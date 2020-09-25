15 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy, we got the highly anticipated, extremely good new Deftones album (which I reviewed here), and you can also head to Notable Releases for the great new album from UK post-hardcore band Svalbard (and albums from Bob Mould and Thurston Moore that aren't "metal" or "hardcore" but are by musicians who were both on SST in the '80s). Also head to Invisible Oranges for new albums from The Ocean, Uada, and more. Keep scrolling for new singles from Emma Ruth Rundle + Thou, Mr. Bungle, Fuck The Facts, Yatra, Spirit Adrift, Sodom, Undeath, Boundaries, Life Force, and more...

Toronto hardcore up and comers Mil-Spec have followed up some promising EPs with their first full-length, and it makes very good on the promise of those earlier releases. It's full of '80s/'90s-style rippers that aren't really "melodic" but don't feel unapproachable either, and Mil-Spec make it feel fresh. Proceeds from Bandcamp purchases go in perpetuity to Black Lives Matter Toronto and Unist'o'ten Legal Fund.

DEFTONES - "RADIANT CITY"

You should listen to the entire, very good new Deftones album, but if we had to pick one highlight, this would be it.

EMMA RUTH RUNDLE & THOU - "THE VALLEY"

Emma Ruth Rundle and Thou's highly anticipated collaborative album May Our Chambers Be Full arrives 10/30 via Sacred Bones, and here's the nine-minute second single, which finds Emma applying her soaring vocals to suspenseful post-rock. It's a long, slow build, but the crashing pay-off at the end is very, very worth it.

MR. BUNGLE - "ERACIST"

Here's the second taste of Mr. Bungle's anticipated new The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo, which you can read more about here.

FUCK THE FACTS - "PLEINE NOIRCEUR"

Canadian grinders Fuck The Facts have announced a followup to 2015's Desire Will Rot called Pleine Noirceu, which is due November 20 via the band's own Noise Salvation label. The first single is the raw, harsh, impassioned title track, which makes this record seem very promising.

YATRA - "TYRANT THRONE"

Yatra offer up genre-defying doom/sludge on this new song off their upcoming second album of 2020, which you can read more about here.

SPIRIT ADRIFT - "SCREAMING FROM BEYOND"

Spirit Adrift have shared another song off their anticipated new album Enlightened In Eternity, and this one finds Nate Garrett & co channelling radio-friendly '80s metal.

SODOM - "SODOM & GOMORRAH"

German thrash legends Sodom sound as nasty as ever on their new single, the first taste of their upcoming sixteenth album Genesis XIX, which is due November 27 via SPV/Steamhammer.

UNDEATH - "ACIDIC TWILIGHT VISIONS"

Rising death metallers Undeath anticipated debut album Lesions of a Different Kind is about a month away (due 10/23 via Prosthetic), and they've now unleashed another rager from it. Like the previous singles, it should appeal to fans of late '80s death metal OGs as well as fans of the current OSDM renaissance.

BOUNDARIES - "BEHIND THE BEND"

Connecticut metalcore up and comers Boundaries have shared the second single off their anticipated debut full-length, Your Receding Warmth, due 11/13 via Unbeaten Records. This one finds them mixing their usual crushing metalcore with a creepy, melodic gothic metal side, and they excel at that too.

LIFE FORCE - "MILESTONES"

Life Force (a new-ish band led by Matt Fletcher of Shai Hulud and Zombie Apocalypse) have shared another youth crew-style ripper off their upcoming debut album for New Age Records, Hope and Defiance. Read more about it here.

VIOLENT LIFE VIOLENT DEATH - "ROSEBLADE"

Metallic hardcore up and comers Violent Life Violent Death get darker than ever on new song "Roseblade" off their just-announced EP. Fans of Converge and Integrity, take note and read more here here.

MOLASSESS - "THE DEVIL LIVES"

The Devil's Blood offshoot Molassess have shared another song off their upcoming debut album Through The Hollow (due 10/16 via Season of Mist), and it's ten and a half minutes of psychedelic occult rock that really earns its lengthy running time.

BRAVE THE COLD (mem NAPALM DEATH, MEGADETH) - "HALLMARK OF TYRANNY"

Brave The Cold is the new collaborative project of longtime Napalm Death guitarist Mitch Harris and current Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren, and they'll digitally release their debut album Scarcity on October 2 via Victory Records founder Tony Brummel's new Mission Two Entertainment label (it comes out physically on December 11). New single "Hallmark of Tyranny" is a thrashing, grinding scorcher.

HUMAN IMPACT - "GENETIC"

Unsane/Swans/Cop Shoot Cop offshoot Human Impact have been dropping standalone singles in the time since releasing their great self-titled debut album, and here's another, "Genetic," which is as dark and psychedelic and intense as you'd expect from this band.

For even more new songs, browse the 'New Songs' archive. For new metal albums, browse 'Upcoming Metal Releases' on Invisible Oranges. And browse our 'Metal' category for even more heavy music news.

