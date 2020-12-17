So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

YOUNG GUV - "MAYBE I SHOULD LUV SOMEBODY ELSE"

Young Guv, aka Fucked Up's Ben Cook, has dabbled in new wave and power pop, now he's trying on a new hat: countrified, Byrdsy pop. "After such an intense year, I thought I'd share something warm and fuzzy I made in the high desert mountains with my gang," says Ben. "The video was shot outside of our pyramid with a $10 camera I thrifted in town. This is a Bandcamp only release because I can't stomach supporting Spotify and the other techno-fascist streaming pigs. 2020 has shed light on a number of important issues and how musicians are treated so unjustifiably wrong is one of them for me. It is no longer the time to support such things. It has to be rethought.“

--

HAIM - "CHRISTMAS WRAPPING 2020" (THE WAITRESSES COVER)

Haim reimagine The Waitresses' 1982 classic "Christmas Wrapping," with lyrics that are all too relevant to 2020, on this new cover.

--

BESNARD LAKES - "OUR HEADS, OUR HEARTS ON FIRE AGAIN"

"Epic" can be a four letter word (technically it always is) but Montreal's Besnard Lakes earn the description. Even their album titles are bigger than life and their new one, The Besnard Lakes Are the last of the Great Thunderstorm Warning, is out January 29. New single "Our Heads, Our Hearts on Fire Again" is awesomely epic.

--

DAVE THE KEYS (FORTRAN 5) - "THE LIGHTS OF THE PUB"

David Baker, who has been part of Mute Records groups Komputer, I Start Counting, and Fortran 5, has written and recorded a new holiday single with all proceeds going to benefit his local pub, The Lamb, in London.

--

WITHIN NOSTALGIA - VOID & DECAY

Within Nostalgia is a melodic, gothy, blackened doom project led by Alyssa Broere (who's also in Astral Witch), and they're releasing their new album Void & Decay tomorrow. If you like your metal dark and brooding but still full of bright melodies, you should definitely not sleep on this. The whole thing is streaming over at Decibel and you can hear two tracks below.

--

CAROLINE POLACHEK - "BREATHLESS" (THE CORRS COVER)

Chairlift's Caroline Polachek is releasing an album of remixes of Pang, her debut solo album under her own name, and from that she's shared a new bonus track, a cover of The Corrs' 2000 hit that was a staple at her live shows.

--

JADA KINGDOM - "GREEN DREAMS"

Rising Jamaican dancehall singer Jada Kingdom has had a busy year that included appearing on Popcaan's Fixtape, releasing her E-Syde Queen mixtape and her debut single for Mad Decent, "Budum," and now she wraps up the year with another Mad Decent single, the chilled-out, R&B-tinged "Green Dreams."

--

MOLTEN - "ON THROUGH PHLEEGETHON"

Bay Area death-thrashers Molten will put out their debut album Dystopian Syndrome on January 15 via self-release, and here's the gnarly third single. "The lyrics reflect the struggle of the downtrodden against the oppressing insurmountable forces that surround us today and literally cast shadows and darken our lives," guitarist Chris Corona says. "Inspired by one of the five Greek mythological rivers of the underworld that burns the souls of those who committed crimes against their own kind, Phlegethon is a figurative journey finding our way through this darkness using the burning souls of these evil tyrants to light the way." You can hear the new song at Decibel and the two previous singles below.

--

BLOOD MENACE (mem SHIN GUARD) - THREAT

Shin Guard bassist/vocalist Jake Yencik put out a solo EP as Blood Menace, and it's a pulverizing offering of deathcore with industrial glitchiness that you can read more about here.

--

DOLLAR SIGNS - "NEGATIVE BLOOD"

North Carolina punks Dollar Signs signed to Pure Noise and their first single for the label is the horn-fueled "Negative Blood," which you can read more about here.

--

SEE THROUGH PERSON - CHARIOT

Florida emo band see through person's debut EP Chariot drops tomorrow via Sun Eater Records, and you can read more about these three fun, raw, scrappy songs here.

--

AWAKEBUTSTILLINBED - "LEAVE"

awakebutstillinbed released their first original song in nearly three years as part of Chillwavve Records' ongoing "12 Days of Chillmas" project, and you can read more about it here.

--

PUP & CHARLY BLISS - "IT'S CHRISTMAS AND I FUCKING MISS YOU"

PUP and Charly Bliss have teamed up for a holiday song "that reflects the absolute insanity of this year and the fact that everyone in the world is stuck missing someone this holiday season." Read more about it here.

--

CLAP YOUR HANDS SAY YEAH - "WHERE THEY PERFORM MIRACLES"

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah are releasing a new album, New Fragility, and the latest single is "Where They Perform Miracles," which Alec Ounsworth says is about the positive effects of alternative healing.

--

