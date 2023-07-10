So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

BONNIE PRINCE BILLY - "CRAZY BLUE BELLS"

"I believe that it Is apparent that this piece of work is a celebration of gratitude and collective action," says Will Oldham of the video for his new Bonnie 'Prince' Billy song. "It's a multi-generational, cross-discipline effort with implicit resonances into shared pasts and presents. I met director Ray Tintori when he was a small child and I was a slightly larger child. Participating in this visualization of 'Crazy Blue Bells' with Tintori, producer Julia Simpson, and a massive consortium of creatives is a joy of my life." New album Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You is out in August.

--

KATIE VON SCHLEICHER - "OVERJOYED"

Katie Von Schleicher says her terrific new song “Overjoyed” started with her obsession with “They Don’t Know” by Kirsty MacColl. “A perfect song and recording," Katie says. "All I wanted to do was capture the way it made me feel.“

--

KING KHAN - "JOHN B'S LAMENT"

King Khan did the score for new documentary The Invaders and it will be out August 18 via Ernest Jenning Record Co. / Khannibalism. "The Invaders film is not just a documentary," Khan says, "it's a hard core lesson to all activists to put in the work and find out what every community needs, addressing these individual needs and simply caring for the wounds that rot when ignored. Before you wallow in self pity and misery, take a deep breath and learn to breathe. Just a simple act of inhalation and exhalation is what brings us back to reality and calms our nerves and prepares us for the task at hand."

--

SARAH MARY CHADWICK - "LOOKED JUST LIKE JESUS"

"My Mother thought that my first boyfriend looked like an artist's rendition of Jesus that she had hanging on her classroom wall at the Catholic school she taught at," Sarah Mary Chadwick says of the latest single off her new album Messages to God. "Jesus on the wall had blue eyes and sandy coloured collar length floaty hair, and golden skin. I like to indulge in an idea of God. It gives a name to a feeling of being in love with how beautiful the world is."

--

FLYPAPER - "LOOKING FOR CLUES"

flypaper is the new musical project from Rory Sear who used to lead London indie band Beachtape. "Looking for Clues" is flypaper's debut single, a nice slice of chilled-out guitar pop.

--

THE NATVRAL - "A GLASS OF LAUGHTER"

"In love, there are times after the good times— when sweet nothings give way to sour somethings, and what once passed for charming is viewed in a less forgiving light. Noble poverty may reveal itself as mere privation. The impulsive gestures of youth are now recast as irresponsibility," Kip Berman says of his new single as The Natvral. "But let’s raise a glass, shall we - not to drown these sorrows, but to throw ‘em a lifeline. Heraclitus might’ve been right about the river. But it need not be a meditation on corruption or irretrievable loss. Time changes us, and not always for the worse. What was once can’t be again, or at least not exactly. But maybe it can be something else worth our time, a new good time waiting for us on the other side. Here’s to finding out." New album Summer of No Light is out September 1.

--

SLAUGHTER BEACH, DOG - "FLOAT AWAY"

Slaughter Beach, Dog have announced a new album, Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling, and new single "Float Away" is out now. Read about it here.

--

SNÕÕPER - "RUNNING"

Nashville mutant punks Snõõper release their anticipated debut album, Super Snõõper, this week via Third Man, and here's one last preview before you can listen to the whole thing.

--

TYCHO - "TIME TO RUN"

Tycho (Scott Hansen) is back with "Time to Run," his first new music in three years, out now via Ninja Tune / Mom+Pop. This is a little bouncier than the music normally associated with Tycho, though his atmospheric synthwork is still present.

--

GRAILS - "SAD & ILLEGAL"

The lead track on Grails' first album in six years mixes elements of the '70s and '80s into widescreen cinematic beauty.

--

BIG JOANIE - "TODAY" FT KIM DEAL

London trio Big Joanie have released a new version of "Today," which was originally on last year's Back Home. It now features backing vocals from The Breeders' Kim Deal. “Whether through Pixies, Breeders, or her solo work, Kim has been a vital influence on us as a band and we’re so happy that she’s become part of the Big Joanie world,” says the band's Stephanie Phillips.

--

SELF DEFENSE FAMILY - "I'M GOING THROUGH SOME SHIT"

Drug Church offshoot Self Defense Family announced their first live album, Law of Karma Live: Fake Shit Wins But Not Tonight, with a sludgy, slow-burning rendition of their 2011 single "I'm Going Through Some Shit."

--

POINDEXTER - "QUIRKY"

Indie-ska-punks Poindexter will release their debut LP Treats later this month and here's new single "Quirky." Read about it here.

--

COMPUTERWIFE - "I GET BETTER EVERYDAY"

NYC's Computerwife will release her self-titled debut LP in August and you can read about new single "I Get Better Every Day" here.

--

