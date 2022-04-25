14 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

BEABADOOBEE - "SEE YOU SOON"

Pavement fan and recent Coachella performer beabadoobee has shared another track off her upcoming second album, Beatopia. "This song is about a really personal time in my life where I had to spend some time by myself to realize a lot of things and it's one of the dearest songs that I've written," Bea told Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "It’s got this uplifting feeling and shows another side of what I do and what we can expect from my new album."

ANOTHER MICHAEL - "WATER PRESSURE"

Run For Cover-signed band Another Michael have followed their 2021 debut LP New Music and Big Pop with this folky new single.

HARKIN - "A NEW DAY"

"‘A New Day’ is a love song that sprang from glitter and grief," Harkin says. "It feels apt to be releasing it in spring because it chronicles my journey from mourning the past to hope for the future. The song itself grew from a pulsing sampler part I made from recording a charity shop keyboard that I’ve since given away to my friend’s daughter. It feels right that the instrument that birthed it should continue to circulate as this song will now. When I was writing the lyrics, the twinkling keyboards made me remember something I read about why we humans are so drawn to glitter. That on a primal level it reminds us of the glint of clean water. The dance of beauty and utility inspires me greatly. I continue to look for clues." Harkin's second solo album, Honeymoon Suite, is out June 17.

MAJOR MURPHY - "IN THE MEANTIME (ACOUSTIC VERSION)"

Michigan band Major Murphy will release the Access Point EP on June 10 on Winspear. It features new material and reworked songs from their terrific 2021 album, Access. You can listen to the gorgeous "In the Meantime (Acoustic Version)" -- which would be incorrect to call "unplugged" -- now.

JOSEPH SHABASON & ABSOLUTELY FREE - "HOW TO PAINT CLOUDS" (JOSEPH SHABASON REMIX)

Montreal's Absolutely Free released the great Aftertouch last year and one of the album's standouts, "How to Paint Clouds," now forms the basis of a new record titled How to Repaint Clouds. They gave the midi files to the song to five other artists who then made their own versions. You can listen to Joseph Shabason's very pretty, new agey version of the song. The EP is out May 5.

CALEB NICHOLS - "RAMON"

San Luis Obispo, California's Caleb Nichols, who was an early member of '00s-era indie folk band Port O'Brien, will release his new album, Ramon, on June 24 via Kill Rock Stars. The hushed folk of the album's title track brings to mind another KRS artist, Elliott Smith.

NOAH DEEMER - "THE SLEEPWALKER"

NYC musician Noah Deemer will release his solo debut, The Sleepwalker, on May 6. He's just shared the title track which defies easy categorization by mixing jazz, fuzzy psych-rock, film score and loungey exotica.

TY SEGALL - "HELLO, HI"

Ty Segall has announced his 14th solo album "Hello, Hi" that will be out July 22 via Drag City. After the synthesized gleam of 2021's Harmonizer, he's going in a different direction here, mixing acoustics with electrics like he did on Sleep and Goodbye Bread.

SLEAFORD MODS - 'LIVE FROM NOTTZ ARENA' EP

Sleaford Mods are will be crossing the pond this week for their first North American tour in five years. To get you in the mood, they've released a new live EP. Titled Live From Nottz Arena, it features six songs from their hometown show at Nottingham Arena last November, which was their biggest show to date that also featured appearances from Amyl & The Sniffers' Amy Taylor and Billy Nomates.

THE RANGE - "URETHANE"

The Range has shared a new single off his anticipated new album Mercury, and this one finds The Range going in a grime direction by sampling MIK’s “Ice Rink." Read more about it here.

BEACH RATS - "RAT BEAT"

Punk supergroup Beach Rats (Lifetime's Ari Katz, Bouncing Souls members Pete Steinkopf and Bryan Keinlen, Bad Religion/Minor Threat/Dag Nasty guitarist Brian Baker, and drummer Danny "Dubs" Windas) have announced their debut album Rat Beat for Epitaph, and you can read more about the title track here.

SKULLSHITTER - "DIGITALLY REPRODUCTIVE WORLD"

NYC deathgrinders Skullshitter have a new single off their upcoming LP Goat Claw, and you can read more about that here.

FLUME - "PALACES" (ft. DAMON ALBARN) & "ESCAPE" (ft. KUČKA & QUIET BISON)

Flume has shared two more of the collaborations off his upcoming album Palaces after debuting them both with the song's guests at Coachella. Read more here.

