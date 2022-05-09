14 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MOTHERHOOD - "SHEPHERD"

New Brunswick band Motherhood will release new album Winded on June 24. The album was mixed by Deerhoof's Greg Saunier and new single "Shepherd" has a pleasingly wonky orch-pop vibe going on.

--

ADWAITH - "WEDI BLINO"

Welsh band Adwaith are back with new album Bato Mato on July 1 via Libertino Records. "We wanted to create a big indie pop song that has a melancholy feel to it" say the band of new single "Wedi Blino" which translates to "Tired" in English. "It's about being worried that life is going too fast or the worries of a relationship, the overwhelming feeling that you're not good enough and that you are the reason things aren't working out."

--

MONO - "THE PLACE"

Japanese post-rock greats MONO have shared a second track from their upcoming soundtrack to documentary My Story, The Buraku Story. "The Place" is appropriately cinematic.

--

SUPERCRUSH - "TROPHY"

A name like Supercrush evokes memories of the '90s and the Seattle band would definitely fit right in on the Clueless soundtrack with their fuzzy brand of powerpop. "Trophy" is the first single from their new Melody Maker EP that's out June 3 via KR Records

--

YOUNG GUV - "NOWHERE AT ALL"

Here's a second single from Young Guv's upcoming album GUV IV, a lovely bit of dreamy janglepop.

--

SPRING SUMMER - "MOUNTAINEER" FT JASON SCHWARTZMAN

Spring Summer, the nom-de-rock of San Francisco-based artist Jennifer Furches, will release new album T.E.A.R.S on July 15. The album was produced by Warpaint's Jenny lee Lindberg and single "Mountaineer" features Jason Schwartzman on drums.

--

POLICA - "VIOLENCE"

The latest single from Polica's new album Madness is "Violence," a collaborative track which combines orchestral and electronic sounds to beautiful effect. "Along with the core members of the band, the new single ‘Violence’ brings on some of Poliça’s favorite collaborators like Velvet Negroni’s Jermey Nutzman, Boys Noize, Dustin Zahn, CJ Camererie and Aaron Baum to bring a slow-building dance-ish take on someone else’s problems," Channy Leaneagh says.

--

LANDE HEKT - "ROMANTIC" & "OCTOPUSSY" (WEDDING PRESENT COVER)

Bristol, UK singer-songwriter and Muncie Girls leader Lande Hekt has followed up last year's excellent solo debut with a new 7" single that's out on Emotional Response Records. The a-side is the lovely, understated and charming original, "Romantic," while the b-side is a terrific cover of The Wedding Present's Seamonsters classic, "Octopussy."

--

AOIFE NESSA FRANCES - "EMPTINESS FOLLOWS"

Irish singer Aoife Nessa Frances has signed to Partisan, who will release her new album later this year. Details on that are still to be revealed, but she has just shared new single "Emptiness Follows," a gorgeous song resplendent in horns, harps and mellotron. "‘Emptiness Follows’ is about the intimacy and deep emotional connection of friendship," says Aoife. "The song captures these moments — the water as the weight of the emotional connection we share, the small details we remember ‘the shape sits beneath your earlobe’. The movement and colour of the music, the harp constantly flowing throughout, are emphasising a profound importance in acknowledging an eternal kind of love. I wanted my voice to be close and up front and vulnerable like Serge Gainsbourg’s ‘Histoire de Melody Nelson’.

--

BLACK MIDI - "WELCOME TO HELL"

black midi have announced their third album, Hellfire, which will be out July 15 via Rough Trade. he first single from the album is the skronky and bombastic "Welcome to Hell," which tells the story of a soldier on a wild night of shore leave.

--

SRSQ - "SAVED FOR SUMMER"

SRSQ shared the first single off her new album, Ever Crashing, which you can read more about here.

--

THE LOUNGE SOCIETY - "BLOOD MONEY"

Yorkshire, UK's The Lounge Society released their first EP last year and have now announced their debut album, Tired Of Liberty, which will be out August 26 via Speedy Wunderground. The first single from the album is "Blood Money," a driving track built around a spindly riff and a big chorus, featuring backing vocals by Anouska Sokolow of Honeyglaze and Jojo Orme of Heartworms.

--

THE SMILE - "THIN THING"

Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood's new band The Smile (with Sons of Kemet's Tom Skinner) are releasing their Nigel Godrich-produced debut album A Light for Attracting Attention this Friday (5/13) via XL, and ahead of its release they've just shared a sixth track from it, "Thin Thing" (which you may have already seen live footage of). It's a jittery art rock song, and like lead single "You Will Never Work In Television Again," it wouldn't have sounded out of place in Radiohead's guitar-fueled mid 2000s era.

--

SUAHN (PIANOS BECOME TEETH) - "RAISE THE DEAD"

BV readers may best know Michael York as the guitarist of the post-hardcore band Pianos Become the Teeth, but he also makes electronic music as SUAHN. "Raise The Dead" is an ominous, buzzing track that Michael himself compares to artists like Gessafelstein and Skrillex and Boys Noize's Dog Blood project.

--

A VULTURE WAKE (EX-ALL) - "CHOKE"

Chad Price was the third singer of Descendents offshoot ALL in the '90s and is currently making music as A Vulture Wake and will release new EP, Kingdom, in June.



--

