16 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

Musically speaking, 2022 is already in full swing, with new albums today from Earl Sweatshirt, Cordae, and FKA twigs that you can read about in Notable Releases, plus new songs from Joey Bada$$, Gunna/Drake, Saba/Krayzie Bone, J.I.D, EarthGang, Babyface Ray/Pusha T, Robert Glasper (ft. Killer Mike, BJ the Chicago Kid & Big K.R.I.T.), and more. Read on for all the rap, R&B, and hip hop-adjacent songs we posted this week...

THE GAME - "EAZY" (ft. KANYE WEST)

The Game has released a new track featuring longtime collaborator Kanye West. It samples Eazy-E's "Eazy Duz It," and it's a more traditional rap song than we've heard Kanye on in a while. Ye also takes the opportunity to take shots at Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend Pete Davidson ("God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass").

--

DJ MUGGS & RIGZ - GOLD

After producing some of the best rap albums of 2021, Cypress Hill's DJ Muggs is back at it again, having produced the new album Gold for rising Rochester rapper Rigz. Guests include Rome Streetz, Meyhem Lauren, Mav, Mooch, and more, and if you liked the classicist rap albums Muggs helmed last year, you'll definitely like this.

--

LILBLACKKIDS - PLANET OF THE BLUES: PART ONE EP

Lilblackkids is the new collaborative project of Georgia Anne Muldrow and Keith Rice, and their debut EP is a spectacular, psychedelic blend of funk, soul, and rap.

--

JOEY BADA$$ - "THE REV3NGE"

Joey Bada$$ is back with a truly killer new single and plans to release his first album in five years. Read more about "THE REV3NGE" here.

--

GUNNA - "P POWER" (ft. DRAKE)

Gunna has released an expanded version of last week's DS4EVER, and one of the added tracks is this effortlessly great Drake collab.

--

SABA - "COME MY WAY" (ft. KRAYZIE BONE)

Saba has shared a chilled-out, melodic new track off his upcoming album Few Good Things. and it features Krazyie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and Saba also spoke about Bone Thugs' influence on his own music: "Their mix of melody and rhythms that I had never heard is what connected with me in a way that other music just didn’t. It inspired me to be more creative."

--

J.I.D - "SURROUND SOUND" (ft. 21 SAVAGE & BABY TATE)

J.I.D. has been teasing the release of his next project, and today he released his first official single of 2022, "Surround Sound," which finds the tongue-twisting Atlanta rapper sounding better than ever. The song's also got great features from 21 Savage and Baby Tate, and it's getting us very excited to hopefully hear more from J.I.D soon.

--

EARTHGANG - "ALL EYES ON ME"

J.I.D isn't the only Dreamville-signed Atlanta artist with a new track out today. EarthGang have shared a new track from their new album Ghetto Gods, which arrives in two weeks. This one finds them in melodic soul mode, and it's always a treat to hear them showing off this side.

--

MURDA BEATZ - "ONE SHOT" (ft. BLXST & WALE)

Producer Murda Beatz (Migos, Drake, Ariana Grande, etc) has returned with a satisfying new single featuring crooner Blxst and rap lifer Wale.

--

BABYFACE RAY - "DANCING WITH THE DEVIL" (ft. PUSHA T & LANDSTRIP CHIP)

Detroit rapper Babyface Ray is releasing his new album Face in two weeks, and you can read more about the Pusha T and Landstrip Chip-featuring lead single here.

--

ROBERT GLASPER - "BLACK SUPERHERO" (ft. KILLER MIKE, BJ THE CHICAGO KID & BIG K.R.I.T.)

Robert Glasper has finally revealed details for Black Radio III, along with this new single, which you can read about here.

--

KAE TEMPEST - "MORE PRESSURE" FT KEVIN ABSTRACT

Kae Tempest will release new album The Line is a Curve on April 8 via American Recordings / Republic Records. For it they worked with longtime collaborator Dan Carey and executive producer Rick Rubin, both of whom worked on 2019's The Book Of Traps And Lessons. The album features appearances by Brockhampton's Kevin Abstract, Lianne La Havas, Fontaines DC's Grian Chatten, Confucius MC, and more. This is the first single.

--

NLE CHOPPA - "TOO HOT" (ft. MONEYBAGG YO)

Memphis rapper NLE Choppa is gearing up for his new album Me vs. Me, which features Polo G, Young Thug, G Herbo, and Moneybagg Yo, the latter of whom appears on the ominous new single "Too Hot."

--

JAY FIZZLE - "LLD (LONG LIVE DOLPH)" (ft. RICCO BARRINO)

The great Memphis rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed at 36 last fall, and in celebration of his life, his Paper Route Empire label is putting out an album in tribute to him, Paper Route EMPIRE Presents: Long Live Dolph, on January 21. The first single comes from Jay Fizzle, who remembers his friend and collaborator with this touching, effective rap ballad.

--

KAMI - "UNIFIED" (ft. JOEY PURP & VIC MENSA)

It's a triple thread of Chicago rappers on this charged-up new track from KAMI.

--

MARIAH THE SCIENTIST - "WALKED IN" (ft. YOUNG THUG)

Mariah the Scientist's RY RY WORLD is one of last year's most acclaimed R&B albums, and Mariah's keeping the momentum going with a new video for the album's Young Thug collab.

--

