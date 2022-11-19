15 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got new albums from Candlemass, -(16)-, Witchhunter, Witchfinder, and more, and you can head to Invisible Oranges to read about those and others. We also got new singles from Sanguisugabogg, Sadus, Venomous Concept, Enslaved, See You Next Tuesday, Korn (HEALTH remix), Chino Moreno's band †††, Chat Pile, Speed, Fucked Up, Sleepsculptor, and more, and you can head below for those and others...

SANGUISUGABOGG - "PISSED"

Ohio death metallers Sanguisugabogg have announced their sophomore album, Homicidal Ecstasy, and you can read more about lead single "Pissed" here.

SADUS - "IT'S THE SICKNESS"

California thrash vets Sadus have signed to Nuclear Blast and have plans to release their first album in 16 years in 2023. The first new taste from them is "It's The Sickness," which finds them putting a modern spin on their tried-and-true thrash formula without straying too far from their roots.

VENOMOUS CONCEPT - "VOICES"

Venomous Concept (members of Napalm Death, Brutal Truth, etc) have announced their fifth album, The Good Ship Lollipop, and you can read more about lead single "Voices" here.

ENSLAVED - "CONGELIA"

Norwegian metal vets Enslaved have announced their 16th album, Heimdal, and you can get it on limited white vinyl and read more about the album and new single here.

SEE YOU NEXT TUESDAY - "HEY LOOK, NO CRYING"

Aughts-era math/death/grind maniacs See You Next Tuesday have announced their first album in 15 years, and you can read more about lead single "Hey Look, No Crying" here.

KORN - "WORST IS ON ITS WAY" (HEALTH REMIX ft. DANNY BROWN & MEECHY DARKO)

HEALTH have remixed a song from Korn's new album and tapped Danny Brown and Flatbush Zombies member Meechy Darko to rap on it, turning it into an entirely different beast.

††† (CROSSES) - "SENSATION"

Chino Moreno's band ††† have shared another taste of their upcoming EP Permanent.Radiant, and it's another great example of this band's knack for moody, atmospheric rock.

CHAT PILE - "LAKE TIME (MR. RODAN)" & "TENKILLER"

Chat Pile just released their soundtrack for the indie film Tenkiller on Friday, preceded by these two singles earlier in the week. Read more about them (along with Chat Pile guitarist Luther Manhole's year-end list) here.

SPEED - "ONE BLOOD WE BLEED"

Speed have shared a new song for Flatspot Records' upcoming The Extermination Vol. 4 comp, and you can read about it here.

FUCKED UP - "FOUND"

Fucked Up have shared the second single off their upcoming album One Day, and it's a roaring anthem that mixes hardcore and melody in a uniquely Fucked Up way.

SLEEPSCULPTOR - "VENERATE"

Chaotic metalcore band Sleepsculptor will release their debut LP Divine Recalibration on April 28 via Silent Pendulum Records, and here's the totally wild new single "Venerate."

CHEMICAL FIX - "ERASE ME"

Philly's Chemical Fix offer up dark, heavy hardcore on their latest track, "Erase Me." Fans of stuff like American Nightmare (who Chemical Fix recently toured with), take note.

FAIM - "UNINHABITABLE"

Denver hardcore band FAIM are gearing up to put out their sophomore album on Safe Inside Records (details TBA), and they've just shared new song "Uninhabitable." Read more about it here.

LAST GASP - "GROUND DOWN CANINES"

Cleveland hardcore band Last Gasp have a new three-song promo and a video for "Ground Down Canines," which you can read more about here.

SILITHYST - "CHEKHOV'S GUN, UNLOADED"

NJ electronic post-hardcore band Silithyst have announced a new EP, One Bone Broken for Every Twig Snapped Underfoot, due December 2 via Outcast Tape Infirmary Records, and new single "Chekhov's Gun, Unloaded" is a great example of this band's ability to offer up unpredictable genre fusions and be super catchy all at once.

