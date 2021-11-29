So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

DAVE GROHL & GREG KURSTIN - "STAY (I MISSED YOU)" (LISA LOEB COVER)

Like last year, Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin will be covering songs by Jewish artists for each night of Hanukkah. Night 1's cover was of Lisa Loeb's "Stay (I Missed You)," and it starts out as a very faithful cover (with Dave recreating scenes from the original music video), before turning into... extreme metal. Yes, really.

--

DIONNE WARWICK - "NOTHING'S IMPOSSIBLE" (ft. CHANCE THE RAPPER)

As you probably know, last year, Dionne Warwick tweeted, "Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this." (Among other things, her tweet inspired a recurring SNL sketch.) Now, Dionne has actually teamed up with Chance the Rapper for a new song that toes the line between Dionne's classic soul and Chance's modern melodic hip hop. Nothing's impossible, indeed.

--

MARISSA PATERNOSTER - "BLACK HOLE"

The debut solo album from Screaming Females' Marissa Paternoster, Peace Meter, is out Friday, and ahead of its release she's shared one final single, "Black Hole," another propulsive, compelling track.

--

SECH - "BORRACHO" (ft. DJ KHALED)

Panamanian reggaetón singer Sech is gearing up for a new album, and it'll feature this new DJ Khaled-assisted single, "Borracho." It's a catchy, upbeat song, but there's an underlying sense of melancholy too.

--

MURS - "GOATS" (ft. DEL THE FUNKY HOMOSAPIEN)

MURS has released a new remix of "GOATs" from his 2020 album Love & Rockets Vol. 2: The Declaration, and this new version features a rap by fellow underground rap veteran Del The Funky Homosapien. Del's verse is as tongue-twisting and mind-bending as you'd expect.

--

BENNY THE BUTCHER x RICK HYDE - "UNDER THE SCOPE" (prod. IM'PERETIV)

Benny the Butcher and his Black Soprano Family groupmate Rick Hyde have teamed up for a new song and they sound as tough and gritty as ever over an ominous beat from IM'PERETIV.

--

SUPERMILK - "SENSE"

Supermilk (the solo project of ex-Doe drummer Jake Popyura) has released a new single on Specialist Subject, and it's a very cool dose of quirky, catchy, lo-fi indie pop.

--

SWARRRM - "THE ANSWER" / "EVEN IF ITS INVISIBLE PLACE"

Japan's Swarrrm exist somewhere between grindcore, punk, and screamo, and their two-song single I Dreamed... is intense. It came out earlier this year but it's now been given a wider release by Dog Knights Productions.

--

TWO MINUTES TO LATE NIGHT - "BLACKENED" (METALLICA COVER ft. members of MASTODON, CARCASS, SPIRIT ADRIFT & MORE)

Two Minutes to Late Night rechristened Black Friday as Blackened Friday with a cover of Metallica's "Blackened" where "the Slow Parts are Fast (and the Fast Parts are Slow)." It features your host Gwarsenio Hall joined by Troy Sanders (Mastodon), Nate Garrett (Spirit Adrift), Daniel Wilding (Carcass), and Doc Coyle (Bad Wolves, God Forbid, Kirk Hammett's The Wedding Band), and proceeds from the song will go to The Sunrise Movement, "a youth movement to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process."

--

TRENTEMØLLER - "DEAD OR ALIVE"

Danish musician Trentemøller will release his fifth album, Memoria, on February 11. New single "Dead or Alive" has strong '80s goth vibes a la Clan of Xymox.

--

WET LEG - "TOO LATE NOW" & "OH NO"

If you're tired of playing "Chaise Longue" and "Wet Dream" over and over, Wet Leg have just doubled their recorded output with these two new songs. Their self titled debut is out in April.

--

SAINT ETIENNE - "HER WINTER COAT"

“We love Christmas, as you probably know,“ says Saint Etienne's Bob Stanley, “and it feels like it's been a while since our last really Christmassy Christmas record.“ There's real glacial austerity to "Her Winter Coat" and its gorgeously shot video.

--

SYSTEM EXCLUSIVE - "INLINE ONLINE"

System Exclusive are the duo of Ari Blaisdell (Lower Self, The Beat Offs) and Matt Jones (Male Gaze, Castle Face Records). A little different than your average Castle Face group, they are decidedly synthpop, but with a raw, organic feel thanks to live drums and guitar alongside vintage keyboards and drum machines. Their album's out in March via Castle Face and this is the new single.

--

MALIGNANT ALTAR - "CEREMONIAL DECAPITATOR"

Houston death metallers Malignant Altar (who share members with Necrofier, Oceans of Slumber, and more) will follow their two demos with their first full-length album, Realms of Exquisite Morbidity, on December 10 via Dark Descent. New single "Ceremonial Decapitator" is a re-recorded version of a song from their first demo, and this new version sounds way bigger and tighter but just as evil. Listen and read an interview with the band at Invisible Oranges.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.