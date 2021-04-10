15 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got new albums from Zao, Horndal, Throne, Goya, and more, all of which you can read about on Invisible Oranges. We also got new EPs from Rejoice and Field of Flames, and new singles from Red Fang, Colonial Wound, There Were Wires, Seputus, Tokyo Lungs, Hatemonger, Kataan (Astronoid, ex-Vattnet Viskar), and more. Read on for all the metal and hardcore we posted this week...

REJOICE - DAMNATION NO LONGER HURTS

Columbus, OH hardcore band Rejoice (who share members with En Love and The Way) followed up a 2019 demo and 2020 single with their debut EP, Damnation No Longer Hurts, via Delayed Gratification Records. It offers up three tracks of throat-shredding metallic hardcore, before veering into Swans territory on the brooding title track.

--

RED FANG - "ARROWS"

Portland's Red Fang will release their new album Arrows on June 4 via Relapse. It was produced by longtime collaborator Chris Funk (of The Decemberists), and the just-released title track is exactly the kind of melodic, riffy stoner rock that Red Fang have been churning out for over a decade. Pre-order the LP on limited neon vinyl.

--

KATAAN (ASTRONOID, ex-VATTNET VISKAR) - "ABYSS"

Kataan is the new post-metal duo of guitarist/vocalist Nicholas Thornbury (ex-Vattnet Viskar) and drummer/bassist Brett Boland (Astronoid), and their self-titled debut EP arrives May 7 via Prosthetic. Hear the towering "Abyss" now.

--

COLONIAL WOUND - "I"

Colonial Wound's (mem Yashira) new EP Degradation drops April 16 via New Morality Zine, and lead single "I" is a killer dose of noisy, metallic post-hardcore.

--

THERE WERE WIRES - "TUNIC" (SONIC YOUTH COVER)

Boston post-hardcore band There Were Wires' label Iodine Recordings shuttered after they released their second album, 2003's Somnambulists, and the band broke up soon after that. The album never got its proper due, but now Iodine and There Were Wires are both back, and this album is getting a remastered reissue with a never-before-heard Sonic Youth cover as a bonus track. Listen to the cover now, and read more here.

--

SEPUTUS - "PHANTOM INDIGO"

Seputus (whose members are also all in Pyrrhon) have shared the title track off their upcoming album Phantom Indigo (due 6/4 via Willowtip). It's a slab of death metal that manages to be brutal and burly but also melodic, atmospheric, and brainy. Drummer/guitarist/composer Stephen Schwegler gave some background on the song to Decibel.

--

FIELD OF FLAMES - REMNANTS OF A COLLAPSED EXISTENCE EP

Field of Flames hail from the San Jose hardcore scene and share members with Sunami and Extinguish, and they tell No Echo that they're influenced by '90s metallic hardcore bands like Slugfest and Undertow, but they make it their own, as you can hear on this rager of an EP.

--

WITHERED - "BY TOOTH IN TONGUE"

Atlanta blackened death metallers Withered will release their new album Verloren on June 25 via Season of Mist Underground Activists. The first single is the eight-plus-minute opening track "By Tooth In Tongue," a mini epic that really earns its lengthy running time.

--

TOKYO LUNGS - "ON FUMES"

Tokyo Lungs is one of many bands led by James Domestic (also of The Domestics, PI$$ER, KÖRD VÄRLD, Dis-Tank, Bring the Drones, and head of Kibou Records), and they'll release their new album Soul Music on April 23 via Kibou. First single "On Fumes" is a badass, no-frills hardcore rager.

--

HATEMONGER - "PERPETUAL WAR"

Hatemonger is a deathgrind band comprised of Chicago metal stalwarts Jerome Marshall (Yakuza, ex-Kastasyde), Garry Naples (Novembers Doom, ex-Kastasyde), and John Porada (Pulchra Morte), and their debut EP The Vile Maxim arrives next week (4/16). Read more about new single "Perpetual War" here.

--

OXYGEN DESTROYER - "SLAUGHTERING THE GUARDIAN MONSTERS"

Seattle's Oxygen Destroyer offer up mean, lean, cutting, and appropriately morbid death-trash on this new single, which you can read more about here.

--

SATANIC PLANET - "STEVE-O TAKES A TRIP TO SATANIC PLANET"

Satanic Planet -- aka The Locust's Justin Pearson, his Dead Cross bandmate Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer), Justin's Planet B bandmate Luke Henshaw, and Satanic Temple founder Lucein Greaves -- have a debut album on the way, but they also released this non-album track featuring spoken word by Steve-O from Jackass.

--

OUTLANDER - "SUNDOWNING"

UK band Outlander will release a new two-song single on June 25 via Church Road, and the eight-minute, Hum-like A-side is here now.

--

AFI - "DULCERIA" & "FAR TOO NEAR"

AFI have shared two new songs off their upcoming 11th album Bodies, and one of them ("Dulceria") was written with Billy Corgan. Read more here.

--

Vinyl on sale now in the shop...

Red Fang - Arrows on neon splatter vinyl (order yours)

Circle Jerks - Group Sex 40th anniversary edition on black & pink vinyl (order yours)

Serj Tankian - Elasticity on limited white vinyl (order yours)

The Dillinger Escape Plan - Limerent Death black, white & silver 7" bundle (order yours)

Crumbsuckers - Life of Dreams on limited splatter vinyl (order yours)

Pupil Slicer - Mirrors on red/black swirl vinyl (order yours)

The Obsessed - The Church Within on limited transparent blue with black smoke vinyl (order yours)

The Living (Duff McKagan's pre-GNR punk band) - 1982 on limited translucent ruby vinyl (order yours)

Frozen Soul - Crypt of Ice on limited baby blue vinyl (order yours)

Killswitch Engage - Killswitch Engage 20th anniversary edition on green splatter vinyl (order yours)

--

For even more new songs, browse the ‘New Songs’ archive. For new metal albums, browse ‘Upcoming Metal Releases’ on Invisible Oranges. And browse our ‘Metal’ category for even more heavy music news.