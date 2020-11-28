14 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

Due to Thanksgiving, this list encompasses songs from the past few days. We also posted over 20 new holiday songs, some of which came out this week.

LIL WAYNE - "BB KING FREESTYLE" (ft. DRAKE)

Lil Wayne released his No Ceilings 3 mixtape, and it includes the laid-back "BB King Freestyle," which opens with a stream-of-consciousness verse from Drake, who makes references to Big Freedia, Questlove, and more.

--

BLACK THOUGHT - "AMERICAN HEARTBREAK" (ft. LEDISI)

Black Thought has released a new song for HBO's Between The World and Me, an adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ book and Apollo stage performance of the same name, which "was written as a letter to Coates’ teenage son and recounts the author’s experiences growing up in Baltimore’s inner city and his growing fear of daily violence against the Black community. The narrative explores Coates’ bold notion that American society structurally supports white supremacy." Black Thought's new song revolves around a similar powerful theme.

--

INDISPOSED / TO BE GENTLE - LETTERS TO

Indisposed and To Be Gentle are two of the more promising newer screamo bands, so it's very cool to see they've teamed up for this new split. It's got two songs from each band, and it's very worth checking out.

--

JADE BIRD - "HOUDINI"

UK singer/songwriter Jade Bird is back with a warm, tender new song made with the great producer Dave Cobb (Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, etc). "I’ve loved the word/concept for a really long time. All of a sudden, it seemed to be the perfect metaphor for the figures who had left my life in the past," Jade said of "Houdini." "I had no control or choice on their appearances and disappearances - sort of like the man himself."

--

POPCAAN - "BRAWLIN" (ft. FRAHCESS ONE)

Dancehall star Popcaan stays busy, and he's now back with another hard-hitting, undeniable song. It features Frahcess One, who's also on his excellent 2020 album Fixtape.

--

BERWYN - "VINYL"

Very promising UK rapper/singer/producer/instrumentalist BERWYN has followed up his great debut project DEMOTAPE/VEGA with yet another very good new single, the soulful, melancholic "VINYL."

--

42 DUGG - "FREE ME"

Fast-rising Detroit rapper 42 Dugg is gearing up for a followup to this year's Young & Turnt 2, and here's the third single, which suggests he's only getting better.

--

LIAM GALLAGHER - "AL YOU'RE DREAMING OF"

“‘All You’re Dreaming Of’ is an instant classic that is perfect for this time of year." Would it surprise you to learn that that quote about Liam Gallagher's new single is from Liam Gallagher? The former Oasis singer adds, "Considering the year that we’ve all had, I hope this brings back some much needed love and hope. Bing Crosby would have been proud.”

--

PAUL WELLER - "ON SUNSET" (LE SUPERHOMARD REMIX)

While Paul Weller's new album On Sunset is very much keeping in the warm soul vein of the Modfather's 30-year solo career, there's a decided krautrock/prog vibe to this remix EP featuring Jane Weaver, Gwenno, and more. Le Superhomard's remix of "On Sunset" is particularly inspired.

--

YASHIRA - "SHADES ERASED" (ft. DYLAN WALKER)

Florida sludgesters Yashira have teamed with Full of Hell's Dylan Walker for the killer new single "Shades Erased," which will appear on their sophomore album Fail To Be, due December 11 via Good Fight.

--

C TRIP A - "THOUGHT STREAMS" (JESU MIX)

Industrial rap duo C Trip A have released a new mix of "Thought Streams" from this year's Ozzy Nights, and it was done by none other than Jesu (Justin Broadrick), who makes it sound even creepier than the original.

--

JUJUBOY STAR - "I DEY THERE"

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Jujuboy Star has signed to Aristokrat Records (who helped launch Burna Boy's career), and this chill yet kinetic single is very promising stuff.

--

CRO-MAGS - "2020"

Hardcore vets Cro-Mags will release the 6-song 2020 EP on December 11 via Mission Two Entertainment, and the brooding title track is out now.

--

SLY WITHERS - "BOUGAINVILLEA"

Australian indie-punks Sly Withers have released this crunchy, anthemic song - fans of The Menzingers, The Wonder Years, etc, take note.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs’ archive.