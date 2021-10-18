14 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

CORRUPT VISION - X YOURSELF UP

For National Edge Day (10/17), Orange County ska-core crew Corrupt Vision put out a three-song EP, X Yourself Up, featuring two originals and a cover of Coke Bust's "Fuck Bar Culture." It's raw, gnarly, super abrasive ska-core in the vein of Leftover Crack, and there's some blackened, grindy stuff in there too. Great stuff.

--

SPARKLING - "C'EST MA VIE" (PRODUCED BY HOT CHIP)

London-based German electronic trio SPARKLING are gearing up to release the This Is My Life / Das Ist Mein Leben / C´est Ma Vie EP which will be out March 11 via Moshi Moshi. It was produced by Hot Chip's Joe Goddard and Al Doyle and the band have just shared "C'est Ma Vie" which is an enjoyable slice o housey, post-punky pop.

--

CHEVAL SOMBRE FT DEAN WAREHAM - "ALTHEA" (GRATEFUL DEAD COVER)

Cheval Sombre, who recently released two albums produced by Sonic Boom, has a new EP, Althea, coming out November 5 via Sonic Cathedral (the vinyl edition is being released by Knoxville-based Fat Elvis Records). It features covers of The Grateful Dead's "Althea" and Dire Straits' "So Far Away" along with a new version of "Are You Ready" from this year's album Days Go By. “I’ve always loved the Dead,” says Sombre (real name Chris Porpora). “A cousin of mine showed me how to play ‘Friend of the Devil’ on two guitar strings when I was real small, and I was mystified. Luckily, I got to see them a few times before Jerry Garcia passed away. I always found his voice to contain all the very best things about music – tenderness, toughness, knowing, humanity, sweetness, experience, weariness, innocence. I had never heard ‘Althea’, but a few years ago my father fell ill, and I heard it on the radio en route to the hospital – my jaw dropped. It seemed at once to be a song about everything – about all that is crucial.” "Althea" was produced by Sonic Boom and features Dean Wareham on guitar.

--

HERIOT - "TEN TON HAMMER" (MACHINE HEAD COVER)

Having dropped a very promising single on Church Road Records earlier this year, UK band Heriot have now put their atmospheric metalcore spin on Machine Head's '90s classic "Ten Ton Hammer."

--

MEMBERS OF NOTHING, GOUGE AWAY, EIGHTEEN VISIONS & MORE - "ROAD TO HELL" (INK & DAGGER COVER)

Two Minutes To Late Night has struck again with a cover of the beloved, influential post-hardcore band Ink & Dagger's song "Road to Hell." Your host Gwarsenio Hall leads Aaron Heard (Jesus Piece, Nothing, Action News), Thomas Cantwell (Gouge Away, Hesitation Wounds), Keith Barney (Eighteen Visions), and Jay Webster (UnityTX) in a fairly faithful, (spooky) seasonally appropriate rendition of the song.

--

VHS - "HORROR DRACULA" (ft. TREVOR STRNAD)

Ontario death n' rollers VHS are releasing a new album, I Heard They Suck​.​.​.​Blood, on December 3, and this grimy new single features The Black Dahlia Murder vocalist Trevor Strnad.

--

DREAM PHASES - "DON'T FORGET LOVE"

L.A. band Dream Phases will release their second album, New Distractions, on November 11. The new single off the album is the easygoing, sunset-sounding "Don't Forget Love" which comes a '70s talk show homage video.

--

NOUS, LARAAJI & ARJI OCEANANDA - "GIVING PRAISE"

NOUS, ambient great Laraaji and Arji OceAnanda will release new album Circle of Celebration on November 12 via Our Silent Canvas and the first track released from it is "Giving Praise." Say Laraaji, “On 'Giving Praise you' hear multi-instrumentalist Christopher Bono (of NOUS), sound healer Arji OceAnanda and me on electric zither and voice, while exploring and exploding through uplifting joy, during an affirmative afternoon of impromptu sound celebration.”

--

URGE OVERKILL - "FREEDOM" (WHAM! COVER)

Chicago rock greats Urge Overkill have announced their first album in a decade. It's titled Oui and will be out in January. It features 11 new songs by Nash Kato and Eddie "King" Roeser but the first single is a cover of Wham!'s "Freedom."

--

JACK WHITE - "TAKING ME BACK" & "TAKING ME BACK (GENTLY)"

Jack White is back with his first solo material in four years. "Taking Me Back" is a slab of bashing, high octane rock and features Jack on all instruments. He's also released an alternate, lower octane version of the song, titled "Taking Me Back (Gently)," and you can check out both.

--

BOYRACER - "BULLETPROOF"

Indiepop vets Boyracer released their 14th album, Assuaged, back in August, and now they've announced a companion EP, titled Bulletproof, that will be out on November 2 via Emotional Response. Main member Stewart Anderson feels revitalized lately -- due in no small part to new band member / partner Christina Riley who brings new energy to Boyracer's signature scrappy janglepop. The EP's very catchy title track has a distinct New Zealand vibe, too, by way of The Velvet Underground.

--

MOM JEANS - "CIRCUS CLOWN"

Mom Jeans have shared the second single off Sweet Tooth (get it on light blue vinyl), which you can read more about here.

--

SLOW CRUSH - "LULL"

Belgian shoegazers Slow Crush will release their new album Hush this Friday, and you can read more about new single "Lull" here.

--

