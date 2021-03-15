So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ENNY - "SAME OLD"

UK rapper/singer Enny follows her recent Jorja Smith collab "Peng Black Girls" with another impactful single, "Same Old." Her rapped verses are hard-hitting and incisive, and the hook is lush and soulful.

TECH LEVEL 2 (JUSTIN BROADRICK) - DEPTHS EP (1999​-​03)

Justin Broadrick (Godflesh, Jesu,e tc) has put out four previously released songs by his electronic project Tech Level 2, which were originally recorded and intended for release on the Tecknologikal imprint between 1999 and 2003 but shelved. Justin retired the moniker in 2004.

DANIEL BACHMAN - "CORONACH"

Guitarist Daniel Bachman will release new album Axacan on May 7 via Three Lobed Recordings. It's an album unlike any he's ever made, mixing acoustic guitar and harmonium alongside "raw material from various locations, events, and natural phenomena to create a conceptual three-dimensional collage." Get a feel what that that actually sounds like with this first-shared track. “‘Coronach' is a type of 'funeral dirge,'" says Daniel. "This tune is my own lament for lives lost to COVID 19 and emotions related to the failings of western society in handling a pandemic. It’s pretty literal and I hope it comes across in the resonance of the music.”

CORY HANSON - "BIRD OF PARADISE"

Wand frontman Cory Hanson releases Pale Horse Rider, his debut solo album, on April 16 and has just shared this new track from it. "Bird of Paradise" is a gorgeous showcase for Hanson's delicate fretwork and mastery of mood. If you dug the Radiohead-isms of the last Wand album this has a little of that (street) spirit.

CONSOLIDATED - "CAPITALISM AF"

San Francisco's Consolidated made a industrial, politically charged racket from 1989–2007 and then came out of retirement last year. They're now releasing thier first album in 14 years, We're Already There. They have not mellowed since -- listen to the album's lead track, "Capitalism AF."

PICTISH TRAIL -- SLOW MEMORIES (BAMBOO REMIX)

Pictish Trail's Dream Wall EP takes tracks from last year's Thumb World and gives them to collaborators for new spins. BAMBOO turns "Slow Memories" into something even slower.

FUTURE ISLANDS - "WE DON'T NEED ANOTHER HERO (TINA TURNER COVER)

Just ahead of the release of HBO's new Tina Turner documentary, Future Islands covered her 1985 hit from Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome for a new live session with SiriusXMU.

TRIPTIDES - "LET IT GO"

LA band Triptides make jangly pop that recalls both the city's '60s psych-pop heyday but also the '80s Paisley Underground scene. The band's new album, Alter Echoes comes out this week and here's a little taste before the whole thing drops.

DRY CLEANING - “SCRATCHCARD LANYARD” (LIVE ON LATER WITH JOOLS HOLLAND)

UK band Dry Cleaning will release their debut album, New Long Leg, on April 2 and they were just on long-running BBC series Later with Jools Holland (via London's Moth Club) to play the album's lead single, "Scratchcard Lanyard."

GRUFF RHYS - "LOAN YOUR LONELINESS"

“The album is about people and the civilizations, and the spaces people inhabit over periods of time," says Super Furry Animals of his upcoming sixth solo album. "How people come and go but the geology sticks around and changes more slowly. I think it’s about memory and time. It’s still a biography of a mountain, but now it’s a Mount Paektu of the mind. You won’t learn much about the real mountain from listening to this record but you will feel something, hopefully.”

TEENAGE FANCLUB - "THE SUN WON'T SHINE ON ME"

Teenage Fanclub will release their anticipated new album Endless Arcade on April 30 and they've just shared a fourth song from it. Penned and sung by Norman Blake, "The Sun Won't Shine On Me" is one of the Fannies' most gentle songs ever, a pretty waltz-time folk ballad.

TRIGGERMAN - A PLACE IN THE SUN SIDE 2

West Coast melodic hardcore vets Triggerman have released the second side of their upcoming double album A Place in the Sun, including "Dissolve," which features guest vocals by Peter Cortner, who sang for Dag Nasty in the late '80s (and now sings for Dag Nasty offshoot Field Day). Read more here.

TOTAL MASSACRE - "PICK YER POISON"

Politically outspoken LA punks Total Massacre are back with a new anti-capitalist rager, and you can read more about it here.

RAW PLASTIC - WAITING TILL SUMMER EP

Surfy, shoegazy punks Raw Plastic are streaming their debut EP ahead of its release, and you can read more about it here.

