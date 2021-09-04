15 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

With the holiday weekend in the US, it's a slightly slower release week, but there are still some heavy hitters like the new Iron Maiden album (read my review). You can find even more new albums in Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases, and head below for the new Ritual of Decay LP plus new songs from Portrayal of Guilt, The Troops of Doom, Full of Hell, Undeath, Last Gasp, Voices, and more...

RITUAL OF DECAY - EDEN EVISCERATED

Mesa, Arizona vegan death metallers Ritual of Decay have just dropped a new LP on Maggot Stomp. Like a lot of modern death metal, there's a definite hardcore edge, and Ritual of Decay offer up a very killer take on this sound.

PORTRAYAL OF GUILT - "POSSESSION"

Portrayal of Guilt have announced their second album of 2021 and first for Run For Cover, Christfucker (pre-order our red splatter vinyl variant), and the first single is "Possession." Read more about it here.

THE TROOPS OF DOOM (ex-SEPULTURA) - "THE MONARCH" (ft. POSSESSED's JEFF BECERRA)

Former Sepultura guitarist Jairo “Tormentor” Guedz's new band The Troops of Doom have announced a new EP, and the lead single features guest vocals by Jeff Becerra of death metal progenitors Possessed. Read more about it here.

FULL OF HELL - "REEKING TUNNELS"

Full of Hell have shared the second single off their anticipated new album Garden Of Burning Apparitions, and compared to the death metal-infused lead single, this one goes in a more mid-tempo noise rock/post-hardcore direction. The band cites Cop Shoot Cop and Shellac as influences, and you can hear those coming through, but in Full of Hell's twisted, death-y way.

Pick up Full of Hell's new album on limited silver vinyl.

UNDEATH - "DIEMENTED DISSECTION"

New York death metal up and comers Undeath have shared a monstrous new song for the Decibel Flexi series, and it's more proof this band is one to keep your eyes on.

LAST GASP - "NOWHERE 2 B FOUND"

Cleveland hardcore band Last Gasp inject a snotty skate punk vibe into this new song, which you can read more about here.

GROW GROW - "WIR WAREN VAMPIRE"

Berlin post-hardcore/screamo band Grow Grow will release a new album, Lichterloh, on September 21 via self-release, and they've just released new single "Wir waren Vampire." The video looks like an old vampire movie, but the song sounds more serious and emotive than you might expect.

VOICES - "BECKONING SHADOWS"

Fresh off releasing their new three-song EP An Audience of Mannequins, UK band Voices have announced a new full-length album, Breaking the Trauma Bond, due November 26 via Church Road Records. The hard-to-pin-down lead single "Beckoning Shadows" fuses together the melodic experimentation of post-hardcore with the darker evil of heavy metal.

ZEALOT R.I.P. - "COVERED IN FLIES"

Zealot R.I.P. (members of Darkest Hour and Pig Destroyer) will release their new album The Extinction of You next week (9/10) via Three One G, and here's another single: the sludgy, noisy, deathrock-y "Covered In Flies."

MASTIFF - "MIDNIGHT CREEPER"

UK band Mastiff blend black, sludge, grind, and hardcore on this new song, which you can read more about here.

CROSSFAITH - "SLAVE OF CHAOS"

Japan's Crossfaith's new single "Slave of Chaos" fuses metal, hardcore, trap, and industrial in a way that puts a futuristic spin on the rap rock era. It's out now on UNFD.

DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT - "MORGEN"

German black metallers Der Weg einer Freiheit will release a new album, Noktvrn, on November 19 via Season of Mist. The first single is "Morgen," which comes with the band's first-ever music video. "Being the first actual Der Weg einer Freiheit music video ever, it perfectly supports the suppressing atmosphere the song transports, picturing the world in between reality and dreams, day and night, anxiety and hope, having control and losing grip," the band says.

WRONG MOVE - "TRANQUILITY"

Albany hardcore band Wrong Move will release a new EP, Death Comes Swift, on October 15 via Unbeaten Records, and new single "Tranquility" channels the brutality of '90s NYHC.

ZEAL & ARDOR - "BOW"

Zeal & Ardor have announced a new self-titled album, due February 11 via MVKA, and along with the announcement comes the bluesy stomp of "Bow."

IT ONLY ENDS ONCE - "BURY ME WHERE IT SNOWS"

One-person screamo band It Only Ends Once (the solo project of Brendan S. from Overo) will release new album Lose You on September 24 via Knifepunch/Count Your Lucky Stars, and lead single "Bury Me Where It Snows" is a very promising first taste, a well-executed fusion of screamo fury and post-rock beauty.

