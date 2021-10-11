14 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

KÆLAN MIKLA - "HVÍTIR SANDAR" (ft. ALCEST)

Icelandic darkwave band Kælan Mikla have released a new collaboration with blackgaze pioneer Alcest, and it's dark, brooding, and eerily catchy.

--

MH CHAOS - "NATURAL BORN KILLER"

Rising Chicago hardcore band MH Chaos will release their self-titled debut LP on October 29 via Fast Break! Records and From Within Records, and they've got a bone-crushing, '90s-style sound that takes influence from bands like Merauder, Neglect and Madball. "We draw inspiration from bands from the New York Hardcore scene and beyond but bring what we’ve experienced in our own lives and our experiences from growing up in Chicago hardcore to the forefront of what we create," the band told IDIOTEQ. Get a taste from new single "Natural Born Killer."

--

JEFF ROSENSTOCK - "AMBIENT 106​-​3000"

Jeff Rosenstock has released a gorgeous, minimal new ambient song, channelling stuff like Brian Eno, Tim Hecker, etc.

--

LIZAREL - NEW HUMAN STANDARD EP

Lizarel is yet another screamo band featuring the very prolific Tom Schlatter (You and I, The Assistant, Hundreds of AU, Capacities, etc) and Shawn Decker (Coma Regalia, Plague Walker, etc) -- who play together in Lacrima and sometimes also in Coma Regalia -- and this one's got Tom on bass/guitar, Shawn on drums, and vocalist Lucca Cassandra Carver. Their new EP New Human Standard just came out on Shawn's Middle-Man Records, and it's four tracks of harsh, extreme, discordant screamo.

--

ATOM DRIVER (mem DEADGUY, GOOD CLEAN FUN, etc) - "HIGH PROTOCOL PARTY"

Atom Driver is vocalist Chris “Crispy” Corvino (Deadguy, Second Arrows), guitarist/vocalist Mark Segal (Boss Jim Gettys), bassist Justin Ingstrup (ex-Good Clean Fun), and drummer Mike Polilli (Buzzkill), and their new EP Is Anything Alright comes out November 19 via Nefarious Industries. First single "High Protocol Party" finds them channelling the angular post-hardcore of bands like The Jesus Lizard and Hot Snakes.

--

TV PRIEST - "ALL THING"

“‘All Thing’ is a subversion of the Anglo Saxon word for parliament or meeting (Althing or Thing)," says TV Priest's Charlie Drinkwater of new song "All Thing" which is the b-side of their Sub Pop Singles Club 7". "It asks questions about the power of groupthink and ideas of nationhood that have become static, non-inclusive and singular."

--

SENNEN - "WIDOWS" (LIVE)

UK shoegazers Sennen have a new Live EP, Transmissions, that will be out via Sonic Cathedral on November 19. It was recorded at Goldsmiths Music Studios in London back in June and originally aired on Rough Trade's Instagram. Listen to "Widows" which is originally from Sennen's 2005 debut.

--

JEFF TWEEDY - “C’MON AMERICA” & “UR-60 UNSENT”

Jeff Tweedy has two previously unreleased songs out via a new 7" for the Sub Pop Singles Club. The A-side is "C’mon America," which is from a group of songs Tweedy wrote and recorded that all have sci-fi themes. The flip is "UR-60 Unsent" which is about a mixtape that was made for someone but never actually given to them.

--

SURFBORT - "BIG STAR"

Brooklyn punks Surfbort are back with a new album, ‘Keep on Truckin‘ that's out today and was produced by onetime Four Non Blondes leader Linda Perry. "Big Star" is the new single and video.

CAMP TRASH - "WEIRD FLORIDA"

Rising Florida emo band Camp Trash are back with a new single, "Weird Florida," and you can read more about it here.

--

BLONDIE & FAB 5 FREDDY - "YULETIDE THROWDOWN" (CUT CHEMIST REMIX)

Blondie and Fab 5 Freddy are giving their rare 1981 holiday song "Yuletide Thrown" its first-ever 180 gram vinyl reissue, and it comes with a new remix by Cut Chemist. Read more about it here.

--

VIENTRE - "BARRICADA" / TOLLS - "HARBINGER"

Colombian screamo band Vientre and Oregon's sludgy Tolls (another project of Jamie Giles from Senza) have a split on the way via Zegema Beach Records/Tomb Tree Tapes, and you can read more about these new songs from it here.

--

