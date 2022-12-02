14 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

A$AP ROCKY - "SHITTIN' ME"

Brooklyn rapper A$AP Rocky is has released "Shittin' Me" which was produced by Kelvin Krash (their third collab) and is from the soundtrack to video game Need For Speed Unbound.

LUST FOR YOUTH - "ACCIDENTAL WIN"

Copenhagen's Lust for Youth are back with their first new music in three years. "An Accidental Win" is very catchy dark and romantic syntpop.

WOLF ALICE - "IN THE BLEAK MIDWINTER"

Originally released in 2021 as an Apple Music exclusive, Wolf Alice have now shared their rendition of Christina Rossetti and Gustav Holst's seasonal poem on all streaming platforms. "We have always thought ‘In the Bleak Midwinter’ was a beautiful melody and we could kind of imagine it as some kind of melancholy pop song, so with that in mind we tried a version of it sometime last year which we thought you may as well have this year too, because you can never have too many Christmas songs," the band say.

WAKE - "VAST AND INFINITE" (JESU REMIX)

Calgary's Wake have shared this remix of their song "Vast and Infinite" which was done by Jesu (aka Justin Broadrick of Godflesh). “‘Vast And Infinite‘ came from a dark place somewhere between Covid isolation, change and a great feeling of reflection," says Wake guitarist Rob LaChance. "Justin‘s remix sounds as a continuation of all three but through a darker register.”

SUN FOOT (MEMS SWELL, SMOG) - "APPLES IN A DRAWER"

Sun foot is the trio of Chris Johanson (visual artist, The Deep Throats, Tina Age 13), Brian Mumford (Dragging an Ox through Water, Jackie-O Motherfucker, Deep Fried Boogie Band, Jewelry Rash), and the late Ron Burns (Smog, Hot Spit Dancers, Swell) who died while the band were making their debut album. That's titled In the Baleen and is set to drop January 21 via Sonny Smith's Rocks in Your Head label and this is the skronky, post-punk influenced first single.

KATATONIA - "AUSTERITY"

Swedish metal vets Katatonia have shared another song from their upcoming album Sky Void of Stars. They call "Austerity" "energetic and dark, stern and disenchanted.”

LATTO - "FTCU" (FT. GLORILLA & GANGSTA BOO)

Latto teams up with two generations of Memphis rappers -- the fast-rising GloRilla and Three 6 Mafia veteran Gangsta Boo -- on the dancefloor ready "FTCU," aka "fuck the club up."

CASSANDRA JENKINS - CHASE JAANA: CASSANDRA JENKINS & SUHAIL YUSUF KHAN LIVE

Scholar, vocalist, and sārangī player Suhail Yusuf Khan joined Cassandra Jenkins at a studio in Brooklyn to record Chale Jaana, which features improvisations and new renditions of songs from last year's An Overview on Phenomenal Nature.

PULSES. - "RUN THE GHOULS"

Virginia post-hardcore band pulses. shared the first single off their upcoming third album, the Run the Jewels-referencing "Run the Ghouls." "We’re robbing our ghosts, our demons, taking control of what we don’t like," they write. "Ghosts also refers to the racing term of your previous best time, 'running the ghouls' is also tied to stepping your game up and reaching new goals (which coincidentally sounds like ghouls)." It's available for purchase on Bandcamp.

PURE BATHING CULTURE - 2000 MILES (THE PRETENDERS COVER)

Portland, OR's Pure Bathing Culture have recorded a cover of The Pretenders holiday classic "2000 Miles" from A Very Special Christmas. They don't stray for the original but it's a nice version for Bandcamp Friday.

HISTORICALLY FUCKED - "SEVEN EGGS FOR SEVEN SISTERS"

For fans of gleeful, anarchic noise, here's Manchester's Historically Fucked who will release album The Mule Peasants’ Revolt of 12,067 on February 3 via Upset the Rhythm. Wake the Neighbors with this first shared track.

RM - "YUN" (FT. ERYKAH BADU)

RM of BTS has released his debut solo album, Indigo, which features Erykah Badu on "Yun." "If I sing [the hook], I thought it wouldn’t be that convincing because I’m too young to preach or tell people to be somebody,” RM told NME. "With Erykah, it can be convincing because she has her own narrative through her life and she has a castle – she’s living in her own kingdom. She has nothing to do with the hype or the viral[ity] and the noise, but everybody knows her and respects her."

SWANSEA SOUND (POOH STICKS, HEAVENLY) - "MUSIC LOVER"

Swansea Sound, the indiepop supergroup of Hue Williams of The Pooh Sticks and Amelia Fletcher and Rob Pursey of Heavenly/Talulah Gosh/Catenary Wires, have released a holiday EP, Music Lover, that's out via Rob & Amelia's SkepWax Records. The title track is poppy, punky and very sarcastic ode to Spotify's Daniel Ek.

STOREFRONT CHURCH - "WORDS" (LOW COVER FT. PHOEBE BRIDGERS)

Phoebe Bridgers joined longtime friend and collaborator Lukas Frank, aka Storefront Church, on a new tribute to Mimi Parker.

