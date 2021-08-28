15 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This week in hip hop, we got the new Flee Lord and Roc Marciano album (which you can read about in Notable Releases, plus part one of Westside Gunn's new double album, Belly, Nitty Scott, Curren$y, G Perico, OhGeesy, and more. We also got new singles from Baby Keem/Kendrick Lamar, Joey Purp, Babyface Ray, Meek Mill, J Balvin, Burna Boy, Chief Keef, and more. Read on for all the rap and R&B songs we posted this week...

BABY KEEM - "FAMILY TIES" (ft. KENDRICK LAMAR)

Kendrick Lamar makes a vicious return with his first verse in nearly a year on his cousin Baby Keem's new song. Read more about it here.

--

ICEWEAR VEZZO - "KNOW THE DIFFERENCE" (ft. LIL BABY)

We're nearing the release of Michigan rapper Icewear Vezzo's new album Rich Off Pints 2, and this new single brings in a pop-friendly vibe courtesy of Lil Baby.

--

JOEY PURP - "CANDYPAINT"

Joey Purp has shared the second single off his upcoming mixtape UpLate, which marks his production debut and is inspired by Chicago house. "Candypaint" is another fine example of Joey's ability to fuse house and hip hop.

--

BABYFACE RAY - "IT AIN'T MY FAULT" (ft. BIG SEAN & HIT-BOY)

Detroit rapper Babyface Ray continues to cross over in the mainstream, and he's just released one of his most radio-friendly songs yet, featuring Detroit pop-rap giant Big Sean and production from Hit-Boy.

--

BTS - "BUTTER" (REMIX ft. MEGAN THEE STALLION)

Following some apparent label troubles that tried to stop the release of this remix, Megan Thee Stallion has hopped on BTS' chart-topping single "Butter" with a short-but-sweet verse.

--

MEEK MILL - "SHARING LOCATIONS" (ft. LIL DURK & LIL BABY)

Meek Mill recently appeared on Lil Durk and Lil Baby's collaborative album The Voice of the Heroes, and now Durk and Baby have returned the favor by appearing on Meek's new track "Sharing Locations." These three continue to have great chemistry.

--

RICH GANG - "BLUE EMERALD" (ft. YOUNG THUG)

Young Thug had one of his first big hits with Rich Gang ("Lifestyle"), and now they've recreated some of that magic with "Blue Emerald."

--

GRIP - "WALKTHROUGH!" (ft. EMINEM)

Atlanta rapper Grip just released I Died for This!?, his first album for Eminem's Shady Records, and it includes this collaboration with his label boss. As with most recent Eminem guest verses, he reminds you how technically gifted he remains, even if most of the charm of his classic era has worn off.

--

J BALVIN - "PERRA" (ft. TOKISCHA)

J Balvin's new album Jose is a few weeks away (due September 10), and here's another very fun dose of reggaetón from it.

--

JADAKISS - "WHO SHOT YA" (STUDIO MIX)

Jadakiss' freestyle over Biggie's "Who Shot Ya" has re-entered the public consciousness after the song was a standout of The LOX's Verzuz against Dipset, and now he's put out an official studio mix of the freestyle on streaming services.

--

DESTINY ROGERS - "SIMON SAY" (ft. FLO MILLI)

California R&B-pop singer Destiny Rogers has tapped fast-rising rapper Flo Milli to deliver an auto-tuned verse on this chilled-out new song.

--

ANUEL AA - "23 PREGUNTAS"

Latin trap trailblazer Anuel AA returns with a new single, "23 Preguntas," which finds him going back and forth between catchy singing and harder-edged rapping over a skittering beat.

--

TION WAYNE - "WID IT" (ft. ARRDEE)

UK drill rapper Tion Wayne stirred up viral buzz on TikTok with his "Body" remix, and now he's gearing up to release his debut album Green With Envy on September 17 via Warner. It'll include this new song with ArrDee, who's also on the "Body" remix. It's an infectiously upbeat offering of UK drill.

--

BURNA BOY - "QUESTION" (ft. DON JAZZY)

The prolific, consistently great Afro-fusionist Burna Boy has turned with a new single, and it's a fine example of his ability to make multi-genre, multi-cultural pop music.

--

CHIEF KEEF & MIKE WILL MADE-IT - "HARLEY QUINN"

As drill continues to rise in popularity, drill pioneer Chief Keef continues to operate on a more underground level. But now he's got a track with Mike Will Made-It, and if he's going to have a resurgence in popularity, an immediate song like this might do it.

--

--

