14 New Songs Out Today

PORTRAYAL OF GUILT - LET PAIN BE YOUR GUIDE (ALBUM STREAM)

Austin hardcore band Portrayal of Guilt's killer new album Let Pain Be Your Guide comes out this week and you can stream it in full now at NPR. It's truly a "post-genre" album that combines hardcore, screamo, death metal, black metal, and more in a way that has moments of familiarity but really feels fresh and new. It was recorded by Matt Michel (of Majority Rule and NØ MAN), and features guest vocals by Matt, Dylan Walker (of Full of Hell), and Maha Shami (of NØ MAN). Listen to the album at NPR and hear three of its songs below.

ANGEL DU$T - "BIG ASS LOVE" and "TAKE AWAY THE PAIN"

Angel Du$t signed to Roadrunner and released two songs that are lighter and more jangly than what they're usually known for, as we wrote more about here.

THE BEVIS FROND - "LEAD ON"

UK indie rock cult heroes The Bevis Frond will release their 23rd album, We’re Your Friends, Man, on December 7 and they've just shared eight-minute jam "Lead On" which finds main man Nick Saloman still in fantastic form.

GRINDFELD - "THE CONTEST"

Current and former members of Rivers of Nihil, Wretched, Alterbeast, and more have formed the Seinfeld-themed death/grind supergroup Grindfeld, and each song on their upcoming 5 Songs About Nothing EP (due 11/23) is a "synopsis" a different episode ("The Contest," "The Soup Nazi," "The Limousine," "The Bizarro Jerry," "The Letter"). Given the unintelligible lyrics, you might not really realize the Seinfeld aspect if you didn't already know about it, and even though this is clearly something they did for shits and giggles ("born out of a mutual love of Death Metal, comical observations, coffee and Hardcore"), first single "The Contest" also works as a pretty ripping song, gimmick or not.

SADE - "THE BIG UNKNOWN"

R&B great Sade has shared "The Big Unknown" which is her contribution to director Steve McQueen's new film Widows. "It was an honor to work with such a legend," McQueen said in a statement. "Sade is an incomparable talent and incredible artist who so rarely releases new material, but luckily the original series of Widows had deeply resonated with her." This is Sade's second soundtrack contribution of the year, the first being "Flower of the Universe" from A Wrinkle in Time.

WICCA PHASE SPRINGS ETERNAL - "LOOK AT YOURSELF"

Wicca Phase Springs Eternal (aka the emo-trap project of former Tigers Jaw co-frontman Adam McIlwee) has shared a new song, "Look At Yourself," which sorta finds the middle point between his Tigers Jaw side and his Wicca Phase side, pairing emo-style guitar and singing with trap drums.

AXIS:SOVA - SHAMPOO YOU (LP STREAM)

Axis:Sova, the Chicago band led by Brett Sova, will release their new album, Shampoo You, this Friday via Ty Segall's God? imprint on Drag City. While the group have their own bag, if you dig Ty, then chances are the wigged out psych-pop sounds here will appeal as well.

K Á R Y Y N - "SEGMENT & THE LINE" & "TODAY, I READ YOUR LIFE STORY"

Syrian-American songwriter K Á R Y Y N announced her debut album will be out in the spring via Mute, and ahead of its release she shared two new songs, "Segment & The Line" and "Today, I Read Your Life Story." Both temper buzzing electronics with strong melody and Káryyn's beautiful voice.

JADE BIRD - "LOVE HAS ALL BEEN DONE BEFORE"

Rising Americana inspired singer-songwriter Jade Bird continues to work on her debut full length album, and she's shared a new song, "Love Has All Been Done Before," which shows off her soaring, smokey-edged voice.

HUTCH HARRIS - ONLY WATER (ALBUM STREAM)

Hutch Harris, frontman of the now-defunct Thermals, has released his debut solo album. We wrote more about it here.

DIDO - "HURRICANES"

"Hurricanes" is the first single off Dido's first album in five years, which we wrote more about here.

FONTAINES DC - "TOO REAL"

Dublin's shoegazy, post-punky band Fontaines DC just signed to Partisan Records and will be touring with Shame and Idles. Check out their new single and read more about them here.

