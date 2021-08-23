So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

STINGRAY - "FEEDING TIME" & "ELECTRIC ELIMINATION"

UK metallic punks Stingray will release a new EP, Feeding Time (recorded and mixed by Fucked Up's Jonah Falco, mastered by Orchid's Will Killingsworth), on September 17 via La Vida Es Un Mus. The title track and "Electric Elimination" are streaming now, and they're both as raw and grimy as they come.

--

THE RAGING NATHANS - "PIG PEN"

Chicago punk veterans the Dwarves are releasing a split with the comparatively newer band The Raging Nathans on September 3 via Rad Girlfriend Records. The first single is The Raging Nathans' "Pig Pen," which find them taking their scrappy '90s-style pop punk sound in a slightly more aggressive direction.

--

STRONG BOYS - "PINK DEATH" & "UB2FU"

Dublin queercore band Strong Boys will put out their first release in six years, the Homo EP, on September 3 via Static Shock Records. Two songs are out now, and both are raw, fuzz-coated rippers.

--

AMBIEN - "TORTURE THE SKY"

Virginia metallic post-hardcore band Ambien (ex-Kilgore Trout) are gearing up to release a new EP, Visitations, on August 24 via Zegema Beach Records‘s offshoot tape label Tomb Tree Tapes. The lead single is "Torture the Sky," a track that nails the balance between aggressive and melodic, and is fueled by the impassioned screams of Tommy Sheffield. Listen and read more about it at IDIOTEQ.

--

AMBER MARK - "FOREIGN THINGS"

Amber Mark is promising that her debut album is coming soon but has yet to reveal details. While we wait, she's just shared this new single and video. "'Foreign Things' is about the excitement of new experiences," says Amber. "The thrill of newness. This marks the start of my journey towards self discovery and serves as a precursor to the enlightenment and self love that’s achieved in previous singles 'Worth It' and 'Competition.' So excited to continue to piece this story together!”

--

BRION STARR - "ALL MY FRIENDS"

Brion Starr will release new album A Night to Remember on October 1 via Taxi Gauche Records. The album was produced by Tony Visconti which is a pretty good pairing given Brion's glam rock influences. The first single from the album is "Morning Light" and Brion says, "This track was our first true experiment, basing the song around a groove I had built and exploring from there. Production wise, this entire record heavily utilizes synthesizers, every instrument is run through some sort of synthesis, including the live drums, guitars, vocals, etc. This song is about letting loose, forgetting about the stress of life, dancing and losing yourself to a party.”

--

KARLOFF - "OCEAN OR OTHER"

Ontario's Karloff will release their self-titled debut album on October 8 via No Funeral, I.Corrupt, 3LA, and Zegema Beach, and first single "Ocean or other" has an almost Slint-like post-hardcore feel, before erupting into harsh screamo.

--

FLUISTERAARS - GEGREPEN DOOR DE GEEST DER ZIELSONTLUIKING

Netherlands black metallers Fluisteraars will follow last year's Bloem with a new album, Gegrepen door de Geest der Zielsontluiking, this Friday (8/27). It's made up of three lengthy songs (one of which passes the 20-minute mark), and you can stream the whole thing and read an interview with the band at Invisible Oranges. One track is streaming below.

--

THE BUG - "VEXED" (ft. MOOR MOTHER)

Fire, Kevin Martin's first album as The Bug in seven years, comes out this Friday (8/27) via Ninja Tune. Here's one more single, featuring guest vocals by genre-blurring hip hop/jazz/spoken word/etc artist Moor Mother, who previously collaborated with Kevin on Zonal's Wrecked.

--

KACEY MUSGRAVES - "STAR-CROSSED"

Kacey Musgraves recorded her upcoming album star-crossed in just under three weeks and says it's "structured as a modern-day tragedy in three acts" and "tells an extremely personal journey of heartache and healing." You can listen to the dreamy, trippy title track, which opens the album and sounds like her work with The Flaming Lips may have rubbed off.

--

EFTERKLANG - "DRAGONFLY"

Danish group Efterklang will be back this fall with their sixth album, Windflowers, which will be out October 8 through City Slang. Here's the new single.

--

ESCUELA GRIND - "THAT WHICH DOES NOT BEND MUST BREAK"

Upstate New York/Western Mass grindcore trio Escuela Grind are back with a pulverizing new single that you can read more about here.

--

