORJA SMITH - "ALL OF THIS"

UK soul singer Jorja Smith follows her very good Be Right Back EP with a new single that pairs her powerhouse pipes with a shuffling beat from DJ/producer GuiltyBeatz.

--

PAUL WALL, LIL KEKE & SLIM THUG - "STILL SIPPIN"

Three Houston rap vets have teamed up to do what they do best on this very Houston-sounding song.

--

For even more new songs, browse our daily 'New Songs' lists. For more hip hop news, browse our 'Hip Hop News' category.

--

25 Early 2000s Rap Albums That Hold Up Today