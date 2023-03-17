So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

YUNG BOOKE - "THE REAL A (WHTA)" (ft. T.I., KILLER MIKE & SKOOLY)

Yung Booke taps an all-Atlanta lineup--Killer Mike included--to pay tribute to his home city on this track, which stands for "What Happened To Atlanta?"

--

MORGAN HERITAGE - "WHO DEH LIKE U" (ft. BOUNTY KILLER, CHAM & STONEBWOY)

Long-running reggae band Morgan Heritage will release new album The Homeland on April 21. It features appearances by Shaggy, Beenie Man, Youssou N’Dour, Mádé Kuti, Stonebwoy, Bounty Killer, and more, the latter two of whom are on the infectiously upbeat new single "Who Deh Like U."

--

ALUNA & TSHA - "KILLING ME"

Aluna (Aluna Francis of AlunaGeorge) and London-based DJ and producer TSHA teamed up for "Killing Me," a dancefloor-ready pop. "Having been a huge admirer of TSHA’s production I was so thrilled to get the opportunity to work together, but what came out surprised us both -- it’s a catchy bop, but it’s still wonky and fresh with that distinctive originality that TSHA has us all in a choke hold," Aluna says. "It took a while with us throwing the song back-and-forth and even in the trash at one point, but our joint obsession pulled us through and finally it’s ready to join the world!"

--

NI’JAH - 'SWARM' FT CHILDISH GAMBINO & KIRBY

Swarm, the new series created by Donald Glover about a Beyonce-esque pop star named Ni’Jah and her obsessive fan (Dominique Fishback). The songs Ni’Jah sings in the show have been collected on an EP featuring KIRBY and, on "Sticky," Donald Glover's alter ego, Childish Gambino.

--

DOECHII - "WHAT IT IS (BLOCK BOY) (ft. KODAK BLACK)

Doechii gets her aughts-revival on with new single "What It Is (Block Boy)," which samples TLC's "No Scrubs" and Trillville's "Some Cut" and features Doechii doing some nostalgia-inducing R&B crooning, along with a verse from Kodak Black.

--

DJANGO DJANGO - DON'T TOUCH THAT DIAL FEAT. YUUKO

Part 2 of Django Django's 'Off Planet' double album opens with this club-friendly featuring Japanese rapper Yuuko.

--

DAVE HAUSE - "LOW"

"That first blush of attraction can last for awhile," Dave Hause says of his new single "Low," a heartland rock track. "The butterflies in the stomach, the endless starry eyed conversations, the longing when you’re apart, the long, lusty nights, each person putting their best foot forward — it sure makes for a magical time. But at the end of the day, the gnawing question ends up being, 'Will you love me when I’m low?'" It's from his new album Drive It Like It's Stolen.

--

TAYLOR SWIFT - "EYES OPEN" (TAYLOR'S VERSION), "SAFE & SOUND" (TAYLOR'S VERSION), "IF THIS WAS A MOVIE" (TAYLOR'S VERSION) & "ALL OF THE GIRLS YOU LOVED BEFORE"

As she begins her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift has shared four previously unheard tracks: three re-recorded "Taylor's Versions" of existing tracks, and "All of the Girls You Loved Before," a Lover outtake that's being released for the first time.

--

THE BALLET - "TWO BOYFRIENDS"

Craig Willse returns with Daddy Issues, his first album as The Ballet in four years, on May 26 via Fika Recordings. Check out jangly first single "Two Boyfriends."

--

JOY OLADOKUN - "WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE" FT. NOAH KAHAN

Joy Oladokun's new album Proof of Life is out next month, and the last single is

"We're All Gonna Die," which features Noah Kahan. "When my friends and I started ‘We’re All Gonna Die’ we were most shocked at how nihilistically joyful it is," Joy says. "Death is a dark and difficult subject for most people, including myself. This song is about facing the fear head on and acknowledging that we’re all guessing what the best way to live is. I love that it highlights a sense of humor that both Noah and I have that people may not always pick up on in our music.”

--

ANNA - "RECEIVING (JON HOPKINS PIANO VERSION)" FT LARAAJI

“'Receiving' is the third collaboration I have done with my friend Anna," notes John Hopkins. "It was a joy to create something new from this sublime piece that she made with Laraaji, and to be part of her blissful new project, "Intentions". As a starting point, I made a drone part out of the zither performance, then dropped the tempo and pitch of Anna's beat elements to form a very deep and slow heartbeat-like pulse. I then wrote the piano part on top of this combination. What came out feels a little like a companion to Sit Around The Fire. I hope you enjoy it.”

--

BEN COPPERHEAD - "COPPERHEAD VAGABOND"

"'Copperhead Vagabond' is a mystic auto-biographical song that recounts the origin of his namesake: a venomous copperhead snake who bit him on his 18th birthday under the full moon," Says Ben Copperhead of this track. "Vagabond is raw and immediate with acoustic guitar and voice recorded together straight to tape, overdubbed with psychedelic sheets of fuzzed-out electric guitar, hypnotic bass playing, and percussive drumming by Euan Roger. This featured single is highlighted by Brian Zegeer’s animated music video, who contributed the original artwork for the album." Ben's new album Wailing Viridescence will be out April 28 via Shimmy-Disc.

--

THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS - "NO REASON"

Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons are back with their first new The Chemical Brothers song in two years. Opening with a rat-a-tat marching drum beat, "No Reason" bursts open with an infectious, funky bassline and "Wooo!" hook, before detouring into a terrific acid house midsection. The song takes its name from a sample of "Courts or Wars," a 1979 single from Second Layer who were led by Adrian Borland (The Sound).

--

FRED AGAIN.., SKRILLEX AND FOUR TET - "BABY AGAIN"

Having invaded NYC together in February, Fred again.., Skrillex and Four Tet have now shared collaborative single "Baby Again." Created in an impromptu studio session in Pangbourne and first heard during Fred's Boiler Room set last summer, the hypnotic track has since been played by all three during individual sets large and small.

--

