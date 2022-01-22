14 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This week in hip hop wasn't as stacked as last week, but it still had some gems, like the new Che Noir album (read about that in Notable Releases), plus new albums from Iann Dior, Vado, Slim Thug, and the Young Dolph tribute EP. We also got new singles from Shenseea/Megan Thee Stallion, Fly Anakin, 2 Chainz, Homeboy Sandman, Mary J. Blige, Hodgy, Big K.R.I.T., Cypress Hill, and more. Read on for all the rap and R&B we posted this week...

SHENSEEA - "LICK" (ft. MEGAN THEE STALLION)

After years of dropping promising singles, rising Jamaican dancehall star Shenseea has finally announced her long-awaited debut album, ALPHA, and it'll include this new single with Megan Thee Stallion. Read more here.

--

FLY ANAKIN - "NO DOUBT" (prod. MADLIB)

Richmond rapper Fly Anakin has announced a new album, Frank, and you can read more about the new Madlib-produced single here.

--

2 CHAINZ - "POP MUSIC" (ft. MONEYBAGG YO & BEATKING)

2 Chainz has given his upcoming album Dope Don't Sell Itself a release date of February 4 via Def Jam and shared second single "Pop Music," and this one finds 2 Chainz fully in party-rap mode.

--

HOMEBOY SANDMAN - "KEEP THAT SAME ENERGY"

Homeboy Sandman has announced a new EP, There In Spirit, entirely produced by Illingsworth and due February 25 via Mello Music Group. Here's the neck-snapping lead single.

--

MARY J. BLIGE - "RENT MONEY" (ft. DAVE EAST)

The '90s R&B sound that Mary J. Blige helped invent continues to be massively influential so it's great to year that Mary J's still got it. This is the latest taste of her upcoming album Good Morning Gorgeous, due February 11, two days before she plays the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem.

--

HODGY - "EVERYDAY"

Former Odd Future member Hodgy is back with his first new song in a few years, "Everyday," a soul/rap hybrid produced by Gorillaz guitarist Jeff Wootton.

--

BAD BOY CHILLER CREW - "BMW"

UK collective Bad Boy Chiller Crew are releasing a new mixtape, Disrespectful, on February 18 via Relentless, and new single "BMW" is a fun dose of beat-driven pop-rap with a distinct UK twist.

--

BIG K.R.I.T. - "SO COOL"

Fresh off appearing on Robert Glasper's new song alongside Killer Mike and BJ the Chicago Kid, the great Mississippi rapper Big K.R.I.T. has put out a new solo song, "So Cool," which finds him doing what he does best over soul-infused production.

--

KAOS THE BAKER - "BURDEN OF THE DIVINE" (ft. PINK SIIFU)

Charlotte rapper Kaos the Baker taps Pink Siifu for this hazy new song.

--

FATLIP - "GANGSTA RAP" (ft. BLU, prod. MADLIB)

Former Pharcyde member Fatlip has put out a new crackling, vintage-sounding song which features a beat from Madlib and a verse from Blu.

--

ROD WAVE - "COLD DECEMBER"

Rod Wave's back with a new song that finds his crooned soul-trap in fine form.

--

CYPRESS HILL - "BYE BYE" (ft. DIZZY WRIGHT, prod. BLACK MILK)

West Coast hip hop veterans Cypress Hill have announced their tenth album, Back In Black, which was entirely produced by Black Milk, and you can read more about lead single "Bye Bye" here.

--

RICH BRIAN - BRIGHTSIDE EP

Rapper/singer Rich Brian has surprise-released a new EP, and he described it like this: "While doing melodies are fun, I wanted to remind people that I still love to rap. It’s short, it’s not an album, but I see it like a mental note of how the past year has accelerated my growing-up process as an artist and a person."

--

HO99O9 - "BATTERY NOT INCLUDED" (ft. TRAVIS BARKER)

Industrial rap duo Ho99o9 have announced a Travis Barker-produced album, and you can read more about lead single "Battery Not Included" here.

--

