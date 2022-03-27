16 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

This very stacked week for new music brought new rap albums from Denzel Curry, Latto, Buddy, and the late Phife Dawg, all of which you can read about in Notable Releases, plus there's the guest-filled Nigo album (ft. Tyler the Creator, A$AP Rocky, Clipse, Pusha T, Kid Cudi, A$AP Ferg & more), and I also recommend checking out the new LPs from Tha God Fahim and The Cool Kids. On top of that, we got new singles from Kid Cudi, Summer Walker/Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, Open Mike Eagle, Nicki Minaj, Bree Runway, Defcee, EST Gee & 42 Dugg, and more. Read on for all the hip hop we posted this week...

ZEELOPERZ - GET WET.RADIO

ZelooperZ follows his great 2021 album Van Goghs Left Ear with this new 10-song project featuring production from Black Noi$e, Mike, Nedarb, duendita, and Dilip, and appearances by duendita, Foushee, ilyHook, Apropos, and SuperCoolWicked.

--

STOVE GOD COKS & SUPERIOR - "161" & "SWEET DREAMS"

Syracuse rapper Stove God Cooks and European producer Superior have put out a collaborative two-song single that finds Stove God's gritty boom bap revival sounding as great as ever.

--

KID CUDI - "STARS IN THE SKY"

Kid Cudi has put out a new song for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and it finds him getting his upbeat synthpop on.

--

SUMMER WALKER - "NO LOVE" (EXTENDED VERSION ft. SZA & CARDI B)

Summer Walker and SZA's "No Love" was one of last year's best R&B songs, and now it gets a new extended version which starts with a newly-added verse from Cardi B, who goes full airy R&B on this one.

--

CHANCE THE RAPPER - "CHILD OF GOD" (ft. MOSES SUMNEY)

Chance the Rapper has released his first single of the year, and it's a melancholic soul/jazz/rap hybrid that features Moses Sumney.

--

OPEN MIKE EAGLE - "MULTI-GAME ARCADE CABINET" (ft. R.A.P. FERREIRA, STILL RIFT & VIDEO DAVE)

Open Mike Eagle is back with his first new single in a bit, and it features fellow underground rap icon R.A.P. Ferreira, as well as longtime collaborators Still Rift and Video Dave. It's a great indie-rap posse cut over a lush, hypnotic beat from Illingsworth.

--

NICKI MINAJ - "WE GO UP" (ft. FIVIO FOREIGN)

Nicki Minaj teams with Fivio Foreign for "We Go Up" and she sounds like she means business on this dark, tough, very New York song.

--

BREE RUNWAY - "SOMEBODY LIKE YOU"

UK rapper/singer Bree Runway tones things down for a gooey R&B/'80s pop slow jam with "Somebody Like You."

--

FREDO BANG - "NO LOVE" (ft. SLEEPY HALLOW)

Baton Rouge rapper Fredo Bang teams up with Brooklyn drill rapper Sleepy Hallow for this infectiously melodic rap song.

--

FIREBOY DML - "PLAYBOY"

Fresh off appearing on a Madonna remix, Nigerian singer Fireboy DML has shared his own new single, "Playboy," which is set to appear on his next album and which offers up an appealing fusion of Afrobeats and American R&B.

--

BIG K.R.I.T., WIZ KHALIFA, & GIRL TALK - "HOW THE STORY GOES"

As mentioned, Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk are releasing a collaborative album in April, and here's the laid-back second single (which doesn't feature Smoke DZA).

--

SHEFF G - "BREAK FROM IT"

Brooklyn drill rapper Sheff G is currently incarcerated, but he just released this new single that shows off his melodic, pensive side and a press release promises that more music from Sheff G is coming later this year.

--

DEFCEE - "DUNK CONTEST"

Chicago underground rapper Defcee has shared a new track off his upcoming BoatHouse-produced album For All Debts Public and Private, and it finds him delivering bulletproof bars over an ominous beat from BoatHouse with a hook that references a handful of NBA icons.

--

EST GEE & 42 DUGG - "FREE THE SHINERS"

EST Gee and 42 Dugg, two rising rappers that are both signed to Yo Gotti's CMG label, will release a collaborative project, Last Ones Left, this year. The first single is "Free the Shiners," a tough, hard-hitting track that shows off a ton of chemistry between these two.

--

BANKROLL FREDDIE - "BROKE ASF"

Arkansas rapper Bankroll Freddie returns with a new Southern trap banger and promises that more music is on the way soon.

--

PUSHA T - "SPICY FISH DISS" (MCDONALD'S DISS TRACK, FOR ARBY'S)

This week in news you just can't make up, Arby's has tapped Pusha T to advertise their fish sandwich in the form a diss track against McDonald's' Filet-o-Fish. (Apparently Push did have a score to settle as he's said he wrote the "I'm lovin' it" jingle and was never credited.) "A little cube of fish from a clown is basic," Pusha T raps. King shit.

--

