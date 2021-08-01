15 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got new albums from King Woman, Lantlôs, Section H8, and Time and Pressure, all of which you can read about in Notable Releases, and you can check out Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases for new LPs from Dee Snider, Praise The Plague, Tombstoner, and more. This week also gave us new singles from Ripped To Shreds, Employed To Serve, Necrofier, Rivers of Nihil, TEETH, Mehenet, Ingrown, Chrome Waves, Turnstile, and more, and you can read about those and others below...

RIPPED TO SHREDS - "燒冥紙 (SACRIFICIAL FIRE)"

Bay Area deathgrinders Ripped To Shreds have put out an absolutely furious new song for the Decibel flexi series.

--

EMPLOYED TO SERVE - "MARK OF THE GRAVE"

UK metalcore band Employed To Serve have shared the second single off their upcoming album Conquering (following "Exist," which we named one of the best punk songs of June). With dual, harsh/clean vocals and some classic galloping riffage, it's a rager and vocalist Justine Jones says, "This song is about people who’d rather put other people down, instead of getting on with their own lives. When writing this song we wanted to try our hand at writing a positive metal anthem for people to blast when they’re having a shitty day."

--

NECROFIER - "THE BLACK FLAME BURNS"

Houston punk-infused black metallers Necrofier (members of Venomous Maximus, Oceans of Slumber, etc) have announced their debut LP for Season of Mist, and you can read more about lead single "The Black Flame Burns" here.

--

RIVERS OF NIHIL - "CLEAN"

Rivers of Nihil have announced a new album The Work, and shared this dose of atmospheric death metal from it. Read more here.

--

ENACT - "HEAR MY VOICE"

Portland straightedge band Enact (members of Dying for It, Cutting Through, Blue Monday, and XCauterizeX) will release a two-song promo on August 20 via WAR Records, and the rippin' "Hear My Voice" is out now. "'Hear My Voice' is about changing the dominant narrative in hardcore that favors men, particularly white men," vocalist Rikki told No Echo. "Women, trans and non-bibary folks, the LGBTQ+ community, and BIPOC have always been present in the scene, but have not always had the representation or credit given where it’s due." Listen here.

--

TORMENT & GLORY (BRIAN COOK of BOTCH, RUSSIAN CIRCLES, etc) - "NO BIG CRIME"

Prolific veteran bassist Brian Cook (of Botch, These Arms Are Snakes, Russian Circles, Sumac, and more) now has yet another new project, Torment & Glory, a singer/songwriter-style solo project whose debut album We Left a Note with an Apology comes out 8/27 via Sargent House. Read more about lead single "No Big Crime" here.

--

THE BODY & BIG | BRAVE - "POLLY GOSFORD"

The Body and BIG | BRAVE have a collaborative album on the way, and it doesn't really sound like anything either band has done before. It finds them putting their own unique spins on psychedelic folk, and the hypnotic "Polly Gosford" is yet another great taste of it.

--

PROSPECT - "OUROBOROS" & "2003" (THE SUICIDE FILE COVER)

NJ hardcore band Prospect just dropped a new two-song promo on New Morality Zine, featuring the venomous new song "Ouroboros" and a rippin' cover of The Suicide File's "2003."

--

ALL LIFE DIES - "GHOST DUST"

All Life Dies (who used to be called Fall and who share two members with Oceans of Slumber) will release a new EP, Ghost Dust, on August 13. They recently put out "This Grave Is My Home" and now they've released the title track, a gruesome, twisted dose of progressive death metal. Hear it at Metal Injection.

--

TEETH - "DREAMLESS HIEROGLYPHS"

California death/doom band TEETH have shared another taste of their upcoming LP Finite (due 11/26 via Translation Loss), and you can hear it and read more about it at Invisible Oranges.

--

TURNSTILE - "BLACKOUT"

Turnstile have shared another awesome song off their highly anticipated new LP Glow On, and you can read more about it here.

--

MEHENET (mem THOU) - "THE MYSTERY OF NATIONS"

Mehenet hail from the same New Orleans music scene as Thou (and they share members), but while Thou make grungy sludge metal, Mehenet make caustic, tornadic black metal, as you can hear on their new song "The Mystery of Nations." It's the first taste of their new album Ng’ambu, due September 10 via Gilead Media.

--

INGROWN - "HARD TIME"

Boise, Idaho metallic hardcore trio Ingrown have shared the second taste of their upcoming debut LP Gun (due 8/20 via Alternatives Label) and it's a mean, lean, 95-second bone-crusher.

--

CHROME WAVES - "SOMETIMES"

Heavy shoegazers Chrome Waves have announced their third album, and you can read more about lead single "Sometimes" here.

--

VOICES - AN AUDIENCE OF MANNEQUINS

UK blackened death metal band Voices dropped this great new three-song EP on Church Road, and you can read more about it here.

--

--

