15 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy, we got killer new records from Dreamwell, Gel, and Porcupine, and I wrote about those over in Notable Releases (where you can also read about the new Nick Cave), and I also highly recommend the new Black Sheep Wall, who Chris Rowella interviewed for Invisible Oranges. On top of that, we got great singles from Body Void, BIG | BRAVE, Pupil Slicer, Noctule (Svalbard vocalist Serena Cherry's black metal project), Bone Cutter (new band from members of Heavy Heavy Low Low), Tomahawk, and more. Read on for the heaviness we posted this week...

BODY VOID - "WOUND"

New England via Bay Area blackened doom two-piece Body Void have signed to Prosthetic, and they'll release their new album Bury Me Beneath this Rotting Earth in April. You can read more about this killer lead single here.

--

BIG | BRAVE - "HALF BREED"

Montreal post-metal greats BIG | BRAVE have announced their new album VITAL and shared this excellent lead single, which you can read more about here.

--

PUPIL SLICER - "INTERLOCUTOR"

One of our most anticipated new mathcore albums at the moment is Mirrors, the debut LP from UK trio Pupil Slicer. Every song they've released from it so far has been intense, and third single "Interlocutor" is no exception. In less than two minutes, the band goes from mathy and chaotic to slow and sludgy, and vocalist/guitarist Katie Davies tells Revolver the song is "a look into some of our more direct and immediate work, a musical train of thought running off the rails, constantly evolving in one direction. This theme is reflected in the lyrics which tell of an internal struggle, a fight between a voice of reason and love of life pitted against a twisted mirror image of crushing depression and self-loathing."

--

NOCTULE (SVALBARD) - "WRETCHED ABYSS"

Svalbard frontwoman Serena Cherry has announced the debut album by her black metal solo project Noctule, and you can read more about the killer title track here.

--

BONE CUTTER (HEAVY HEAVY LOW LOW) - "SEA OF BROKEN NEEDS"

Heavy Heavy Low Low were supposed to reunite in 2020, until the pandemic got in the way, and they still plan to play shows when that's safe, but first founding members Robbie Smith (vocals), Andrew Fritter (bass), and Chris Fritter (drums) have started this new band Bone Cutter, along with Sam Pura, who worked with HHLL as a producer before joining as their guitarist in 2010. They're just as chaotic as HHLL, and even heavier. Read more about their debut single here.

--

TOMAHAWK - "DOG EAT DOG"

Avant-rock supergroup Tomahawk have shared the second single off their first album in eight years, and you can read more about it here.

--

NAPALM DEATH, VOIVOD, MUNICIPAL WASTE, CHILD BITE, AND YAKUZA MEMBERS - "TARRED AND FEATHERED" (CARDIACS COVER)

Members of Napalm Death, Voivod, Municipal Waste, Child Bite, and Yakuza have come together to pay tribute to the late Cardiacs leader Tim Smith with a cover of "Tarred and Feathered," with help from none other than Cardiacs bassist (and brother of Tim Smith) Jim Smith. You can read more about how it all came to be here.

--

SORE DREAM (FULL OF HELL) - "CLATTERING DEBRIS IN THE FOREST"

Sore Dream is the electronic/noise project of Full of Hell's Dylan Walker and Spencer Hazard, and they'll release their debut LP Gears Clogged with Blood and Honey on March 19 via Closed Casket Activities. Full of Hell have always had a noise/electronics side worked into their pulverizing deathgrind, so this project isn't totally out of nowhere, and the new lead single is as harsh and abrasive as you'd expect.

--

ANATOMIA - "SLIM OF PUTRESCENCE" & SPLIT WITH MAUSOLEUM

Long-running Japanese death-doomers Anatomia are releasing a new album, Corporeal Torment, on May 20 via Dark Descent. First single "Slum of Putrescence" is nearly nine minutes of aural filth. Sooner than that, they'll release a split with Mausoleum on March 12 via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. You can stream that full split over at Decibel and hear two songs below.

--

AMULETS - "THE NEW NORMAL" (ft. MORE EAZE)

Amulets (aka audio/visual artist Randall Taylor) is releasing a new album, Blooming, on April 2 via The Flenser. The album was fully written and recorded during quarantine in Randall's home studio, and you can sense the feeling of isolation coming through on this haunting lead single.

--

STEVE VON TILL (NEUROSIS) - "THE EMPTINESS SWALLOWS US ALL" & EXCERPT OF 23 UNTITLED POEMS

Steve Von Till is releasing a new ambient album and a spoken word album, and you can hear the lead single from the former and an excerpt of the latter, and read more about both here.

--

SNAFU - "CHOKING GAME"

Detroit's SNAFU (which stands for Situation Normal All Fucked Up) make bleak, thrashy hardcore, as you can hear on their latest ripper, "Choking Game." It's the first taste of their upcoming album Exile//Banishment, due March 26 via Life After Death.

--

MOVE - FREEDOM DREAMS EP

Boston's Move offer up purposeful, pissed-off hardcore on their debut EP for Triple B, and you can read more about it here.

--

SOUL GLO - DISN**** VOL. 1

Philly hardcore greats Soul Glo are back with a furious new EP, that you can read more about here.

--

THE LIVING - "TWO GENERATION STAND"

Before Guns N’ Roses, Duff McKagan played in Seattle punk band The Living with a future member of Mother Love Bone. Their music is being released for the first time ever and we've got an exclusive vinyl variant.

--

Shop exclusive vinyl variants and more in the BrooklynVegan store:

The Dillinger Escape Plan's first three albums on splatter vinyl (order yours)

Frozen Soul - Crypt of Ice on limited baby blue vinyl (order yours)

Asphyx - Necroceros on limited white vinyl (order yours)

Dio - Evil Or Divine: Live In New York City limited edition 3xLP (order yours)

Henry & Glenn limited edition throbblehead set (order yours)

--

For even more new songs, browse the ‘New Songs’ archive. For new metal albums, browse ‘Upcoming Metal Releases’ on Invisible Oranges. And browse our ‘Metal’ category for even more heavy music news.