15 Best New(ish) Rock Bands of 2016

What qualifies a band as "new"? What bands are too old to be new? What if we were already listening and posting about them in 2015? What bands are kind of old but still kinda new? How can we give a little more attention to some of our favorite bands of 2016 without making our Favorite Albums List too long? Do we include bands who made that list, or is this another category of Honorable Mentions? What if they didn't release an album in 2016? What do we title this list? Should we limit this to just "rock"? Are all these bands even rock? What is a "band" anyway? Those were just some of the many questions we grappled with when creating this list of the "Best New(ish) Rock Bands of 2016" Here's what we came up with: