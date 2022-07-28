So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

CHRIS CANTERBURY - "HEARTACHE FOR HIRE"

Country singer Chris Canterbury has shared a second single off his upcoming album Quaalude Lullabies, and like the previous single, it's steeped in melancholy. "When I moved to Nashville, I overheard someone once say that ‘This town is just a hitman looking for the next big dreamer.’ I liked the sound of that," Chris said. "Kill or be killed – metaphorically, of course. This is that ‘I’m gonna break your heart eventually’ weapon, updated for the modern poetic battlefield."

--

SOMNURI - "COILS"

Brooklyn sludge trio Somnuri have signed to MNRK Heavy and followed last year's Nefarious Wave LP with this immense new single.

--

DOLL SPIRIT VESSEL - "WHAT STAYS"

The latest single from Doll Spirit Vessel's upcoming debut album What Stays is the slow-burning title track, which is hazy yet rich with pedal steel. "You wake up on a Tuesday and can’t recall waking up last Tuesday, or even yesterday," lead singer/songwriter Kati Malison says. "You can barely bring into focus the wisps of a dream you just woke up from. We all lose the present moment as it instantly, eternally, and ceaselessly vanishes. We all forget, and we all remember things differently than they actually were. Worst of all, however warped our own memories, we are infinitely less able to inhabit the experiences of others, past and present. ‘What Stays’ was one of the last songs I wrote for this album— it grieves the loss of both my own life as it passes, and the lives of the people I love, which I can never come close enough to knowing."

--

HAVE MERCY - "SIO (SPIT IT OUT)"

Baltimore emo band Have Mercy are back from hiatus with a new self-titled EP due in August, and today they've shared new single "SIO (Spit It Out)," which puts a dancey spin on melodramatic emo kinda like that last Citizen record.

--

LIFE OF CRIME - "LITTLE BITCH" (ft. DEVIN SWANK of SANGUISUGABOGG)

Ohio metallic hardcore band Life of Crime have announced a new album, Street Gospel, due September 2 via Upstate Records, and the tough-as-nails lead single "Little Bitch" features growled guest vocals from Devin Swank of Sanguisugabogg.

--

THE ABRUPTORS - "BEST WISHES, WARMEST REGARDS"

Buffalo ska band The Abruptors have announced a new album for Asian Man Records, Noticeably Cheerless. Release date and most info is still TBA, but they did just share its lead single, "Best Wishes, Warmest Regards," which features guest guitar by Dan Potthast (MU330, Bruce Lee Band) and a video directed by Chris Graue. It's a catchy mid-tempo ska song with some garage rock swagger that should appeal to fans of 2 Tone and The Clash or newer bands like Catbite and Bad Operation.

--

RUBY GOON - "GLOBE"

Russian band Ruby Goon will release their debut album, Brand New Power, on August 19 via Erol Alkan's Phantasy Sound label. Fans of Connan Mockasin will dig the liquid psych they are pouring.

--

BRIAN ENO - "THERE WERE BELLS"

Brian Eno just announced his first vocal album in 17 years and this is the first single which he debuted at the Acropolis last year.

--

THE CURE - "UYEA SOUND (DIM-D MIX)"

This is one of the many previously unreleased tracks that are on The Cure's upcoming deluxe edition of Wish.

--

WHITNEY - "BLUE" & "TWIRL"

Here are two more songs off Whitney's new album SPARK that's out in September.

--

KOYO - "CALL IT OFF"

The hardcore-informed Long Island emo band Koyo have released a string-laden acoustic song, and you can read more about it here.

--

ROSALÍA - "DESPECHÁ"

Rosalía has been on a world tour supporting her fantastic album Motomami, and she's now released a new non-album single that she's been performing live. Read more about it here.

--

LAMB OF GOD - "OMENS"

Metal giants Lamb of God have shared the second single and title track off their upcoming album Omens, and this one includes contributions from a number of cool guest vocalists: American Nightmare/Cold Cave's Wes Eisold, H2O's Toby Morse, Body Count's Ernie C and Juan Garcia, and Youth Code's Sara Taylor. Read more about it here and pre-order our exclusive silver gray marble vinyl variant + picture disc CD.

--

BRUTUS - "LIAR"

Brutus have announced a new album, Unison Life, and shared new single "Liar." Read more about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.