14 New Songs Out Today

MIKE DIMES - "FLEEK"

Rising rapper Mike Dimes caps off his biggest year yet with a great new single, "Fleek," and promises more new music is coming soon.

--

MEECHY DARKO - "SLIDERS" (ft. FLATBUSH ZOMBIES & COL3TRANE)

Flatbush Zombies member Meechy Darko follows up his debut solo album Gothic Luxury with a new solo single, and this one reunites him the rest of Flatbush Zombies and fully captures the group's charm. You can also pick up Meechy's album on limited "bone" colored vinyl.

--

DEATHPROD - "COMPOSITION 1"

Norwegian dark ambient musician Deathprod has announced a new album, Compositions, due January 27 via Smalltown Supersound. Here's the eerie lead single.

--

NARROW HEAD - "GEARHEAD"

Narrow Head have shared another track off their upcoming LP Moments of Clarity (due 2/10 via Run For Cover). "Gearhead" finds them blending grunge riffs, airy shoegaze vocals, and some heavier, screamier parts too.

--

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE & PNB ROCK - "NEEDED THAT"

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has put out a deluxe edition of his new album Me vs. Myself, which includes the new track "Needed That," a posthumous collaboration with PnB Rock, who was tragically shot and killed at age 30 earlier this year.

--

FARAH RUD / BAUDELAIRE - SPLIT 2 WAYS

Two screamo bands, Indonesia's Farah Rud and Chile's Baudelaire, team up for a raw, chaotic, violent split on Zegema Beach Records.

--

DUTCH UNCLES – “POPPIN'”

UK group Dutch Uncles will release new album True Entertainment in March and here's another early taste. "'Poppin' is a minimal take on the age-old anxieties, dread and fear we all experience at certain times," says frontman Duncan Wallis, explaining, "bumping into old faces hungover (or worse, not hungover), taking too long to answer the question ‘you alright?’, forgetting everyone’s name and constantly assessing if old faces were present at any moments of particular cringe in your past.”

--

BRIAN DUNNE - "SOMETIME AFTER THIS"

Brooklyn singer-songwriter Brian Dunne has signed with Kill Rock Stars and released his first single for the label. “At its core, this song is my way of saying ‘this too shall pass’ but in a way that feels honest, and not like a HomeGoods wall stencil,” says Dunne of "Sometime After This" which shimmers in a melacholy glow. “It starts with a big idea and gets smaller with each verse. The first one addresses the social and political state of things, and how sad it is that we can't even agree on what it is that we disagree about (and also has the first, and likely last use of the word ‘email’ in one of my songs). Verse two is about everything that led me here, to this particular song, and finds me asking a classic NYC vampire - a sacred character to me - what exactly to do with it. And verse three is just about a single cup of coffee and how it all just comes down to that; being grateful for a hot beverage.”

--

!!! (CHK CHK CHK) - “LET IT BE BLUE” (PITTSBURGH TRACK AUTHORITY) AND “UN PUENTE” (ACIDO PANTERA)

Dance-rock vets !!! have shared two new remixes of tracks from this year's Let it Be Blue. The Pittsburgh Track Authority Remix of "Let it Be Blue" is a throbbing, housey stormer, while the Acido Pantera remix of "Un Puente" is fresh and lively. You can also check out their new video for "This Is Pop 2."

--

SKULL PRACTITIONERS - "EXIT WOUNDS"

NYC's Skull Practitioners are led by Jason Victor who also plays guitar in the current lineup of Dream Syndicate and brings a similar psych worldview to this band. They've just announced their debut album, Negative Stars, which will be out January 20 via In the Red. "Exit Wounds" is the first single.

--

PACKS - "ABALONE"

PACKS, the Toronto/Ottawa band lead by the songwriter Madeline Link, are back with pleasantly bummed out new song and accompanying video. "This one is a classic, kooky tour video to accompany a song about feeling cooped up but enticed by life's prospects," Link explains. "It's about knowing that you are destined for big weird pursuits of your own choosing. You just have to work through the deafening cacophony of doubts to get there."

--

BARRIE - "DOESN'T REALLY MATTER"

Winspear is celebrating ten years with its first compilation, Winspear Volume 01, due out January 27, and ahead of its release you can stream a breezy new track from Barrie, who released her sophomore album, Barbara, earlier this year.

--

R. RING - "DEF SUP"

Kelley Deal and Mike Montgomery get a funky boost from Bat Fangs' Kaura King on this new single from their upcoming second album.

--

NEW MISERABLE EXPERIENCE (ROSETTA, REVOCATION) - "PHILOSOPHY ON PESSIMISM"

New Miserable Experience is not a Gin Blossoms cover band, but a new supergroup featuring members of Rosetta, Revocation, Model Prisoner, and Lotus Thrones. Their debut album Philosophy On Pessimism comes out in January via Translation Loss and you can read about the title track and its video here.

--

