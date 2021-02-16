14 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MOSES BOYD - "2 FAR GONE" (REMIX ft. KATY B)

Genre-blurring UK jazz musician Moses Boyd has released a dancefloor-friendly remix of "2 Far Gone" from last year's great Dark Matter, and it features newly-added vocals from alt-pop crooner Katy B.

--

DJ BLACKPOWER (MIKE) - BLP2021: "FOR UR OWN GOOD"

Rapper/producer MIKE has released a new mixtape under his DJ Blackpower moniker, and it's a hazy, trippy beat tape with features from Anysia Kym, Darryl Johnson, and Slauson Malone.

--

PI$$ER - "PI$$ BAZAAR," "15% DUB TIME" & "DUB WON'T REPENT"

PI$$ER (ex-members of Doom, Anti-Cimex, and more) are releasing the Carve Up For Yuks mini-LP on February 26 via TNSrecords/Kibou Records, which features new versions of songs from Wretched Life and Crushed Down to Paste, and which the label describes as "the sound of King Tubby and Lee 'Scratch Perry fighting over how best to mix a Discharge record." If that sounds up your alley, you're probably gonna dig these.

--

KÖRD VÄRLD - "EMPTY VESSEL"

Also out 2/26 via Kibou is Pi$$er/Anti-Cimex drummer Charlie Claesson's band KÖRD VÄRLD's new TOTAL DISTORTION EP, and first single "EMPTY VESSEL" is a raw, D-beating ripper that fans of Charlie's most legendary band should definitely dig.

--

SPECTRAL WOUND - "FRIGID AND SPELLBOUND"

Canadian black metallers Spectral Wound will follow 2018's Infernal Decadence with a new LP, A Diabolic Thirst, on April 16 via Profound Lore, and first single "Frigid and Spellbound" is out now. It's harsh and tornadic but with a melodic side and some clear punk influence too, and it rips.

--

STEPSON - "DEEPER SLEEP"

Australia's Stepson will release their debut LP Help Me, Help You on March 26 via SharpTone Records, and new single "Deeper Sleep" finds them successfully bouncing back and forth between throat-shredding hardcore and glossy emo-pop. Singer Brock Alan Conry says the song is about "the inner turmoil experienced every day from past trauma can affect present and future relationships to the point where even dreams feel real."

--

BRIDGE BURNER - "DISEMPATH"

New Zealand's Bridge Burner are fronted by Ben Read (who fronted Ulcerate early on) and also feature members of Vassafor, Graves, Anabyss, and more, and they make one hell of a racket that pulls from D-beat, black metal, and more. Their sophomore LP Disempath drops April 2 via Hibernation Release, and you can hear the genuinely furious title track now.

--

DESSA - "BOMBS AWAY"

Dessa continues her monthly singles series with "Bombs Away," which she says is "about a feeling of surrender, leaning in and letting go. As a control enthusiast, uncertainty and ambiguity unsettle me. But this past year wasn't designed to cater to our preferences. I recorded the demo for this one in Minneapolis, in the middle of a very hard 2020."

--

DEBBY FRIDAY - "RUNNIN'"

Nigerian-born, Vancouver based artist Debby Friday released her debut EP in 2019 and is now back with this new single, a dark, steamy electro-rap jam, "Runnin'." “This new record is about pure expression," says Debbie. "I don’t feel like I need to exorcise anything from myself anymore. I wanted to to push myself in different directions and see what would happen and I think I accomplished what I set out to do. 'RUNNIN’ is a cheeky song that has DEBBY FRIDAY themes present, but now I’m having so much more fun.” The hallucinatory, quadruple vision video was shot on 35mm film and directed by Debby and Ryan Ermacora.

--

HOLIDAY GHOSTS - "MR HERANDI"

UK group Holiday Ghosts have signed to FatCat and will release new album North Street Air in May. The first single is a catchy acoustic number about neglectful landlords. "This song started out as a joke / folky country song I wrote almost on the spot," says guitarist Sam Stacpoole. "Just looping the chords and commenting on ways it felt like an unfair deal with our Landlord/ Tenant situation. The landlord is taking the stance of being completely oblivious to the standards of what he’s paid large sums monthly for whilst living abroad." Been there!

--

FIG - "BABY"

Cleveland, Ohio singer songwriter Elizabeth Harris released this sweet, yearning piano ballad just in time for Valentine's Day.

--

MEGAN THEE STALLION - "SOUTHSIDE FOREVER FREESTYLE"

Today is Megan Thee Stallion's 26th birthday and to celebrate she got a present for us.

--

VARIOUS ARTISTS - 'EVERYBODY CARES' (ELLIOTT SMITH COVERS)

Marissa Nadler, Oceanator, Real Estate's Martin Courtney, Kevin Devine and more have contributed covers to this new Elliott Smith tribute benefitting LGBTQ+ charities.

--

BLACK DRESSES - FOREVER IN YOUR HEART

While they remain broken up, Devi McCallion and Ada Rook have continued to make music together, and now they've shared a new album, Forever In Your Heart.

--

