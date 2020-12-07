14 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ERICK THE ARCHITECT - "LET IT GO" (ft. LOYLE CARNER & FARR)

Flatbush Zombies' Erick the Architect will put out his official debut project as a solo artist, the Future Proof EP, on January 22 via self-release, and the very good first single is the laid-back "Let It Go," which features UK rapper Loyle Carner and FARR (the duo of vocalist Roméo and producer Linden Jay).

--

FROZEN SOUL - "WRAITH OF DEATH"

Dallas death metallers Frozen Soul are a month away from releasing their debut full-length, Crypt of Ice (due 1/8 via Century Media), and they've now shared another heavy-as-bricks, ass-kicking new single.

--

FONTAINES DC - "I'M A MAN YOU DON'T MEET EVERY DAY" (POGUES COVER)

Fontaines, DC have covered traditional Irish song “I’m A Man You Don’t Meet Every Day” that is probably best know for The Pogues' version from 1985's Rum Sodomy & the Lash. Recorded on a detuned piano for SiriusXM, it's a lovely version of the song.

--

JOHN CARPENTER - "THE DEAD WALK"

Filmmaker and composer John Carpenter is set to release Lost Themes III: Alive After Death, his first non-score album in five years, in February. New single "The Dead Walk" takes his signature style and sets it to an Italo-disco beat. The animated video is cool, too.

--

SUMAC - "TWO BEASTS"

Sumac followed their recent album May You Be Held with a new 18-minute song for the Sub Pop singles series, and like their new album, it incorporates towering sludge metal, textural ambience, white noise, and more.

--

TEKE::TEKE - "KODOMO NO KUNI" & "ONIGAMI"

Montreal-based group TEKE::TEKE got their start as a one-off tribute to Japanese guitarist Takeshi Terauchi but soon became a proper band, incorporating, lounge, soundtrack music, shoegaze, trip hop and more. This is their 7" from the Sub Pop Singles Club, two sumptuous tracks that show off the bands' scope and range.

--

DALE CROVER - "SHARK LIKE OVERBITE"

Melvins drummer Dale Crover has shared the third single off his upcoming solo album Rat-A-Tat-Tat! (due 1/15 via Joyful Noise), and it's an appealing dose of catchy, punky psychedelic rock.

--

POETRY OF TORCH + AGAK SPLIT

Japanese screamo bands Poetry of Torch and Agak have a new split out on Zegema Beach Records, and it's caustic, intense, totally badass stuff.

--

GREENTEA PEENG - "SPELLS"

UK neo-soul singer Greentea Peng, who just made the BBC Sound of 2021 longlist, just recently put out this chilled-out, nostalgia-inducing new single.

--

MAPS - "SLEEP TODAY" (GO! TEAM REMIX)

MAPS, aka producer James Chapman, has been releasing a few remixes of his tracks recently, like this one reworked by The Go! Team. “The Go! Team were the first people that came to mind because their music is so joyous," says Chapman. "They’ve delivered an absolute classic of a remix, delving into the different parts of my song and creating something completely fresh, while also adding that signature ‘Go! Team’ sound. I love it."

--

GLADIE - RAW NERVE (EP STREAM)

The latest EP from Cayetana/Three Man Cannon offshoot Gladie features a cover of Beastie Boys' "Song for the Man" and two thoughtful new indie-punk originals.

--

TINDERSTICKS - "YOU'LL HAVE TO SCREAM LOUDER" (TELEVISION PERSONALITIES COVER)

The first single from Tindersticks' new album Distractions is a cover of Television Personalities' 1984 song "You'll Have to Scream Louder."

--

GWEN STEFANI - "LET ME REINTRODUCE MYSELF"

Gwen Stefani embraces No Doubt's ska roots and nods at one of her biggest hits (”I already gave you bananas”) on her first proper single in four years. Read more here.

--

TERMINAL BLISS (mem PG.99, CITY OF CATERPILLAR, IRON REAGAN) - UNTITLED

Pg.99/Pygmy Lush vocalist Chris Taylor and guitarist Mike Taylor, ex-City of Caterpillar bassist Adam Juersko, and Iron Reagan/ex-Darkest Hour drummer Ryan Parrish have come together to form the new noisecore band Terminal Bliss, whose first release is a two-song single for Relapse. Read more about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs’ archive.